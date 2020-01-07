Intel Corporation (INTC) CEO Bob Swan Presents at Mobileye Media & Customer Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye Media & Customer Conference October 16, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Human intelligence, it's never been defined as just one thing, so why limit the vast possibilities of digital intelligence to a single category. Like its counterpart in the physical world, computing enabled intelligence isn't just one thing, it's a collection of ever evolving capabilities; capabilities that combine to improve our readiness to adapt and change, to recognize and solve problems, to benefit and learn from experience, and to acquire and apply new knowledge. All of which means digital intelligence isn't so much like a new kind of light bulb, as it is a new kind of electricity.

At Intel we're leveraging the power of digital intelligence to introduce generation after generation of new technologies that improve the world for individuals, businesses, and society as a whole. After all, the digital revolution isn't just about new devices and algorithms; it's about leveraging technology based intelligence in all its forms across the entire spectrum of computing, from the cloud to the network, to the edge, to you. That's innovation through intelligence.

Bob Swan

Wow, happy New Year. Good afternoon. This is the part where you participate. Happy New Year. Good afternoon. Welcome. And thank you very much for spending some time with us today. My name is Bob Swan. It's a pleasure for me to be here. I'm going to do a little bit of an introduction, a little bit of stage setting before I invite Navin Shenoy and Gregory Bryant up to talk about how we're deploying some of the innovations and technologies with our ecosystem partners.

What you're going to hear from us is what we characterize Innovation through Intelligence, and what we believe Intel's role in conjunction with our ecosystem partners, which is to power generation after generation of new technologies that change the world, and enrich the lives of every human on earth. So, our ambitions are rather big, but we've been at this for a while. Since our founding 51 years ago, Intel with its ecosystem partners has been leading this computer revolution. And over that timeframe we've gone from a mainframe to a PC, to a mobile device, to a server, to the cloud. To a world today that increasingly everything looks more and more and acts more and more like a computer, and that's happened through relentless innovation. Relentless innovation to bring new things to life by developing Moore's law and the scaling abilities and new architectures that allow us to introduce new and new technologies never thought to be possible. Let me put it into context a little bit just in terms of the devices that exists today.

In 2019, there were 28 billion devices connected to the network. And that's expected to grow to 56 billion devices by 2025, so a lot of devices and a lot of growth in those devices over time. Roughly 75% of those devices will be internet of things. So think about 56 billion devices, that's roughly seven per human on the planet of devices being carried around or being leveraged to enrich the experiences that we have. To put it into context, seven devices per individual, billions of devices creating things, and those things that are being created is called data.

Over that same timeframe, our expectations is there'll be 175 zettabytes growing at roughly 25% year-on-year between now and 2025, 175 zettabytes of data in 2025 being created. Now I'm sure a lot of you over the holidays spent a little time of consuming HD content. Anybody in the room consume some HD content? A couple of you. 175 zettabytes of data created is equal to 6.5 billion years or HD content. So a lot of data is being created by these billions and billions of connected devices. And over this timeframe, roughly 50% of that data will be created by devices at the edge, spanning smart devices, wearables, smart industrial factories, technology being deployed to make retail shopping experiences greater, and connected cars. 50% of the data that will be created will be from these billions of connected intelligent devices at the edge. And only 1% of that data today is being processed by artificial intelligent models. We are only just getting started in terms of the amount of data that's being created and leveraged to create new and better experiences around the globe.

All this data that's being created, something needs to be done with it, and the implications for silicon and for the technology that we develop is the data everything needs to be processed. It needs to be processed to make the data more relevant, more useful. And more and more data needs to be stored, and it can't be stored for retrieval over time, but readily accessible immediately. And third, more and more of that data needs to move faster and faster within and between networks so that it can be processed again. And this is a world where we have been playing for 51 years, process everything with advancements in compute, store and retrieve things faster and faster, and move data around networks more and more.

And if you take the incredible growth of data and the need to process, store, and more faster, those are being enabled by what we characterize as three emerging technologies that we believe will have an incredible impact on the technology of today, and the technology platform for years to come. And those three technologies are 5G, artificial intelligence, and intelligent edge or intelligent devices at the edge. And these technologies are not standalone technologies, they're actually reinforcing.

For example, 5G increasingly is a part and required because of the billions and billions of connected devices at the edge. And AI is making 5G in its convergence of compute to communications to be more and more relevant. Secondly, these billions of intelligent devices at the edge need to --- they have to have more and more compute closer to them. So not only are -- 5G is enabling intelligent devices, but intelligent devices are putting challenges on developing the technologies for AI and for 5G. So they're not independent technology inflections. On the contrary, they're self-reinforcing for each other.

And the challenge and our role is to fuel silicon technology and software at the core at each and every one of these key technologies. So what we've been focused on is how do we embed intelligence into everything that we make to enrich the experiences for consumers and the capabilities of our enterprise clients and ecosystem partners. We're simply embedding intelligence across everything that we do. And we're investing in technologies across all three of 5G, AI, and intelligent edge organically and acquisitively to ensure that we can meet the needs and the demands of our global ecosystem partners and consumers around the world.

And we feel like we're only just getting started. And our capabilities have been enhanced by acquisitions we've made along the way. Nervana or Neural Network Processing a couple of years ago, the acquisition of MobileIron, Computer Vision, and acquisition of Movidius to add consumer vision technologies at the edge, and most recently an acquisition of Habana. We are making investments across all three of these technology inflections because the expectations that we have for us is to make the world a better place and to enrich the lives of every consumer on the earth.

I want to give you just a couple of examples before I hand it off to Navin and GB that underscore what we characterize as world-changing but even life-savings technologies being deployed at the edge. So I want to kind of start with transportation, and where a compute-based intelligence can literally be a matter of life or death, or bringing technology to society for good. We acquired Mobileye back in 2017, and the intent was to lead a transportation revolution with the goal of saving lives. And we've been using a unique approach combining what we call our RSS model, which is a publicly available framework that standardizes the decision making process of a robo car, and it's been made publicly available so the universe can adopt the same kind of standards over time.

