OIL: Prepare For Oil To Shine In 2020

OPEC cuts are presently deepening, which means that the market will likely become more backward as well as prices will likely rise.

Last year was a strong one for shareholders in the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL), with the price return clocking in at over 20%. As you will see in the following analysis, I believe that OIL is headed higher based on the term structure of the futures markets as well as crude market fundamentals.

Roll Yield

An often-overlooked factor of investing in commodities is roll yield. Roll yield is a significant driver of returns of investments like the OIL ETN with substantial gains or loss over time accrued to shareholders based on the structure of futures contracts in the specific market followed.

OIL is an ETN that tracks the GSCI Crude Oil Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives the return of rolling exposure in Brent and WTI futures with the position size in each commodity determined based on the relative production of these two crude oils. What this tangibly means for shareholders of OIL is that if you are holding the note, you are holding exposure across two different futures curves, which means that you will have roll yield from two different sources.

So what is roll yield? Put simply, roll yield is what you get when you hold exposure in back months of futures curves. Roll yield is what happens when the prices of futures contracts in later months than the front-month contract move towards the front of the curve. This tendency of “convergence towards the spot” is a well-established phenomenon in financial markets and a material source of returns.

When it comes to OIL, it is holding exposure in Brent and WTI. As you can see in the following links, Brent and WTI are both in backwardation. Backwardation means that the front contract is priced higher than later month contracts and results in positive roll yield. The reason why it results in positive roll yield is that when OIL shifts exposure in each of these futures contracts, it will be moving money into the later month futures contracts which will be “converging towards the spot” by increasing in value in relation to the front-month futures contracts. Given that Brent and WTI are in backwardation, we are likely to see a general price increase in OIL as positive roll continues.

If these last few paragraphs were a bit confusing, I’d encourage you to read through them again because roll yield really is a big deal. To numerically frame this up, the Brent ETF BNO outperformed the price of Brent oil in 2019 by around 15% simply due to backwardation in the curve. At present, the market is still pricing in these levels of backwardation, which would imply that through 2020 we could again see another 10-15% of appreciation simply due to the roll. Conversely, WTI is pricing in around 5% of roll per year in the front. In other words, roll yield is going to continue to deliver throughout 2020 in all likelihood.

Crude Markets

Roll yield is a solid reason to hold crude ETFs and ETNs at the point. The simple math shows that with the current level of roll, you could potentially have a 10-15% cushion of share appreciation against any future price declines. In other words, as the math currently stands, even if crude goes nowhere in 2020, the gains from roll yield will likely lead to shares increasing by 10-15% over the next 12 months. But beyond roll yield, fundamentals are offering a very compelling reason to invest at this time.

Let’s start with OPEC. It is well-known news now that OPEC deepened its set of cuts through March of 2020 in its latest meeting. What is just developing, however, is this: OPEC members are actually starting to comply. What this tangibly means for the world is that the weakened level of OPEC imports is likely to weaken even more as members come into line with the set of agreements.

This has immediate ramifications for both the price of crude oil as well as the roll yield seen in notes like OIL. Specifically, as oil supply tightens, you tend to see the market price into steeper backwardation due to general shortage of the physical commodity for immediate delivery. In other words, as OPEC deepens its cuts (between now and March) and more fully complies, we will likely see crude markets price further into backwardation.

On the Brent side, the relationship is most clearly observed because Brent is a direct competitor to OPEC barrels. OPEC barrels are largely waterborne barrels and Brent crude is produced in the North Sea. The properties of the two crudes are generally similar, which means that when OPEC trims supply, demand shifts more towards Brent and the market prices up and becomes more backward (further enhancing roll yield).

On the United States front, OPEC cuts lead to directly measurable impacts on readings like imports.

Imports contract since OPEC represents a sizable share of the United States imports. Numerically, you can see both the impact and relative share of OPEC’s cuts in the following chart.

So when OPEC cuts production, it leads to fewer barrels coming into the United States. Simple supply and demand show that when supply is constrained, the price of crude oil will increase if demand stays constant or increases. This simple economic relationship continues to play out in the numbers with the price of WTI increasing by 33% since the start of OPEC’s cuts. Given that OPEC cuts are immediately deepening (literally slated to deepen starting this month) through March, we can expect the price of crude to continue the uptrend in place until the cuts have ceased.

The story for at least the first half of 2020 in crude markets will likely be a tight physical market as OPEC cuts continue and crude production growth slows.

For investors looking to profit from this trend, I suggest a long position in the OIL ETN to capture both the price appreciation and positive roll yield.

Conclusion

OIL is currently poised to profit with strong roll yield opportunities available in the commodities it trades. OPEC cuts are presently deepening, which means that the market will likely become more backward as well as prices will likely rise. Crude production is slowing which will further the bull’s case through 2020 until production recovers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.