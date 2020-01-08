Azul Traffic Update: From Unprecedented To Impressive

Despite growth deceleration from "unprecedented" to "impressive", investors must have liked what they saw in Azul's recent traffic update.

After a few months of unprecedented operational performance, it is possible that Azul's (NYSE:AZUL) days of 30%-plus growth in capacity and traffic may be over. This is not to say that, however, that the company's prospects have deteriorated at all.

On January 7, the company released its traffic update for the holiday month of December. Investors must have liked what they saw, as the stock gained 3% on a day when the broad Brazilian equities market (EWZ) ended the trading session down minimally.

Robust growth decelerates

Total traffic, measured by RPK (revenue passenger kilometers), increased by about 27%, nearly ten percentage points less than it had in October 2019. Capacity growth also came down to roughly 27% in December, after reaching a peak of 33% in October. While the results still look quite robust and well beyond what any major US-based peer might be able to achieve, I suspect that growth rates have pulled back a bit after the initial impact of Azul's Rio-São Paulo route debut, in late August 2019.

As the renovation project in Rio's Santos Dumont airport came to an end, it is also possible that Azul may have lost some of its customers to peers that can now operate normally in this important market. Keep in mind that the Barueri-based company benefited from having a smaller fleet that could still use Santos Dumont's secondary runway, thus commanding a competitive advantage in Brazil's second largest city for a few months.

The graphs below, in which traffic is separated by domestic and international, depict how growth deceleration seemed confined to the Brazilian market. On the international front, RPK increased YOY by a healthy 31%, although occupancy (a.k.a. load factor) dipped 110 bps to a still respectable 86.9%.

The recent trends look encouraging to me, considering how Azul's international business struggled in the first half of 2019 due to soft economic activity in the country and the sharp devaluation of the Brazilian Real. Although the international business accounted for only 28% of the airline's total traffic in December (up 80 bps YOY), I find it plausible that the segment's satisfactory operational performance in the most recent month may have contributed substantially to improved investor sentiment on Tuesday.

Growth at a fair price

When I first researched and wrote about Azul, in late 2017, the stock traded at less than $25/share. At those levels, I saw the name as a compelling value play with plenty of pent-up growth opportunities that could come to fruition in the near future. Today, worth nearly $42/share, I see AZUL as a growth story unfolding, even though valuations have climbed over the past two years. See graph below, and notice how AZUL does not quite trade at basement bargain levels within the airline space.

According to YCharts, analysts project the Brazilian airline's EPS to grow at an annual pace of 10% for the next several years. In my view, and despite the uncertainties associated with fluctuating crude oil prices, I find the estimate overly conservative. With new domestic and international routes being added and the fleet upgrade to more fuel-efficient aircraft still in early stages, I find it more likely that the company's earnings will increase at an annual pace that is well into the teens.

In the end, I continue to think of AZUL as a good growth name at its current price and maintain a $50/ADS price target on the stock that implies nearly 20% upside over the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.