And that RSS technology coupled with true redundancy in which we build robo cars with independent sensing systems, cameras, radar and LiDAR [ph] technology is what we've been able to do and build. And I want to just show you a clip of what we believe is the power of the approach of RSS and redundancies in bringing autonomous driving to life. Now you'll see a -- hopefully you can see a video behind me. And this is our robo car navigating a challenging intersection in Jerusalem. Has anybody driven in Jerusalem or been in a car in Jerusalem? I've had a chance to be in a car in Jerusalem, and fortunately I was not driving because it is not safe.

But what you can see here, this is a Mobileye car pulling up to an intersection, and you see it come in sensing RSS, sensing what's going on around using cameras and technologies to make a determination of when do I move out into the street and when is it safe for me to move forward. Now again, I had a chance to do this, and they told me I was going to get in this car and I said, "Not on your life am I getting in this car," but we went through the highways of Jerusalem, the city streets of Jerusalem, and all the chaos around it, and I was much more comfortable letting Intel Mobileye technologies move this car forward then I would have ever been sitting behind the wheels of a car.

So it's been pretty impressive what the team has been able to do. And we're not stopping there. We're building an entire stack to become a mobility service provider. And our goal is simple, to bring innovative technologies and intelligence to revolutionize transportation by deploying the power of compute and of AI. That's one example.

The next example I want to share with you is applying intelligence to disaster relief. Intel has partnered with the American Red Cross essentially to improve disaster relief around the globe. Many developing countries today do not have complete digital maps, things that we increasingly take for granted. And therefore it's extremely hard for rescue workers to use information to be able to get to the dangerous, the dangerous zones. It makes the relief work extremely difficult without having these maps. Well, we've deployed our second-gen Xeon Scalable processors combined with intelligence of Intel employees who volunteered over 1,000 hours were used to improve the relief efforts by the heroes on the ground. I want to share a video with you about how.

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, I was in the ground in 24 hours as part of the first group of Red Crossers that went down to the ground, and one of the very first things that we discovered was that everyone was trying to navigate using their phones.

As somebody has been on the ground using mapping software, it's extremely important to have accurate maps, we've run into situations where roads have been destroyed, and what could have been a 20-minute drive for one of our drivers was a five-hour drive, trying to get food to communities where there isn't food. Those are some big challenges for us.

So, the reality is, we're blessed in United States, we're blessed in Europe, we have a map. I've been to villages in Africa and Asia, where we are literally for the first time digitizing that map. A couple of years ago, we got together with them, and they were curious about how they could help us saying, hey, I think a computer can do this better.

We set out to build up what we would call a computer vision model that can be used to take in as an input, a satellite image, and then spit out on the backside, the location of a bridge, if there was a bridge in the image. We started off with Uganda, when we look at the amount of time it takes an individual mapper to hand draw all the roads, waterways and bridges in that time, that time period is roughly around 13 minutes.

However, if we run that tile through our model that's already been trained, we can generate predictions in seconds per tile. So for us to scan the entirety of Southern Uganda and generate those predictions, we did that in just a couple hours.

Technology and AI in particular is making things just that little bit faster. Disasters are changing. They're getting more complex, they're getting bigger, they're getting faster, they're getting harder to respond to, and that's why we need more tech tools to help us out.

This is just another example of how we can use technologies to have a real impact on the world. Today, the challenges we face in a global society are just getting more and more complex. They're getting bigger, they're getting tougher and harder to solve. It's just worth pausing for a moment to recognize the efforts when we're talking about rescue missions, the efforts of the first responders in Australia, and the role that they're playing to try to eradicate the situation in Australia it's having a real impact. So I think it'd be remiss if we didn't just pause to recognize the role of the first responders to thank them and send our prayers and well wishes for their safety.

At Intel, we recognize the responsibility that we have for groundbreaking technology and to deploy technology tools, and to do so in a way that enriches the lives of every person on earth. That's our ambitions. That's what we've been focused on for the first 51 years of the companies in existence and our expectations we have of ourselves as we deploy technologies going forward.

So, now Navin and GB are going to come and tell you more about how we're innovating through intelligence to positively impact society, to positively impact business, and to positively impact people. So, join me, give a round of applause for Navin to come out.

Navin Shenoy

Happy New Year. Great to see you. Let me just add my welcome to CES. As Bob mentioned, I want to talk a little bit about the economy that we live in today, the data economy and the way in which it's transforming businesses in profound ways. One of the behind the scenes forces that makes the data economy happened is of course the data center. And Intel technology has been at the heart of the data center for decades. Over the last few years, we've been investing to expand from the central data center, to the network, to the edge to every person on the planet, across every industry imaginable. And I'll take you through just a few examples of that today. And I wanted to start, in the first example, in Intelligence transforming the way we experience entertainment.

Just 10 years or so ago, most of us had CAT cable or satellite TV, and many of us would had on a Friday night to the local video store and rent a movie. Fast forward to today and I don't know about you over the holidays. We could Binge watch just about anything we wanted. Any number of TV shows, movies, and user generated content through streaming services. In fact, the creation consumption and transmission of video represents about 80% of Internet traffic around the world. And as more people cut the cord and 4K and 8K services combined with 5G with higher bandwidth and lower latency, I expect, we expect that video will continue to be the killer app of the Internet for a long time to come.

Now, one of the most recognizable names in video content delivery, of course is Netflix. Last year, Intel and Netflix announced a collaboration for our next generation open source encoding and decoding technology optimized for second generation Xeon Scalable Processors. This is incredibly important to ensure that the quality and the cost of these services continue to improve. To share more on the partnership that we have with Netflix, I'd like to welcome Netflix's Director of Encoding Technologies and one of Forbes Top 50 Women in Technology, Anne Aaron to the stage. Welcome Anne.

Anne Aaron

Hi.

Navin Shenoy

So, technology innovation has been helping Netflix obviously transform for many years, and you've been busy expanding your reach to all corners of the world. How have you been at Netflix able to navigate through these changes and still remain successful?

