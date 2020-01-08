Closed-End Fund Muni Market Update - December | Yields Up To 4.85% Tax Free

Muni CEFs have done extraordinarily well thanks to the wide discounts they started at in January. Those discounts are now relatively tight.

Munis continue to be a strong sector but have seen NAV gains stagnate in the last month as it entered a seasonally weaker part of the year.

(Please note this article was first published to members of Yield Hunting on December 13th. In it we have a new top conviction muni CEF pick)

Municipal bonds continue to do well this year but have stagnated a bit in the last few months as rates have stabilized (or even inched back up slightly) and seasonal forces take hold. The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) is up 7.3% YTD, but that is down from the peak it reached on the first day of September of 7.58%.

Data by YCharts

Technical factors remain supportive of muni markets. Fund flows remain positive though lighter than earlier this year. YTD, fund flows are at an all-time record of +$85.7B. We are progressing through the seasonally heavy new issuance part of the year strongly, which could be setting us up from a good January.

Muni-to-treasury ratios are right near their long-term averages which bodes well for performance in January as supply tends to lighten and demand increase during that month. Nuveen expects net negative issuance in 2020, given the boost in refundings this year. Additionally, the recent record level of taxable muni issuance should continue into 2020, capping tax-free muni supply.

We are also seeing far less 5% coupon new issues in favor of munis in the 2% to 4% range.

From Raymond James:

This has been a year of coupon options for municipal bond investors. Issuers have migrated from their typical 5% coupon structure to lower coupons. Most deals coming to market these days are in the 2% to 4% coupon range and now account for fifty percent of outstanding municipal bonds. The largest increase in issuance has been with 2% and 3% coupon bonds, which now represent thirty percent of outstanding municipal bonds, double what it was just five years ago. Today just thirty-six percent of municipal bonds have 5% coupons according to data from Bloomberg LP.

Muni CEF Analysis

The 7.3% return (mostly tax-free income but some capital gain) this year is pretty good and right up there with the taxable bond space. Doesn't sound all that bad given it is tax-free, right? But compare that to the total return on price of the average muni national CEF of +19.02%.

How did these funds nearly triple the return of the benchmark? Easy. At the start of the year, discounts on these funds were extremely wide - some of the widest of the last several years. During 2019, the discounts tightened in addition to gaining the ~5% tax-free yield and the NAV values going up.

They also have the advantage of using leverage. While many think of leverage as a "four letter word" it is truly an advantage. This is not unique to the muni CEF market but it is more profound here. The reason being is that the muni yield curve tends to be much more upward sloping than the treasury curve. Munis are long-dated securities with maturities of 20 to 30 years (or more). Interest rate-sensitive investors tend to scare about the possibility of higher rates and thus, pile into the shorter-dated securities. This pushes those yields down.

A muni CEF borrows short-term and invests in those longer-dated munis. This means that the advantage of leverage can be more significant and beneficial to the investor.

Leverage tends to be fairly stable over time. So the changing variable is the current discount. By buying opportunistically and really taking advantage of those wider-than-normal discounts and then holding collecting the high tax-free income stream, you can earn significant total returns in what is otherwise an ultra-safe and boring sector.

Our muni picks continue to do well as they benefited this year from both rising NAVs and closing discounts.

Data by YCharts

You can compare that to the NAV performance over the same time period. You can see that the total return on price is in some cases more than double that of the NAV total returns, YTD. Discounts were extremely wide at the start of this year which is why we pushed munis so hard. While MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) was the laggard, it was the only fund with a positive total return in 2018.

Data by YCharts

From a fundamental perspective, we saw nothing in any of the monthly or quarterly EPS/UNII reports that would cause us to remove any of the funds from out TOP CONVICTION FUNDS list.

