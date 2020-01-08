2019 Will Be Hard To Match For Frontdoor

Since being spun off from ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) in 2018, frontdoor, inc. (FTDR) has made significant progress in gross margins and adjusted EBITDA, and as a consequence, shares rose significantly more than the broad market in 2019. The company is now implementing a strategy to accelerate revenue growth, but a lofty valuation, significant debt burden, and vulnerability to macroeconomics earn the shares a Neutral rating.

Rex Tibbens, the CEO of frontdoor, which is the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, has reset expectations for the company as it moves beyond its October 1, 2018 spin-off from ServiceMaster. From the Q319 earnings call:

Our organization's priorities are now transitioning from focusing on cost reductions to also expanding our focus on growth...we expected this shift of year-over-year revenue growth composition from volume to price due to the higher than normal price increases we implemented in late 2018 and early 2019.

Recent moves made by frontdoor, in addition to these price increases, exemplify the execution of this transition from spin-off to growth, specifically the implementation of dynamic pricing, improved customer retention efforts, and acquisitions which will augment the company’s stated goal of an on-demand service delivery model.

Revenue Composition

Revenue is earned by frontdoor in three channels: renewals of existing plans, new plans related to home sales, and new plans from direct to consumer (DTC) sales. About 20% of revenue is from new plans related to home sales and about 46% is from real estate overall, including renewals.

Dynamic Pricing and Customer Retention

The company is implementing a dynamic pricing model to improve the profitability of higher-risk customers, while offering more attractive prices to lower-risk and price-conscious customers. Previously, pricing was set on a state-wide basis which didn’t distinguish customers’ risk and price sensitivity profiles. Under dynamic pricing, frontdoor’s extensive customer and product data amassed since 1971 will be used to set prices within each ZIP code according to each area’s contractor network, the aggregate quality of appliances within the area, and its labor costs. Also, smart home and Internet of Things technology will be deployed to further enhance frontdoor’s customer and appliance database. By segregating pricing to a greater degree, the company expects to achieve consistent gross margins across geographies.

Improving customer retention rates is a second focus of management’s efforts now that the company is separate from pest control company ServiceMaster. Frontdoor has identified customer relocation as its biggest use case for improving retention rates. Mr. Tibbens explained on the Q319 call that its efforts are designed to ensure “that we don't lose the opportunity to either keep the home service plan on the existing but also help them with the home service plan to the new home that they've just purchased.”

In addition, frontdoor is striving to improve its call center processes, specifically cycle time, and also its payments collection process, both of which improve retention rates. In concrete terms, the company is prioritizing improved customer retention because it estimates that each one percent improvement in customer retention generates approximately $8 million of incremental revenue and $4 million of gross profit.

Acquisitions

The acquisition of Streem Inc. is the most recent example of the third component of frontdoor’s growth strategy. Streem’s mobile platform connects customers’ smartphone cameras to contractors, and its augmented reality tools allow the contractor to capture essential appliance details facilitating a contractor solution.

The company expects this acquisition will benefit it in terms of enhancing the experience of its service plan customers and contractors and by opening revenue opportunities in new industries in the broad home services sector. This level of engagement supports customer retention in addition to the cost savings inherent in shorter, less extensive technician site visits.

Again from the Q319 call:

This technology is a perfect fit for our core home service plan business and for our future on-demand customers.

On-Demand Service Delivery Model

The company introduced its initial on-demand service offering last month with the rollout of its Candu subscription service. With Candu, frontdoor’s customers will be able to request service from a qualified appliance repair professional on either a flat-fee (which includes a six-month guarantee of the work performed) or diagnosis-only basis. Also included in the free membership is an appliance upgrade program which offers discounts on new appliance purchases.

The Candu technology platform will offer the consumer flat-fee pricing and service insights based on the location, appliance, and symptoms information provided. The household appliances currently covered include refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, cooktops, washer/dryers, microwave ovens, and range hood exhaust fans. The service is available in select Atlanta neighborhoods at launch and will expand to additional geographic markets and skilled trades such as plumbing, HVAC, and electrical throughout 2020.

The company discloses in its 10-K filing that it is pursuing an on-demand model to leverage its existing contractor base and to provide additional revenue opportunities from existing customers (via additional services beyond home service plans) and from the broad home services market. The company estimates that the market for on-demand home services is approximately 120 million homes and that the broad home services market is approximately $400 billion. Within this market, U.S. home service plans currently represents $2.4 billion.

Guidance

Since the spin-off from ServiceMaster, frontdoor has issued guidance in Q318 for full-year 2018, and in the following 4 quarters for full-year 2019. On the Q318 call, the company guided revenue of $1,255 million at the midpoint ($1,250-1,260 million) for 2018, which came in at $1,258 million. Similarly, actual 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $238 million exceeded the guidance of $220 million at the midpoint ($215-225 million), while gross margin for 2018 was 45% compared to the Q318 guidance of 43-44%.

For full year 2019, frontdoor guided revenue of $1,365 million at the midpoint on the Q418 call, which represents growth of 8.5%. Subsequently in Q119, Q219, and Q319, the company guided revenue at the midpoints of $1,370 million, $1,370 million, and $1,365 million respectively. Concurrently, trailing twelve-month revenue climbed to $1,282 million at Q119, $1,314 million at Q219, and $1,344 million at Q319, which suggests Q419 revenue of $299 million, or 7.2% above the $279 million revenue in Q418.