Anne Aaron

Well, at Netflix, we only do one thing, entertainment, and we aim to do it really well. We live and breathe TV and films. We want everyone to enjoy them too, whether it's an easy escape, or something that provokes debate. We're also obsessed with improving the consumer experience whether that's no ads, complete control over when you watch and how you watch, better discovery, more enhanced sound and picture quality or even pioneering new formats like interactive TV. And today we're just scratching the surface of what's possible. We know that we stay focused as consumers, we're confident that more people and more countries will choose Netflix for their entertainment.

Navin Shenoy

So, what role do the technologies that we announced together last year, the video codecs play in your ability to continue to enhance the consumer experience, Anne?

Anne Aaron

Yes, Navin, video codecs are crucial innovation that helped deliver a better experience for Netflix members. It's important now and also into the future because it enables better streaming quality at lower bit rates. That means we can send smaller files without compromising video quality. With better compression technology, we can offer more efficient services with existing infrastructure.

Navin Shenoy

And so where's the industry headed then with regard to more efficient codecs over time?

Anne Aaron

The industry collaboration on the Royalty-free Codec AV1 has delivered up to 60% better compression efficiency over the legacy codec AVC, and is posed for notable adoption starting this year.

Navin Shenoy

Now, the collaboration we announced, can you speak a little bit to the business transformation that you expect to see, because this one was about the sort of next generation of AV1, we call it SVT-AV1 or Scalable Video Technology AV1. Can you talk more about what you see there?

Anne Aaron

That's right. When we're looking at the AV1 ecosystem, we realized that there was a need for clean referencing coder that could be used by developers today, as well as could serve as a code base for next generation codec research. At Netflix, we decided that this was a problem we wanted to lean into. At about the same time, fortunately, Intel started developing its own open source SVT-AV1 Codec. So we decided to just join forces, where we could each dedicate our expertise to different parts of the project and thanks to our joint efforts, the optimizations on Intel Xeon have yielded significant quality and performance gains making SVT-AV1 ready for commercial deployment. You can expect to see AV1 adoption not only at Netflix, but for many others in 2020, thanks to the collaboration with Intel.

Navin Shenoy

And thank you very much. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Netflix in future.

Anne Aaron

Thank you.

Navin Shenoy

Thank you for being here. Now, when it comes to Intelligence transforming businesses, there's perhaps no more profound change happening than in Artificial Intelligence. We believe that AI hardware will be a massive opportunity for the industry, a $25 billion opportunity by 2024 and at Intel, our strategy has been to provide customers with a heterogeneous set of choices to fit all of their needs at every power level, every performance level, from the Edge to the data center. And the breath of this portfolio approach that we've taken over the last few years is what enabled us to deliver $3.5 billion in AI revenue in 2019.

Last year, I announced here at CES, the Intel Neuro Network Processor for inference, an entirely new class of AI chip built specifically to solve our customer inference problems. NNPI is already delivering impressive results here. Versus our competitors, we're seeing up to a 1.6X improvement on natural language processing workloads, and up to a 3.7X improvement in overall system level performance. We're launching this product later this quarter and we expect the NNPI to deliver performance per watt leadership in a 75-watt power envelope.

Now the AI market is obviously adapting and evolving very quickly and we're investing as Bob mentioned to win here. We believe it's going to take multiple technology types to truly solve the complex problems that our customers are dealing with. And to that end, last month we announced the acquisition of Habana Labs. Habana offers a programmable AI solution with a common architecture between training and inference. And we're excited about the capabilities that Habana is going to bring to our portfolio, we expect to see and announce exciting news about the Habana product line later this year. While dedicated AI products get a lot of the buzz in the industry, it isn't the only solution. The Intel Xeon Scalable Processor in many ways is the Intelligence foundation for enterprises around the world.

More data center AI runs on Xeon than on any other platform. In fact, Xeon is the only general purpose processor with AI built-in. A few years ago, we infused the AI capability into Xeon for both training and inference starting with AVX-512 in our First Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processor. Last year we continued that development and evolve by adding Intel Deep Learning Boost into the second generation Xeon Scalable. And with Deep Learning Boost, we saw a incredible 30X improvement in AI inference processing done on Xeon. And I'm happy to report that in 2019, this workload specific acceleration has helped make the second generation Xeon Scalable, our fastest ramping Xeon in our history. Later this year, with our Third Generation Xeon Scalable is on track, we will be extending DL Boost with new enhancements for AI that will provide up to 60% increase in not just inference performance but also for training performance.

Last year at CES, we gave you an example of how AI on Xeon is being used for new use cases, emerging use cases that are fairly compelling and interesting. And one of the examples we gave you last year was 3D Athlete Tracking, we announced our intent to bring 3D Athlete Tracking or 3DAT to the Tokyo Olympics this year.

As a reminder, 3D Athlete Tracking it's a first of its kind computer vision, a solution that uses AI to enhance the viewing experience with near real time insight and visualization. 3DAT uses cameras to capture the athletes, it applies algorithms and then it optimizes that solution using DL Boost to analyze the form, the motion, the biomechanics of the athletes. There's no special suits, there's no special sensors, just the data and the AI. I'm excited today to announce that this technology is going to be used to provide broadcasters the ability to broadcast events like the 100-meter dash and other sprinting events at the 2020 Olympic Games. There's incredible challenges here when you think about the 100 meter dash, you have to separate the athletes from the coaches and the spectators, you have to correctly identify each of the eight athletes across multiple different camera angles. And that's all before that data is then fed into the skeletal tracking models to extract the body position, the velocity, the relative position of the athlete on the track. And then, all of that has to be sent to the broadcasters in under 30 seconds, so that they can do the replays immediately after the event. So, the Second Generation Xeon Scalable with DL Boost is what's going to provide the performance necessary to meet those demanding SLAs.

Now, the intelligence delivered by 3DAT is also being used to enhance the way the U.S. Olympic Athletes train. And instead of me telling you about this, I thought it'd be interesting to hear from a real Olympian so to tell us about how 3DAT Intelligence is transforming the way, Olympic athletes are training. I'd like to welcome two-time Olympic Decathlon Gold Medalist, Ashton Eaton. Great to see, Ashton.

Ashton Eaton

Good to be here.

