Teledyne: Instrumentation And Digital Imaging Driving The Stock

Teledyne Technologies’ (TDY) stock rallied nearly 75% in 2019. I believe the stock will continue to rally in 2020 also. The company develops several high-growth products, which are driving its current growth and will drive its future growth. Although the stock is fairly valued compared to its competitors, I am bullish on the stock. The company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 6.42% in the past ten years. I believe revenue will continue to grow at such rate in the next five years. Long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price.

Teledyne offers its customers enabling technologies for industrial markets. These markets include factory automation, electronics, oceanography, instrumentation, digital imaging, medical imaging, pharmaceutical research, and aerospace and defense. Teledyne’s products include digital imaging sensors, cameras within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra, electronic test and measurement equipment, defense electronics, and satellite communication subsystems.

Growth Opportunities

Teledyne develops test and measurement equipment, including high-performance oscilloscopes and high-speed protocol analyzers. Oscilloscopes measure voltage and time. The company has developed four high-definition oscilloscope families to meet the testing requirements of the range of products from the lower-bandwidth bench-top sector to the mid-range general-purpose sector. In addition, the company has developed high-end oscilloscopes with bandwidths extending to 100GHz. Teledyne's protocol analyzers are used to monitor communications traffic and diagnose operational problems in communications devices. According to a report, “the overall test and measurement equipment market is expected to grow from USD 25.7 billion in 2018 to USD 32.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.90%.” Teledyne’s test and measurement revenue will also grow accordingly.

Teledyne’s digital imaging solutions consist of high-performance image sensors, smart cameras and systems. In addition, the company offers LIDAR systems for airborne terrestrial mapping, mobile mapping and laser-based 3D imaging applications. These solutions are used in industrial, scientific and medical applications. The company also develops image processing products, which includes hardware and software for image processing. Teledyne’s smart cameras are used in task-specific factory floor applications, such as gauging, inspection and machine guidance. These smart cameras can be quickly deployed on the factory floor. According to a report, “the global digital imaging market was valued at USD 14.81 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.46% from 2019 to 2026.” Teledyne’s digital imaging revenue is also expected to grow at a similar pace.

Third Quarter Results

Teledyne’s third quarter 2019 revenue came in at $802.2 million, compared to $725.3 million in the year ago period, a YoY increase of 10.6%. Net income came in at $106.7 million or $2.84 per diluted share, compared to $90.3 million or $2.43 per diluted share in the year ago period, a YoY increase of 18.2%. The company delivered excellent results in a temporarily depressed macro environment.

The company's Instrumentation segment’s third quarter revenue was $282.9 million, compared to $256.2 million in the year ago period, a YoY increase of 10.4%. Strong growth in the company’s environmental instrumentation business resulted in overall revenue growth of the Instrumentation segment. Increasing adoption of IoT across industries and the advent of industry 4.0 will continue to strengthen Teledyne’s instrumentation business.

The company's Digital Imaging segment’s third quarter revenue was $244.0 million, compared to $220.7 million in the year ago period, a YoY increase of 10.6%. Digital Imaging segment’s revenue growth was primarily driven by higher sales of X-ray detectors. With increasing amount of videos and images taken everyday, the digital imaging industry is growing steadily. In addition, improved reliability and elimination of physical storage space are driving growth of this sector.

The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment’s third quarter revenue came in at $177.1 million, compared to $160.3 million in the year ago period, a YoY increase of 10.5%. Higher sales of defense electronics drove overall revenue growth of this segment. Global aerospace and defense business is being driven by upbeat commercial aerospace industry outlook and increased global spending for defense.

The Engineered Systems segment’s third quarter revenue came in at $98.2 million, compared to $88.1 million in the year ago period, a YoY increase of 11.5%. Higher sales of marine manufacturing, missile defense and space programs drove overall revenue growth of this segment. Steady economic growth in developed and developing countries of the world is driving growth of the engineering sector.

Competition

Teledyne’s competitors include Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW), HEICO Corporation (HEI), TransDigm Group (TDG) and Hexcel Corporation (HXL). Technological capabilities and innovative ability to develop new and enhanced products are the factors that determine leadership in the markets in which Teledyne operates. Teledyne’s competitive advantage is that it has both, technological capabilities and innovative ability, as mentioned above. In addition, the company offers a diverse range of products, which makes it more competitive compared to its competitors.

Valuation

Teledyne’s most similar peers are Curtiss-Wright Corporation, HEICO Corporation, TransDigm Group and Hexcel Corporation. Teledyne’s non-GAAP forward PE multiple is 36.22x, compared to Curtiss-Wright’s 19.85x, HEICO’s 44.41x, TransDigm’s 27.48x and Hexcel’s 21.52x. Teledyne’s trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 4.23x, compared to Curtiss-Wright’s 2.48x, HEICO’s 7.83x, TransDigm’s 6.22x and Hexcel’s 2.75x. Teledyne’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 29.86x, compared to Curtiss-Wright’s 15.45x, HEICO’s 37.05x, TransDigm’s 30.47x and Hexcel’s 15.21x.

Teledyne is fairly valued compared to its peers. The company’s balance sheet is not very strong. The balance sheet contains $128.80 million of cash and $1.07 billion of debt. The company’s net leverage ratio is 1.57x, which is not alarming. Teledyne develops several high-growth products, such as oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, smart cameras and LIDAR systems, which are driving its current growth and will drive its future growth. Teledyne is funding its current and future growth via debt, which has made its growth story slightly weak. However, since the company develops high-growth products, the weakness in its growth story doesn’t become a fundamentally negative factor.

Teledyne’s revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 6.42% over the last ten years and EBITDA has been growing at a CAGR of 10.88% in the same period. I believe in the next five years the company’s revenue will continue to grow around the same rate, i.e., 6.42%. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is $3077.8 million. At a CAGR of 6.42%, its 2024 revenue will be $4202 million, or $115.22 per share. In the last one year the company’s stock has traded in the price to sales ratios of 2.6x and 4.2x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 4.2x on the company’s 2024 revenue per share, I get $484 as the company’s 2024 stock price. If price to sales ratio expands, there will be more upside to the stock. Long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price.

Risks

The market that Teledyne serves are characterized by rapid technological development and evolving industry standards. If a particular technology or an industry standard related to one or more of Teledyne’s products changes faster than anticipated, the products will become obsolete sooner than expected. As a result, the company’s revenue growth could be adversely affected.

Teledyne’s customers want that the company reduces price of its products. While the company continually tries to lower manufacturing and other costs related to its products, there is no guarantee the company will be able to do so in a timely manner. As a result, the company may not be able to reduce the price of its products when its customers want it. The customers may buy lower-cost products from China, which could result in decreased revenue for Teledyne.

Conclusion

Teledyne is a leading player in the industrials sector. The company’s instrumentation and digital imaging businesses are its primary growth drivers. However, the company is indebted. If a downturn in the company’s business occurs, it may not be able to repay this indebtedness in a timely manner. This is the only drawback of the investment thesis. Teledyne is otherwise a good business to own.