The weakest fund, fundamentally, is PIMCO Muni Income (PMF) which now has coverage of 92.5% and UNII of zero. We would be selling at a 17% premium.

which now has coverage of 92.5% and UNII of zero. We would be selling at a 17% premium. Nuveen High Income Opp (NMZ) remains one of the top funds fundamentally with coverage continuing to rise hitting 105.1% and UNII expanding.

remains one of the top funds fundamentally with coverage continuing to rise hitting 105.1% and UNII expanding. MFS funds CXE and CMU, which have a more variable monthly distribution policy, recently increased their distribution. This is something we were watching as it indicates a possible cessation of the reinvestment problem facing all muni CEFs.

Top Picks (Fundamentally and Valuation)

Blackrock MuniHoldings NJ (MUJ): The safest distribution is often the one that recently raised their distribution. MUJ increased their payout by ~3%. Coverage is up to 105.6% and UNII up to 5.4 cents. Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY): The fund has a decent ~7% discount with a 4.22% yield. Solid fundamentally across the board and one of our highest scoring funds. If you own MQT, think about swapping for MQY and gain the 15 bps of extra yield (unless it means paying short-term capital gains in 2019). Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni (NEA): Recently merged with a state specific North Carolina muni, this fund remains a 4.5% yielder at an 8.3% discount. Invesco Muni Income Opp (OIA): This one was a bit of a laggard in 2019 *only* up 17.8%. This is a high yield muni fund with only 32% being investment grade. Coverage is a bit below 100% (at 99.6%) and UNII is slightly negative but fairly stable.

Concluding Thoughts

Munis have paused the NAV increases that we were seeing for most of 2019 but that could be explained by the seasonal weaknesses (greater supply to digest) and a small increase in rates. We do not think the thesis for owning munis has changed and remain large investors in them for the tax-free income and the natural downside hedge they provide.

With discounts very tight and not finding much on the taxable bond CEF space, we believe that munis are a more compelling place to reside. Using the sheets as your guide, selecting a series of our Top Conviction Fund picks should help you create a decent 4.25% to 4.50% tax-free yield with a much smaller change of being blindsided by a distribution cut.

As I noted above, I do consider the closed-end fund space to be the far superior choice for municipal bond exposure today. Their distribution yields are one of the best risk vs. return trade offs in the market today if you are in some of those upper tax brackets or high tax states. But they are slightly riskier than you would find in the open-end mutual fund or ETF space because of the leverage and perhaps greater credit risk embedded in them.

The key is buying them opportunistically (as we show on the sheets) and then holding them for a long period of time. This gives it time to allow the discount to close while collecting the tax-free income stream. I am always hesitant to sell before I hold shares for a year because that often creates a taxable short-term gain, often the opposite of the reason we are buying a tax-free CEF in the first place!

It is a bit of a conundrum whether to sell out of a fund that was purchased with a large discount to NAV that has reverted closer to the mean. Careful consideration of that tax treatment should be made before you pull the sell trigger. Investors often sell too early in order to realize that gain that they are so happy to have produced.

Adding a few of the top conviction funds to your non-qualified accounts (remember muni CEFs are not appropriate in qualified accounts like IRAs) if you are at least in the 22% tax bracket makes sense given the strong risk-adjusted yields and downside hedge they can provide in times of trouble.

We will now have 16 choices out of over 100 national muni CEFs on our conviction list. We also have several state-specific choices. For many investors, choosing a single-state tax-free fund other than their state of residence is no different in terms of tax consequences than a national fund. Be sure to check. However, because of their inherently lower yields, generally NY and CA tax-free funds should be left for residents of those states.

The 'January Effect' is coming up in the next few weeks. This is why we tend to see strong buying of CEFs following the tax loss harvesting season in December. Unfortunately, as compared to last year, there are not many buys on our list (at the moment). This can be extremely frustrating for new investors trying to establish positions. I would say that you need to assess your risk tolerance and trading strategy. We have only a few buy candidates at the moment but there are "holds" that are not far off. Use column K in the sheets to identify funds that are 'close enough' to a buy to create a starter position. That way if we do get a strong January Effect and prices rise more, you gain some participation.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused, primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUNI CORE PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.