Navin Shenoy

So, the decathlon, your event, 10 events, but I heard your favorite event, and the one where you hold the decathlon world record is the long jump.

Ashton Eaton

Right.

Navin Shenoy

What was that world record?

Ashton Eaton

27 feet, give or take few.

Navin Shenoy

I thought it'd be fun to show you guys what 27 feet looks like. This is how far Ashton jumped.

Ashton Eaton

Is it 27?

Navin Shenoy

We're standing 27 feet apart right now, so that's what he was able to -- does not blow your mind. So Ashton, maybe you could tell the audience about what the training process is like in Olympic level athlete like yourself?

Ashton Eaton

Sure. Typical week, we train Monday through Saturday. And we'd spend about 20 hours doing stuff on the track. We spend about five hours a week doing stuff in the wait room, and then about 10 hours on recovery. So all told, you're looking at 30, 40 hours a week on performance.

Navin Shenoy

So that kind of sounds like a full-time job?

Ashton Eaton

Definitely, we feel like it.

Navin Shenoy

And speaking of jobs, you're actually an Intel employee now, isn't that right?

Ashton Eaton

Yes, that's right.

Navin Shenoy

So what are you working on, and why Intel?

Ashton Eaton

Actually, this last summer, Intel invited myself and a bunch of other Olympians out to Olympic Day on campus in California. And that's where I met the 3DAT Project Team Lead. And I asked him what he's working on. He said, "Well, working on a system that can track and analyze human motion without the need for the athletes wear sensors." And I was like, totally shocked, that was impossible. So I just started drilling him questions, and eventually actually added, invited me to the lab to see the work. And after the tour, asked if I wanted to hope bring it to life. And so, I saw it as an opportunity to work with a technology leader on human performance and said, absolutely.

Navin Shenoy

That's great. And so I understand the U.S. Olympic team is now using 3DAT to enhance the training process. We have some video from the last training session at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. What benefit do you see 3DAT providing to Olympic athletes?

Ashton Eaton

I think the sport is so fascinating and important because it's about seeking and celebrating human potential. I think through sport, we actually answered the question or try to answer the question, what does our species capable of? And we try to answer that by improving our performance. The way athletes do that today, well actually, I think this technology has the capability to take us to the next level. And the reason I think that is because today, the way athletes get better is they go to a training session, they'll do a dozen or more attempts at an event. And you multiply that by five or six days a week by a 40 week training year, and then by probably a 10-year career, you're looking at 30,000 to 50,000 data points on each event that they're doing. And the way the athletes improve, which it's amazing how far we've come doing this is largely by three factors, what they felt during the attempt, what the result was, and what the coach saw.

I think that 3DAT could be the fourth factor in advancing human performance by bringing precision analysis to human motion. So now when a athlete runs down the runway in the long jump, he tries to jump 27 feet, they'll not only know what they felt, what the result was and what the coach saw, but what every single part of their body was doing at every moment in time, and apply that over the 10s of 1000s of attempts an athlete will do in their career. There's an incredible amount that we're going to learn about how to improve, and once they apply that knowledge, I think the sky is the limit.

Navin Shenoy

Awesome. Well, this is really exciting stuff. Thanks for being here.

Ashton Eaton

Yes, it's my pleasure.

Navin Shenoy

And we'll see you around campus.

Ashton Eaton

That's right. Yes, thank you guys.

Navin Shenoy

So, bringing intelligent insight into the way athletes trained, it's just one-way intelligence, I think is transforming sports. Many of us also enjoy watching sports. And if you think about it, the typical sports viewing experience hasn't really changed in the last decade or maybe even in the last two decades. And so, what I'd like to do now is to share a little bit more about how the intelligent edge distributed computing are now, helping us evolve the way sporting experience is going to be viewed. And to do that, I'd like to welcome Vice President, General Manager of Intel Sports, James Carwana, to the stage.

James Carwana

Hi, Navin. How are you doing, man?

Navin Shenoy

Good. You.

James Carwana

We talked about how the experience of sports hasn't changed over the last couple of decades, but we find ourselves at a time that consumer demands have greatly shifted really evidence by how fans create, interact and share content experiences. So think about Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, these are platforms where fans are becoming their own producer, and they're valuing real-time and interactivity. So here you have fans that are telling us how they want to interact with sports content. And what we hear, the more we talk to them is that fans are looking to see the game from their own perspective, whether that's the quarterback, the wide receiver, a safety or a referee, and the content creators are looking for the capability to share their unique insight with their followers. And how, Navin, if you could sit on your couch, have a live game on the TV in front of you, be able to pick up a controller and interact with the content like it's a video game. These are the types of experiences that we're working with the sports leagues to create.

Navin Shenoy

So this seems pretty cool. How does it all work?

James Carwana

Well, the baseline here is really volumetric video. It's the technology platform that allows fans the capability to lean in interact, or lean back and get a personalized feed. So how it works, instead of placing cameras at a few strategic locations on a field and cutting from camera to camera to cameras isn't traditional production, we place cameras around the circumference of a venue. And with those cameras, we capture the visual information, not as a two-dimensional pixel, but rather as a three-dimensional voxel. And when you capture the information as a three-dimensional voxel, it gives you the capability to see the action to show the action from any perspective on the field, and this is that that underlying capability.

Navin Shenoy

So you've been at this for a few years now, right?

James Carwana

Yes.

Navin Shenoy

So tell us what progress you've made?

James Carwana

Well, we've made some pretty fantastic progress. Our goal is to be able to achieve high quality, cloud based streaming volumetric video. It's a mouthful. And we started in 2017, with what I'll call a mid-quality, on-premise, single frame solution and we decided to evolve speed first, quality second, towards our goal, and I'd like to kind of walk us through that process. So, in 2017, we could produce a volumetric frame in three minutes. And with this volumetric frame, we would create broadcast enhancements like the one you're about to see here from the NBA, you have a traditional 2d feed, you go into a volumetric frame, and from there you fly the virtual camera and see perspectives where there isn't a physical camera.