While the 2019 revenue guidance has been flat since the initial Q418 guidance, the adjusted EBITDA guidance has substantially increased. The initial guidance given in Q418 was for adjusted EBITDA of $247.5 million at the midpoint ($240-255 million), but that has been raised to the current Q319 level of $297.5 million at the midpoint ($295-300 million). This improvement is a result of improvement in the company’s gross margin guidance. 2019 full-year gross margin was guided to 45% initially in Q418, but now frontdoor projects 2019 gross margin to be 49-50%. Furthermore, the company disclosed on the Q319 call that its dynamic pricing initiative “is expected to increase our overall gross margin by 100 basis points in 2020.”

The actual results thus far in 2019 show why guidance has improved. Q119 adjusted EBITDA was $43 million, or 34% more than the $32 million figure in Q118. In Q219, the growth rate increased to 44% as adjusted EBITDA increased to $105 million from $73 million in Q218. In Q319, adjusted EBITDA was $106 million compared to $86 million in Q318. Given that the 9 months year-to-date adjusted EBITDA is $254 million, Q419 adjusted EBITDA is projected to decline to $43.5 million ($297.5 million midpoint full-year guidance - $254 million YTD) from $47 million in Q418.

Management explains that the decline in Q419 after strong growth in Q1-Q3 is due to a rise in Q419 SG&A due to “the timing of our investments in technology, sales, marketing, customer service, staffing levels and other corporate costs to drive growth in 2020 and beyond.” Specifically, Q419 SG&A is expected to be $103 million ($400 million FY guidance - $297 million YTD) compared to $79 million in Q418.

This decline in Q419 adjusted EBITDA is why the TTM amount, $301 million, is greater than the $295-300 million guidance.

Multiples

Closing at $32 on February 28th, the day after the initial full-year 2019 guidance was given on the Q418 call, the price-to-sales multiple was 1.99x. The expected revenue growth was 8.5% at the midpoint $1,365 million. Since then the multiple has risen to the current 2.92x, as 2019 revenue guidance has stalled at $1,365 million, while the share price has risen to a recent $47.

The peak day-after guidance price to sales multiple was 3.12x after the Q219 call on August 8th, when shares rose almost 15% to $50.46. The midpoint of guidance was $1,370 million, which was a reiteration of the previous quarter’s guidance and represented year-over-year revenue growth of 8.9%.

The price-to-adjusted EBIDTA multiple after the initial 2019 guidance in Q418 was 10.95x the midpoint ($247.5 million) when the guidance projected annual growth of 4%. The midpoint of adjusted EBITDA guidance is now $297.5 million, which translates to 25% growth, and based on the recent price of $47, the price multiple is now 13.4x. As with the price-to-sales multiple, the peak price-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple occurred after the Q219 call when it rose to 14.49x

From the initial 2019 full-year guidance, the price-to-TTM sales multiple has expanded 38.1% (2.15x to 2.97x), which is less than the 46.7% expansion of the price-to-guidance revenue multiple (1.99x to 2.92x). Similarly, the price-to-TTM adjusted EBITDA multiple has expanded 16.2% (11.39x to 13.24x) since the initial guidance, lagging the 22.4% (10.95x to 13.40x) expansion of the price-to-guidance adjusted EBITDA. This disparity between the TTM multiple and the guidance multiple for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA indicates that frontdoor is outperforming its guidance, which is a credit to management’s ability to deliver results.

Leverage

On the Q319 call, frontdoor touted its improved leverage situation, saying, “... our net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio on a trailing 12-month basis improved to 2.5 times at the end of the third quarter. This is nearly a 1.5 times reduction in our net leverage from the spin-off and clearly demonstrates the strong growth and attractive financial profile of frontdoor.”

While this is factually correct, it omits that the current level of debt is virtually unchanged at $981 million from Q318 (at spinoff), when it was $987 million. TTM cash generation has been good, as demonstrated by improving adjusted EBITDA, so considering debt on a net of cash basis improves frontdoor’s leverage picture. Specifically, net debt is now at $549 million ($981 million debt - $432 million cash and securities) compared to $673 million ($987 million debt - $314 million cash and securities) at Q318. This metric shows improvement from the spinoff date, but the current $2.3 billion enterprise value ($1.3 billion market cap + $981 million debt) is 7.7x TTM adjusted EBITDA of $301 million.

As a result of this level of debt, the “transition to growth” strategy which frontdoor is pursuing may prove to be risky if cash flow is impaired (by unsuccessful growth plans or a recession) before the absolute debt amount is reduced to a more reasonable level relative to adjusted EBITDA. Fortunately, the debt does not mature until 2025 and 2026, so frontdoor has some margin to execute on its strategy.

The Takeaway

Shares of frontdoor rose more than 78% in 2019 as the company made significant progress in its gross margins and cash flow metrics. Also, revenue growth may be poised to accelerate with the new strategies discussed. However, several factors limit the current attractiveness of shares. They remain near the all-time high price, and the forward P/E at 25x is high for a company with expected annual EPS growth of only 3.6% from 2018 to 2020. This P/E is also significantly in excess of the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x as of 1/3/20.

High leverage is another concern for frontdoor, as its home appliance replacement plans are a discretionary purchase which its customers can easily forego, crimping company cash flows and straining debt service. Finally, frontdoor does not pay a dividend. Shares merit a long-term Neutral/Hold rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.