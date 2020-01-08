Apple Stock Has Significant Upside Based On Its Buyback Program

This means at a 1% dividend yield, Apple stock is worth $400, or one-third higher than today. On a net present value basis, AAPL is, therefore, worth $350, an upside of 17%.

I estimate that by FY 2022, in a little less than three years, the dividend per share will be $4.00, based on its huge buybacks.

Based on my cash flow and buyback estimates, which will lead to higher dividends per share, Apple will be worth significantly more in the next three years.

I wanted to update my model from the previous article I wrote on Apple in August.

Updating My Model on Apple Stock Based on Its Buybacks

I wanted to update my model on Apple (AAPL) stock from the article I wrote on August 7, 2019, "Apple's 8% Total Yield Will Push the Stock Higher." At the time I predicted that AAPL stock was worth $302.13. Apple stock is almost there right now at about $300 per share.

I felt that my model might have been a little too complicated. I wanted to simplify it a bit. So I took out a number of scenarios and decided to predict what would happen if the present trends simply continued.

I especially wanted to estimate Apple's huge buyback program. I wanted to see what effect it has on dividend payments over the next three fiscal years.

Based on this I was able to estimate that Apple is still worth $400 per share by FY 2022. That is at least one-third higher than today.

On a net present value basis, using a 5% discount rate, Apple stock's present true value is $348.78 per share. So that is up about $50 from today or an upside potential of 15%.

The rest of this article shows how I derived this estimate.

Estimating Future Shares Outstanding for Apple Stock

There is simply no question that Apple is highly committed to dramatically cut its shares outstanding. It uses large portions of its free cash flow to do this.

For example, over the past 7 years, when it started buying back shares, Apple has reduced shares outstanding by one-third. You can see this in the chart below which shows the cumulative drop in quarter-end shares outstanding:

Another way to look at the data is to see how shares fell each year:

So this shows that on a cumulative average annual basis, shares have fallen 5.4% annually. But especially in the past two fiscal years, Apple has actually cut shares higher than that average. In FY 2018, shares fell by 7.2% and in FY 2019 by 6.6%.

I wanted to estimate where shares outstanding would be by FY 2022 (Sept 2022). Look at the following estimate:

So by FY 2022, using the average estimate of 5.4% annual reduction in shares outstanding, there will be 15.4% fewer shares outstanding. This number will be used in the calculation of the dividend per share.

Calculation of the Dividend Per Share in FY 2022

I wanted to find simple ways to estimate future dividends. I came up with two ways to do this. The first way used historical trends and projected out. The second method used a percent of sales and percent of free cash flow ("FCF") to estimate the future dividend. Both methods came up with similar results.

Method 1 - Historical Trends. This is very simple. I asked the question, "What is the average annual increase in dividends over the past seven years when Apple was buying shares?" Using that answer I can project that into the next 3 fiscal years to estimate the future dividend per share.

Here is the result. Look at the table below. It shows that dividends per share have grown dramatically faster than actual dividend payments:

This is very interesting. The table shows that dividends per share ("DPS") rose 84% over the 7-year period. But dividend payments were up by only one-third.

That is 100% due to the effect of the share buybacks. Wow. That is a very compelling reason why companies buy back their shares. Both sides win. The company does not have to spend as much on dividends and shareholders get over a two-fold increase in DPS for every increase in dividend payments.

Based on this we can estimate that over the next three fiscal years, Apple's dividends per share will rise by 9.1% annually:

So in three years, the DPS will be DPS, based on historical cumulative growth.

The next question is "What will AAPL stock be worth with this DPS?"

Answer: Divide the projected DPS by the present-day dividend yield:

This shows that AAPL stock will be worth $400 by the end of FY 2022. What is the net present value?

The net present value ("NPV"), for 2.75 years from now at 5%, is about $349.78, or about 17% higher than today.

Method 2 - Use Recent % of Sales and FCF. This method estimates the next three years' FCF and then derives the future dividend payments by Apple. Since we already know that shares outstanding will be 15.3% lower by FY 2022, we can divide that dividend payment by the estimated shares outstanding. Here is the model for that estimate.

This model shows that in the past 5 quarters, sales have risen 0.4% on average. It also shows that the average Operating Cash Flow margin (Op Cash Flow divided by Sales) is 28%, and the average FCF margin (FCF divided by sales) is 23%. We use the Operating Cash Flow margin and sales growth to estimate dividends:

This model says okay, use the historical OP CF margin and average Capex margin to derive the next three years' FCF. Note that I estimate that sales will grow just 0.4% each year. Remember that this is the number we estimated from the past 5 quarters, on a TTM basis.

Then, since the average dividend payout ratio from FCF is 24% (in 2019), the dividend payments can be estimated. Finally, since we already estimated the shares outstanding, we can estimate the FY 2020 DPS. It turns out to be $3.90 per share. That is very close to the $4.00 estimate we had in the first method.

I asked myself, "What if sales grew by 1.0%, instead of 0.4% annually?" Here is what we came up with:

This shows that the estimated DPS is $3.97. That is even closer to the historical average DPS of $4.00.

One last point. What if the company buys back more shares like it did in 2018 and 2019? For example, what if Apple bought back 6.6% of its shares, as it did in 2019, instead of 5.4%, the historical average? That would cut shares by 18.4% in three years, instead of the 15.4% in the model above.

Using the 0.4% sales growth estimate, the model comes up with an estimated DPS of $4.05. The 1.0% sales growth model derives a dividend of $4.12 per share.

Using the same calculations for the valuation, the $4.05 DPS model puts AAPL stock on a $405 valuation in 2.75 years (Sept. 2022). Its NPV is then $353.72, an upside of 18%. The $4.12 DPS model, has an NPV of $360.10, an upside of 20%.

Summary and Conclusion

So you can see that the general range is for AAPL stock to be worth between $349.78, assuming a $4.00 dividend, and $360.10, assuming a 1% sales growth and 18% cut in shares outstanding over the same period. That presents about 17% to 20% upside in AAPL stock.

My best estimate is that AAPL stock is worth about $350 per share, an upside of 17%.