Now, we've been producing these volumes, these broadcasts enhancements, it started out with three minutes per frame, in 2018. we sped that up by a factor of six to 30 seconds per volumetric frame. And in 2019, we made a big jump, like, as you said, taking advantage of distributed computing, computing at the edge, computing in the cloud, and we speed things up by a factor of 900x. So now we can produce volumetric frames instead of 30 seconds per Frame 30 frames per second.

And with that, we've achieved the world's first large scale cloud based streaming volumetric video platform. And it was really a monumental challenge for us because we had to push computing and networking to its edge to be able to process this amount of data. And what I'd like to show now is the output, I think that's what we all want to see, right? And I'd like to show you what now our mid quality, cloud-based streaming volumetric video platform produces, and on the screen of this size, you'll get some pixilation, so you'll have to excuse us right now with that.

Navin Shenoy

Cool, let's take a look.

James Carwana

All right. So we've got a week 15 game here. This is the cardinals and the browns. And what you're seeing here is a virtual camera. There is no physical camera pointing at the field, this location, and this was produced in the cloud streaming at 30 frames per second and then 2D stream came back down to earth. And in order to do this we had to process a ton of data. So the raw cameras produce 67 gigabytes of data per second. And that data gets pre-processed, compressed, sent up to the cloud. Once in the cloud, we spin up hundreds of machines to create the three-dimensional model. And then, once we have that model, we can produce any number of streams with just a handful of additional streams like the one that you're seeing right here.

Navin Shenoy

So what happens, if we remove the bottlenecks of competing that you have today? What could you do?

James Carwana

Well, I talked a little bit before about some of the use cases that volumetric video can attack. A fan who wants to lean in and interact with content, a fan who wants to lean back and get a personalized experience or a content creator who's looking to share their own personal perspective to their followers. So what we could do is take our current technology capability and really map it against some of these used cases to better illustrate those points. So what you have here is a little gooey that we mocked up, we're on the left-hand side you see examples of various streams that a professional or a casual producer could create. And with volumetric video, we can create infinite perspectives, any location, any position on the field.

So as an example, we can show what is it like to be the quarterback during the snap? There is no camera on the quarterback. This is entirely created from our 3d model of the game. But let's say you love defense, right? What about seeing things from the safety's perspective? And let's say you want to go up a little bit higher, call it the bird's eye view camera, but again, from the defensive side of you that you'll traditionally very rarely see I hope what you're seeing here is that the promise of volumetric video has in sports, we figured out the speed portion of the puzzle. Now we got to work on the quality portion of the puzzle. And that's where I think we've got to work really, really closely together. Because to get from where we are at this mid quality level to the high-quality level, we need to increase our computing by a factor of 6x, and that will allow us to go from a perspective of HD 20 yards from a player to a perspective of HD6 yards from a player.

Navin Shenoy

So, you need six times more computing power?

James Carwana

Can you bring it?

Navin Shenoy

I think we can do that.

James Carwana

All right. Thanks for to it. Thanks.

Navin Shenoy

I appreciate it. Okay, so that's a quick look at some pretty amazing examples, I think of how Intel's bringing the advantages of digital intelligence to the world from behind the scenes with our technology. But that's, of course, only one side of the story. To realize the full possibilities, we also have to advance the technologies and experiences on the client and to do that let me hand things over to GB.

Gregory Bryant

All Right. Hey, afternoon, everyone. I think that was just incredible stuff. And I'm excited to be here at CES again, this year with all of you and I want to share our plans to really drive excitement and new experiences in the PC. You know, we see the PC as an intelligent platform that helps enable people's greatest contribution. The thing that's unique about the PC is it's where people go to focus. It's where they go to achieve more; it's where they go to where they go to do the things that matter the most to them. That's what makes it unique. And what makes Intel unique, increasingly, is our ability to innovate and optimize solutions at a platform level. Let's take a look.

All right. So, hey, our mission is to advance the PC experience across the entire industry. And that's why we started on a multi-year journey that we call project Athena to drive that innovation. And that was really driven off a deep human level understanding of how people use their devices. And it's more ambitious than anything that we've done in the industry before. And for the first time, we developed a specification with all of our partners, many of whom are here today to really deliver on the key experiences that keep people care about the most, so that people know when they get a project Athena based device, they can be certain that it's been tuned, tested and verified to actually deliver on that experience. And like all of our products that are brought and including projects Athena, we have the widest application compatibility and hardware compatibility to give you the best experience in the industry. So the response has been tremendous. And I'm incredibly proud to be standing here today and tell you that in less than a year, we have already verified 25 new project Athena unique based devices that I have here on stage with me today.

Now what's even more impressive than just the number is really the breadth of designs from consumer all the way to commercial. And they're really setting a new standard for mobile computing in the industry. Now, for consumers, that means nine plus hours of battery life, but like in real working conditions actually using the device, or of course, more than 16 hours of continuous local video playback. It means better responsiveness and performance, right helping you help me launch applications faster, less time spent when you're going in between tasks, keeping you in the flow and keeping you focused. It also means fast charging capabilities, getting four more hours of battery life in just 30 minutes of charging, and then absolutely no lag time all of those devices on stage when you open the lid will resume from standby and less than one second and many more things, and in the commercial space in addition all that, we've got vPro capabilities and enhanced security and manageability for professionals and IT professionals all around the world.

So with that, I did want to -- I have Chuck, and I just quickly highlight a couple of designs that are new launching at CES right here today, and I've got a consumer example.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yep, so here's the Acer Swift 3. It's thin. It's light with a screen to body ratio of nearly 85%. It's incredibly immersive.

Gregory Bryant

Yes. That's a great consumer example. And I know you have one commercial example I really love.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, I love this one. Now, this is the HP Dragonfly Elite. It's also very thin 360-degree hinge, built-in privacy on the screen, and also the first laptop that uses plastic recycled from the ocean as part of the construction process. Extremely cool.

