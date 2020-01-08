Sol-Gel Shines In Treating 2 Skin Disorders, NDAs Expected For Both Indications In 2020

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had announced that it achieved positive results from its two pivotal studies using Twyneo to treat patients with acne vulgaris. The company prides itself on its drug delivery technology, microencapsulation, which is able to deliver topical treatments for these patients. The downside is that an NDA won't be submitted to the FDA for regulatory approval until 2nd half of 2020 for Twyneo. That would mean doctors and patients may not have their hands on such a treatment until 2nd half of 2021. There is another product in the pipeline known as Epsolay, which is also expected to boost shareholder value. I believe that this biotech has multiple catalysts on the way that may be beneficial for potential trades and/or for a long-term investment.

Positive Study Data Moves Company Closer To Large Market

There were two phase 3 studies that used Twyneo to treat patients with acne vulgaris. There was a total of 858 patients with moderate to severe acne who were enrolled in two separate pivotal studies. Acne is a skin condition that occurs when hair follicles get clogged up with dead skin cells and oil. It is estimated that there are about 3 million people in the U.S. alone who have it. The global acne market is expected to exceed $7 billion by 2025. The two studies in particular were SGT-65-04 and SGT-65-05, respectively. The patients were randomized to take either Twyneo or a vehicle cream for about 12 weeks. Both trials met all co-primary endpoints, which was the best possible outcome for such a trial. In both studies, treatment with Twyneo was able to achieve statistical significance against both co-primary endpoints of IGA and inflammatory lesion count change from baseline compared to vehicle. To give a look at the potential treatment option that Twyneo may provide, should it be approved by the FDA, it is important to look at one of the two studies. In the SGT-65-04 study, 38.5% of patients achieved a successful IGA score compared to only 11.5% of those in the vehicle group. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p<0.001. Then, statistical significance was achieved in the change from baseline of inflammatory lesion count. Twyneo showed a -21.6 change compared to vehicle group with only a -14.8 change. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p<0.001. The second late-stage study, SGT-65-05, also obtained stat sig numbers for both co-primary endpoints as well.

Additional Product Nearing FDA Submission

Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, is just one of the products that could produce billions of dollars in revenue for Sol-Gel. The other product in the pipeline is known as Epsolay. The company is gearing up to file a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for potential approval of Epsolay for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea during the 1st half of 2020. Rosacea is a common skin disorder that affects the skin on the face. However, the biotech is specifically treating a form of Rosacea known as subtype II. What is most notable about subtype II is that it is associated with acne like breakouts on the face. In addition, it is more often seen in middle-aged women. This is another large target market that the company is going after. It is said that the global rosacea treatment market could be worth $2.6 billion by 2025. The best part of all about this program is that the filing is expected any day now during the 1st half of 2020. Sol-Gel even has solid data to back up its ability to file an NDA of Epsolay to the FDA for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. These were two studies, SGT-01 and SGT-02, where the primary and all secondary endpoints were met. On the primary endpoint front, both studies were able to show that those treated with Epsolay had achieved a "clear" or "almost clear" skin at week 12 in a statistically significant manner compared to those given vehicle treatment.

Financials

Sol-Gel Technologies had a total of $57.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and deposits, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2019. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into Q1 of 2021. With a few NDAs expected in 2020, it is possible that the company may need to raise additional cash beforehand. Not just for the filing of the regulatory applications themselves, but for the ramp up of its pre-commercialization efforts for both Twyneo and Epsolay. With the current projection of not running out of cash until Q1 of 2021, I don't foresee a cash raise until at least mid-2020. Even then, it may choose to raise cash earlier than anticipated if another positive news release causes the stock to trade higher.

Conclusion

The positive results achieved from the two pivotal studies using Twyneo to treat patients with acne vulgaris will allow Sol-Gel Technologies to file an NDA submission to the FDA for potential approval. It is expected that an NDA submission for Twyneo will be done by the 2nd half of 2020. What makes Sol-gel a solid biotech is not only just based on the successful studies it achieved in acne vulgaris and papulopustular rosacea. It is more about its proprietary microencapsulation technology. Why? That's because this specific technology allowed for the combination of benzoyl peroxide together with tretinoin in order to allow a safer form of treatment for patients with acne vulgaris. Besides being safer, this technology also offers the ability to enhance efficacy of specific drugs. Another positive is that Twyneo can be given to patients as a once-daily cream for patients, which is a more compliant way of treating skin diseases. Before the filing of Twyneo, which is not expected until the 2nd half of 2020, there will be an NDA filing of Epsolay to the FDA for potential approval in papulopustular rosacea. This provides a near-term catalyst event for investors, which could potentially increase shareholder value. Best part of all is that it is expected at any time now during the 1st half of 2020.

