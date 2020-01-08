Canadian Apartment REIT: Favorable Leasing Spread Will Continue To Drive Its Average Monthly Rent Rate Higher

The REIT should be able to continue to grow its revenue and expand its NOI margin thanks to strong leasing spreads in its key markets.

Investment Thesis

Canadian Apartment REIT (OTC:CDPYF) (TSX: “CAR.UN”) delivered another strong quarter with strong top and bottom line growth. We believe the REIT will continue to perform well in 2019 thanks to strong market fundamentals in its key markets. This has resulted in favorable leasing spreads. With a strong balance sheet, the company will be able to pursue accretive acquisitions. Canadian Apartment currently pays a growing 2.6%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are trading at a premium valuation to its peers. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Q3 2019 Highlights

Canadian Apartment delivered another solid quarter with improvements in most operating metrics. The company delivered operating revenues growth rate of 15.4% and increased its net operating income by 16.3% year over year. As a result, its NOI expanded to 66.8% in Q3 2019 from 66.3% in Q3 2018. The strong quarter allowed Canadian Apartment also delivered normalized funds from operations per unit growth of 3.3%. As a result, its NFFO payout ratio improved to 62% in Q3 2019 from 62.3% in Q3 2018.

Source: Q3 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong market fundamentals in Ontario

Canadian Apartment should continue to enjoy strong rental demand in most of Canada. In PwC Canada’s latest released article “Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019,” the firm provided a positive outlook for the rental housing market in Canada. It wrote, “for the first time in decades, demand for rental housing is outpacing homeownership…this is now a new reality for many Canadians and no longer just an emerging trend.” In Ontario, Canadian Apartment’s largest market where about 51% of its suites are located, the company should continue to enjoy very strong rental demands in the next decade. This is because the province typically receives about 40% ~ 50% of Canada’s new immigrants (about 340 thousand new immigrants expected in 2020). As can be seen from the chart below, Toronto, Ontario’s largest city, is expected to receive over 600 thousand new immigrants in the next 4 years. This net migration growth has resulted in strong demand for new houses and rental units. While Ontario is taking action to address the supply and demand imbalance, it may take several years at least before this issue is fully resolved.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estates 2020

Favorable leasing spread continues

Strong demand for residential properties in Canadian Apartment’s key markets have resulted in average monthly rent growth of 4.8%. This was helped by record growth in average monthly rent for suite turnovers, which increased by 13% year over year in Q3 2019. Canadian Apartment’s spread between market and in-place rents across the portfolio remains favorable. In its latest conference call, management indicated that this favorable leasing spread is driven by Greater Toronto Area where the spread between market and in-place rents is close to 30% (rest of Ontario is 21%). In other markets such as BC (12% of its portfolio) and Quebec (16% of its portfolio), the spreads are 18% and 12% respectively.

Source: Created by author

While favorable leasing spreads should allow Canadian Apartment to capture higher rents through turnover, this turnover rate is declining. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian Apartment’s turnover rate has been on a declining trend in the past few years. Its Q3 2019 turnover rate of 6.9% was lower than Q3 2018’s 7.2% (it was 9.5% in Q3 2014).

Source: Created by author

Solid balance sheet with strong liquidity position

Canadian Apartment has a solid balance sheet with a well-staggered mortgage maturity profile. As can be seen from the table below, its total debt to gross book value has improved even further to 36.7% in Q3 2019. This was much better than 2018’s 40.5%. The company has also lowered its weighted average mortgage interest rate to 2.93% from 3.08% a year ago. The company has recently completed its equity offering and raised C$488.8 million. This cash proceeding will be used to fund its recently announced acquisitions.

Source: Q3 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Canadian Apartment has shown consistent growth in the past few years. The company generated adjusted funds from operations of C$1.71 per share in 2018. We expect the company to generate about 5% AFFO growth in 2019 and 2020. This should result in an AFFO of C$1.80 per share in 2019 and C$1.89 per share in 2020. Therefore, Canadian Apartment is currently trading at a price to 2019 AFFO of 29.6x and a price to 2020 AFFO of 28.4x. Its peers such as Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) is only trading at a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 22.7x. Therefore, we think Canadian Apartment is already trading at a premium valuation.

A growing 2.6%-yielding dividend

Canadian Apartment currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.115 per unit. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 2.6%. The company’s dividend is safe with a dividend payout ratio of 65.1%.

Risks and Challenges

Supply risk

Although demand continues to exceed supply in many of Canadian Apartment’s markets, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed. This may cause a decline in occupancy ratio and result in lower rental rate increases than anticipated.

Regulatory risk

Canadian Apartment faces the risk of regulations imposed by local and provincial governments. For example, certain jurisdictions have rules and guidelines for rental rate increases. This may limit its ability to grow its rent at a faster pace.

Interest rate risk

Like other REITs, Canadian Apartment faces the risk of higher interest rates as it uses debt to leverage its business.

Investor Takeaway

Canadian Apartment REIT should continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in its key markets such as Ontario. However, we think Canadian Apartment’s strong growth will likely moderate due to declining turnover rates. Since the company’s shares are already trading at a premium valuation, we think a pullback will provide a better entrypoint.