Gregory Bryant

Wow, that's really unique. Let's get my hand. I think that's great. Now, the momentum for Project Athena is continuing in 2020. We now have over 120 companies on board and helping us drive all this innovation Together with our partners, we're committed to doubling down and doubling the number of designs in 2022 over 50. But our ambitions for projects at the end are even greater. We're going to continue to add partners and experiences. And I'm pleased to announce one today, you know, we've been working with Google now for years from the very beginning. And we started really working with them to bring the highest performance experience possible to Chromebooks based on Intel Core based processors in their Chromebooks laptops.

Now, what I'm excited here today is to say we have extended our partnership with Google to include project Athena for the first time, which means you're going to get all the leading security, manageability, ease-of-use, and nearly 3 million applications in the Google Play Store altogether on exciting new project Athena devices.

All right, yeah, pretty cool. And further, I have the privilege today, it's not just a partnership of actually launching the first to project Athena verified Chromebooks on stage with me, and Chuck, you've got them right here, right?

Unidentified Company Representative

Exactly. So we have the Asus, stylist, I mean Asus flipbook, the C436; again, incredibly stylish. And also, we have the brand-new Galaxy Chromebook from Samsung also very stylish 9.9 millimeters thin.

Gregory Bryant

That's right.

Unidentified Company Representative

4k AMOLED screen, the colors are vivid, the screen is bright. And you get all the benefits that GB just told you with the Athena.

Gregory Bryant

Super-immersive brand new display, great technology. Thanks, Chuck. And that's just the start. You can expect us to drive more designs, more innovation all through all through the year in 2020. So where do we go from here? Now, you can expect a lot of new innovation from us going forward, but there's two areas in particular I just want to highlight today. One is conductivity, and the second is form factor. So, in the space of conductivity, you already know that we drive industry-leading integration of Wi-Fi6 in our PC platforms, and now also LTE-based module solutions, but we're going to go beyond that and extend 5G support into our PCs. Now, in fact, if you weren't watching over the holidays in November, we announced a new partnership with MediaTek to deliver 5G modems in a module with us optimize for our PC platforms. And we're making great progress and we expect those solutions and samples to be out to our customers in Q3 of this year, so, doing some great work there.

Second, in Form Factor innovation, we came up on this stage at CES last year and then at Computex in the middle of the year talking about innovation in the Form Factor and in dual screens in particular. And today I'm pleased to announce that we have actually released a new project Athena-based specification for dual-screen devices to all of our OEMs. But instead of just talking about the specification, I wanted to do something special and invite somebody out to show some of the innovation, including a product that they're launching here at CES announcing today, and that's the President of Lenovo's Commercial PC Division and Smart Device Business. Please join me in welcoming Christian Teismann. Christian, you want to come on out?

Christian Teismann

Hi GB, Happy New Year. How are you?

Gregory Bryant

Good. I'm doing great. Good to see you. So what do you have for us today?

Christian Teismann

Well, mine, first of all, congratulations to all these Athena devices.

Gregory Bryant

Thank you.

Christian Teismann

It's great. We're also announcing two devices basically today, one on the consumer side, Yoga Slim 7 platform, and on another commercial side our famous ThinkPad X1 Carbon in the next generation. So, very excited…

Gregory Bryant

And you guys have been part of project Athena from the very beginning?

Christian Teismann

From the very beginning.

Gregory Bryant

How engineering has been great, but I know you have something new and special that you wanted to show today.

Christian Teismann

Well, about four years ago, we charted a joint project to really come up with a radical PC innovation for a new generation of power users, who really want to have all day device and using it throughout all day scenarios. And I'm very excited that today is the day where Lenovo and Intel jointly announcing the world's first foldable PC

Gregory Bryant

Wow, let's give me a hand. That's great. Thank you. That is beautiful.

Christian Teismann

So this is a full performance PC device based on Intel's core hybrid technology.

Gregory Bryant

That's right.

Christian Teismann

It's 5G capable. It's a 13.3 Ola device, less than one kilo.

Gregory Bryant

Wow.

Christian Teismann

And it's really built for all the computing. You can use it really as basically a tablet. You can use it really to compare things.

Gregory Bryant

You're doing this very well by the way, this is difficult.

Christian Teismann

Thank you. You can also use it as a video conferencing device, where you also have supporting informations on the second screen. So we have a dual-screen device in one screen. You can use it with a pen to draw while you still receive information, you have an inboard keyboard, but you also have an external keyboard, and at the end of today, when you go to bed, you still have a book.

Gregory Bryant

Very, very good. That is fantastic.

Christian Teismann

So, we are very excited about this. This is a new category of devices…

Gregory Bryant

Yes.

Christian Teismann

We are launching today.

Gregory Bryant

That's fantastic. Thank you, Christian.

Christian Teismann

Thank you.

Gregory Bryant

Thank you for joining us.

Christian Teismann

Thank you.

Gregory Bryant

Thanks for all the great co-engineering work, absolutely beautiful. And appreciate being able to do the announcement today with us. And hey, and going forward, we're going to continue to drive innovation in the Form Factor in display. And I've got another example that I wanted to share to you today that we've been working with our partners at Dell to drive even larger size dual-screen devices for productivity and creativity. And they've agreed to let us give you a sneak preview of that device on stage here today. So Chuck, you're going to do that?

Unidentified Company Representative

Absolutely. So, as you were saying our partners and Intel are really working on making sure Dell…

Gregory Bryant

Exactly, sir.

Unidentified Company Representative

-- making sure these systems are easy to use and also very productive. So this looks like a standard laptop at first blink, but keyboard comes off goes underneath. And you can see we have now two large screens to work with. Now, we have two applications here, we got a browser and we got notes, we want to move those applications around. It's just really a simple move to move them back and forth, I can then launch an application on the second one. And again, I want to take and spread an application across two screens, I can have all that and even though I start at the top, I can pin it to the bottom. As you can see when you're done one thin device to work with.

Gregory Bryant

Fantastic. Thank you Chuck very much. Really appreciate that. And thanks to our partners at Dell for letting us show that on stage today. Now, the Lenovo X1 device and the Dell Concept Duet, which is the platform Chuck just showed you are really showing the promise of advanced usages in the PC. And you can also kind of us just like we did here at CES and at Computex last year to continue to drive innovation for and I've got the privilege of showing you something no one's ever seen before from us, which is our new concept platform, the code name of which is Horseshoe Bend. And this device was specifically based on research that we did. That said suggested that users wanted an even a larger foldable device for enhanced productivity and creativity and surprise, we've got the Corporate Vice President of our Mobile Platforms Group, Chris Walker is up on stage to join me to show this thing off. So Chris, you want to?

Chris Walker

Hey, I'm super excited to be able to share and show the world's first 17-inch foldable OLED PC as we create what's next in the laptop and two-in-one. Now as a concept platform allows us to continue to push boundaries on what's next and solve engineering at a platform level. So we imagine more immersive browsing experiences so as I'm planning my vacation, yet I get to go on vacation, I can pick an activity right, really get into it. While I'm watching the video, I can continue to learn more about the destination of the activity, seamlessly now as good as this looks. It looks even better. When you go full screen, so now I'm in full screen video.

Gregory Bryant

Love it.

Chris Walker

And I have a full 17-inch desktop that you can use with keyboard, mouse like you talked to Christian about because you always have me on the go. I can take this 17-inch laptop with me all the time folds up, so, footprint of an ultra-thin and light 13-inch system.

Gregory Bryant

That is fantastic.

Chris Walker

So we're super excited, so much fun to be able to partner with our partners in the industry and get this done and invent what's next in laptops on Intel. Thanks.

Gregory Bryant

Thanks, Chris. Thank you. Okay, I'm going to shift gears now because at the heart of all these wonderful platforms is a world leading CPU. And last year I got on stage and we previewed our 10th generation core products mobile processor called Ice Lake. And as you remember, we built industry leading AI performance into that processor. So I've got a special treat that I wanted to do differently for you, because everybody asked me about AI machine learning on the PC. Why is it important? I've got a guest with me today. He's the Principal Worldwide Evangelist for Adobe, Jason Levine, and he's going to show you some creative experiences that we've unlocked on Ice Lake with integrated AI. So Jason, you want to come out?

Gregory Bryant

So good to see you.

Jason Levine

Good to see you, too.

Gregory Bryant

I secretly wish I had that. So hey, I know you've got this thing ready to go to show some great experiences based on AI?

Jason Levine

All right, so even before I start, so how many of you are Photoshop users? Thousands of hand.

Gregory Bryant

Wow. We thank you.

Jason Levine

So I'm going to showcase today some very super cool AI powered by Adobe Sensei driven by the power of the 10th generation Intel on this amazing thin and light device, which really solves a lot of the issues that Photoshop users and designers face every day, and the first is quite simply making selections right. So here, we have an image that I shot in Africa and of course we want to select this now depending upon all the various tools that you have, it can take some time even with a stylist because we have for or hair anything that isn't just a sharp hard edge is time consuming right. But again, with Intel with Adobe powered by Sensei, we can now simply come up to our Select menu here. I'm going to choose Select subject and in seconds something that could have taken minutes is now done. And we have a perfect selection every pair every preset for duck bird preserved. Your minimal excitement says it all. Thank you, sir in the road.

Gregory Bryant

I'm so excited though. I'm excited.

Jason Levine

But why do we make selections anyway, GB?

Gregory Bryant

I don't know. Why do we make decisions?

Jason Levine

Well, because we want to cut things out. Right, we want to remove the background, we want to composite something into something else. So again, that's a multi-step process. And here we have an image of a flower with a bit of a soft edge. We've got some light leaks, we have some vocalists. Again, not for not hair, but a bit more challenging in terms of getting a refined edge exactly separated and isolated from the background. Well leveraging AI, we now have the ability to not only make this a two-step process, but make it a one step process with a single click which you'll find inside of your properties panel called remove background. I'm simply going to click on remove background and just like that, it does that, I'm going to come up to my edit menu here, let's go into transform scale where I will simply scale down our little rows here and you can see I've got some other branches growing inside of a cup right here Yes, thank you, oh don't hold back…

Gregory Bryant

That is fantastic.

Jason Levine

Oh, yes.

Gregory Bryant

And I said, you know, this is basically you guys leveraged OpenVINO.

Jason Levine

Yes.

Gregory Bryant

And the CPU acceleration to go drive, you know, this with Adobe Sensei, which is amazing.

Jason Levine

Absolutely.

Gregory Bryant

Somebody like I could maybe do this…

Jason Levine

You can absolutely do this.

Gregory Bryant

And I know you also have a video example you wanted to show us that is using acceleration on the GPU with WinML.

Jason Levine

Yes. And again, this isn't only about speeding up creativity, but it's really allowing AI to be your creative concierge, I just came up with that, I'm not even quite sure what that means pretty good. It's assisting you. It's taking your bags and getting you there. And it's going to do things for you faster and more efficiently, so that you can deliver your content to your customers, to your viewers, to your followers to anyone, anywhere. So, here we have some video that was shot some beautiful 4k. And I want to emphasize again, 4k playing in real time full frame on this thin and light machine powered by Intel in Adobe Sensei. And in this case, we want to deliver this maybe to one of our favorite social networks, but social networks have lots of different aspect ratios. You have square, you have 5x4, and you have vertical very popular and commonplace now found in services like Snapchat or Instagram stories or Tik Tok. Well, the issue is if we just exported this in a vertical frame from this white screen frame, you're seeing that our sphere is moving in and out of the center of the frame.

So, as an editor now what that means is I have to go in here and I have to manually crop and reframe that video before I can export. And that's at a time lost to me. So, with Adobe Sensei now, powered by Intel, I can simply right click on auto reframe. I can choose auto reframed sequence, where now I have an option to choose a whole series of different aspect ratios. In this case, we're going to go to the standard vertical 9 x 16. I'm not even going to modify anything else. We're going to go with the defaults and something that would have taken time, lots of time. Done, just like that. And it's not just analyzing the motion. It's not just analyzing faces. It's looking at region of interest. It knows what all of your people, all of your viewers, all of your followers, all of your customers want to see. All right, all right, all right. I feel my hair growing.

Gregory Bryant

You're making it now you're just rubbing it in now you're just rubbing it in. alright with that. Thanks, Jason. Appreciate it.

Jason Levine

Thank you.

Gregory Bryant

I got you get my hand. I love it. Oh my goodness. How do you follow that up? Way last year I told you that we would have 10th generation core Ice Lake Systems with AI and time for holiday. We kept that promise. And this year I'm happy to be back and I'll make you another promise. I wanted to now introduce you to for the first time anywhere cool, a great look at what will be our next and our newest Intel Core based processors, code name Tiger Lake. Could you roll a video please?

Welcome to a magical place, a place where the diverse engines of modern day computing work side-by-side in perfect. A place where CPU improvements drive double-digit performance gains, do advances AI, enhance real world experiences to mobile PC users worldwide and the unprecedented quality of Intel's new XP architecture expands what's possible in the world of thin and light, all made even better by the laser speeds of Thunderbolt 4 and Gigabit Plus. Welcome to Tiger Lake; coming soon to thin and light near you.

All right. Well, ladies and gentlemen, I'm pleased today to show you are new SOC, our newest next gen core mobile processor code name Tiger Lake. I have that with me. In fact, Tiger Lake is powered on, it's working. It was in fact running the Horseshoe Bend demo that Chris Walker came out the large screen foldable. It's running Tiger Lake. And with me in my hand I also have our smallest you series motherboard for Tiger Lake that we developed in parallel, smallest new series motherboard we've ever done to drive in industry leading innovation and performance. So there they are. All right now, Tiger Lake we know is going to really redefine the mobile computing spirits yet again, and I've got a guest who's really excited to talk about it. So, please join me in welcoming on stage, our Vice President of Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software, Lisa Pearce. Lisa, come out.

Lisa Pearce

Hey.

Gregory Bryant

You're welcome. So, hey, Tiger Lake is a really special platform. Some of that is because a huge performance gains on the CPU and some of it's about graphics. Why don't you tell folks about a little bit?

Lisa Pearce

Yes, absolutely. So Tiger Lake is one of the first products with our new Xe graphics architecture. It is our most disruptive and advanced architecture yet, and so we're super excited. It brings gains and efficiency also doubles the graphics performance versus the previous generation.

Gregory Bryant

Right.

Lisa Pearce

What does that mean, HD performance gaming for hundreds of millions of notebook users?

Gregory Bryant

That's right, right with integrated graphics, which is awesome.

Lisa Pearce

Yes.

Gregory Bryant

Yes. Oh, I got excited about that. So instead of just talking about it, you want to put

Lisa Pearce

Yes, good example, though. The system here is Tiger Lake running an ultra-thin and light system from quanta. It's running the game Warframe, and you can see it looks pretty good.

Gregory Bryant

It looks fantastic. And it's running real time right there with integrated graphics and that incredibly thin and like factor Tiger Lake from quanta.

Lisa Pearce

Yes.

Gregory Bryant

But it's not just about the performance you guys drove for gaming, which was amazing. It's also about media and AI and other things, right?

Lisa Pearce

Absolutely. So, gaming is just the start. We also have advancements in media and display capabilities, as well as AI improvements built in, and that really brings productivity use cases to life. And so an example that lots of people have low resolution photos or blurry photos, you can imagine if you can instantly correct those. And so Topaz Labs enabled an application will show you here. And so in the top right corner, this is the original photo. And then we've zoomed in, because we really want to take a look at this eagle, and so…

Gregory Bryant

So you got a big photo, you've zoomed way in on the eagle, which now looks fuzzy because he is all way in, right.

Lisa Pearce

Yes, looks pretty fuzzy.

Gregory Bryant

Yes.

Lisa Pearce

And so if I go and select this here, it's going to use OpenVINO framework to go and drive this improvement on Tiger Lake.

Gregory Bryant

Right.

Lisa Pearce

And so we'll take a look at it after. And you can see the difference between these two.

Gregory Bryant

Wow.

Lisa Pearce

Those are awesome.

Gregory Bryant

That is all done using AI acceleration on the GPU, that's fantastic. So, just to recap for everyone for many years since we're near the end. Double-digit industry leading performance, extending our leadership and mobile even further and high performance by double-digits and we're not talking 10%. We're doubling the graphics performance generation on generation industry leading AI performance integrated Wi-Fi 6, integrated Thunderbolt 4 for the first time. That's just about it.

Lisa Pearce

Yes, we're super excited to bring it to our OEMs.

Gregory Bryant

Hey, Lisa, thanks for joining me on stage. I appreciate.

Lisa Pearce

Well.

Gregory Bryant

Well, wait, you had one more surprise that you want to say?

Lisa Pearce

Maybe one more.

Gregory Bryant

All right.

Lisa Pearce

One more thing.

Gregory Bryant

Yes.

Lisa Pearce

One more thing.

Gregory Bryant

Yes.

Lisa Pearce

We are -- I'm thrilled. I didn't forget.

Gregory Bryant

Yes, that's okay.

Lisa Pearce

I'm thrilled to share with you today, our very first discrete graphics processor up and running. It's called DG-1. So we'll give you a demo DG-1.

Gregory Bryant

Yes.

Lisa Pearce

So this is the DG-1 here.

Gregory Bryant

We're taking some risk. It's early days, you've got you're running on stage.

Lisa Pearce

Correct. This isn't a mobile form factor. It's running destiny too. And you can see even though it's early, we're extremely excited about the gaming experience that we'll see on DG-1.

Gregory Bryant

That's right. And obviously more than just gaming to for those more power mobile users in terms of doing content creation and other activities, it is going to be fantastic.

Lisa Pearce

Absolutely, absolutely.

Gregory Bryant

Thank you for staying on and also…

Lisa Pearce

Well thanks. We are super excited, my word to come this year.

Gregory Bryant

DG-1 working. All right, everybody give her a hand up. Appreciate it. Okay, hey and with that, I just want to thank you all for coming on behalf of Bob, Navin, and myself. Thank you so much. You can count on Intel to continue building the positive benefits of compute enabled intelligence that we think will enrich the lives of every person on the planet. And that's the whole purpose behind our mission at Intel. Thank you all very much. Have a fantastic CES. Thank you.

