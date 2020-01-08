EFR: A Jack-Of-All-Trades Loan Fund

Loans coupons are currently on par with high-yield bonds due to an inverted yield curve, which is both unusual and attractive given the sector's lower default and loss rates.

Apart from ticking a number of boxes, the fund should continue to benefit from future ARPS redemptions.

EFR has popped up on our screen which factors in multiple metrics ranging from valuation, alpha, to yield and coverage.

This article was originally written and distributed on our service several weeks ago.

The Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) has recently popped on our CEF screen at Systematic Income which captures attractive CEFs across a number of various key metrics, including valuation, alpha, yield and coverage. Overall, we like the fund for its discount valuation, strong alpha, defensive stance and reasonable fees. The coverage of the fund has recently dropped somewhat. However, in our view, this is mitigated by valuation, relatively steady monthly earnings and a robust UNII level. The fund doesn't stand out on any single metric but puts up a good showing across a broad range of metrics that we follow, earning it a high rating on our service.

More broadly, we think the CEF loan sector looks relatively attractive due to good corporate interest coverage, low default rates, great relative discount valuations and the flatness yield curve. This means that loan yields are currently on par with high-yield coupons - an infrequent occurrence. In addition, historic loan default and loss rates have both been below that of high-yield bonds. Taken together, these two factors make loans quite attractive right now within the corporate credit universe as well as the larger fixed-income space.

Hello EFR

The fund runs about $845 million of gross assets at $34% leverage. Its portfolio is composed primarily of loans, representing about 86%, and corporate bonds another 8%. Roughly 82% of the exposure is from the US, with the rest being primarily Europe and Canada. B-rated assets represent about 55% of the portfolio, with just under 6% in CCC or lower assets, with 3% unrated. Top holdings include Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), TransDigm Group, Inc. (TDG) and Reynolds Group Holdings Inc. Top sector exposures are Electronics, Healthcare and Business Services.

Performance Review

Overall, EFR has done an impressive job, outperforming both the sector and the ETF benchmark on an NAV basis over the last 5 years.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

This is true across a number of holding periods.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The fund has also put in an attractive average annual NAV outperformance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Apart from strong absolute performance, EFR has generated positive alpha over the last 5 years, which we measure as risk-adjusted NAV excess returns.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The fund has managed to achieve these above-sector returns on an absolute and relative basis, all the while running a less volatile portfolio.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Relative Value

EFR has historically traded at a tighter discount than the rest of the sector, but this has changed in 2019 with the discount trading more in line with the sector.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

A fund can begin trading at a wider discount to its sector if it boasts a lower yield relative to the sector. This is, however, not the case for EFR, which, given its sector-beating NAV returns and strong alpha, makes this valuation dynamic somewhat unusual.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Distributions

The fund's net NAV, which we often gauge as a metric of distribution stability, has held up much better than the rest of the sector, which speaks to the fact that distributions are not the only thing investors should think about. It also suggests that the fund is on a firmer footing as far as distribution policy and sustainability are concerned.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

One attractive feature of EFR is its dynamic distribution policy, which adjusts distributions in line with its NAV or price at the end of the period. This makes the fund less liable to suffer sharp price drops due to a heavy surprise distribution cut.

A potential reason why EFR may have been overlooked by investors is that its yield is not overly generous. This is particularly true when looking at its current yield, which is slightly below the sector average of 7.6%. However, once we factor in special distributions, the trailing twelve-month yield rises above. This tendency of some funds to make special distributions often causes them to be undervalued the market due to their often-lower current yield which focuses much more on current yield.

One potential weak spot of the fund is the trend of its recent distribution coverage. In the chart below, we show 3-month rolling distribution coverage of EFR and other Eaton Vance taxable funds.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

On the plus side, the fund's UNII figure has moved higher, which is currently equivalent to nearly 3 months of distributions.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

Furthermore, the fund's earnings have not fallen off a cliff in an environment of lower short-term rates, and we expect a move lower in earnings to be fairly moderate.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

All in all, it is not a surprise that the fund's earnings have moved lower given the drop in LIBOR. However, we think a strong UNII level, fairly stable earnings, attractive discount valuation and a floating distribution provide mitigants to any potential distribution cuts.

Leverage

EFR is one of the few remaining funds that has ARPS (Auction Rate Preferred Securities), which it uses for about a quarter of its leverage. The latest rates on these range from 2.86% to 3.47%. These rates are comparable to where the fund is receiving bank financing on $218 million at 3.18%.

The advantage of Auction Preferreds is generally three-fold. First, historically, these instruments have represented inexpensive ways to borrow. Secondly, funds have been able to buy back ARPS at a discount which boosted NAVs. Thirdly, ARPS, unlike bank financing, don't have facility fees, which are costs for unutilized borrowing (EFR currently pays 0.15% per annum between its current borrowing of $219 million and its limit of $255 million). It should be said, however, that EFR ARPS have auction fees which run to 0.15% for unsuccessful auctions (and 0.25% for successful ones - though no successful auction has occurred since 2008). These fees, however, would be well below the gain achieved on the buyback via the auction process.

EFR has been in the process of slowly redeeming its ARPS at a discount. For example, in 2018, the fund was able to redeem 804 shares (representing about a fifth of its then total) at a discount of 92%. With the $25,000 share principal amounts, this led to a gain of $1.61 million, which, against total net assets of $566 million, was a boost of 0.3% to NAV for the year. If the remaining 3,032 shares follow the same pattern, the fund should be able to realize a further gain of just over 1%, although this is clearly uncertain and may take a few years.

Loan Sector Valuation

To understand how attractive the loan CEF funds are in aggregate, we need to look at both the valuation of CEFs as well as underlying loans.

From a CEF perspective, the loan sector looks relatively attractive. Its discount is quite wide on a relative and absolute basis.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The sector's covered yield (which is current yield adjusted for distribution coverage) is the highest among the sectors with good data (ex-MLP and covered yield).

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

The sector's trailing twelve-month yield is on the higher end of its post-crisis range despite a large rally in asset yields.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

One reason why the sector has been unloved is due to the unwinding of 1.5% of Fed hikes. This repricing has led to outflows from the loan sector, as the market expects short-term rates to keep falling. In fact, investors have pulled $32 billion from the loan market this year to Q3 - the most severe streak since the end of the financial crisis.

Source: Financial Times

The upshot of all this is that loan yields are trading on par with high-yield bonds - an unusual occurrence. Investors are effectively getting paid the same for bearing no interest rate risk and owning an asset class that has historically delivered lower default and loss rates. Furthermore, loan yields are trading above their post-crisis averages, which is not something that can be said for any other credit asset.

Source: Eaton Vance

Conclusion

We like EFR for its jack-of-all-trades appeal. The fund looks quite attractive across a broad array of metrics. In addition, we think it can extract additional value from its ARPS leverage in the next few years. More broadly, the loan market is offering investors similar yields to high-yield bonds despite less interest rate risk and more solid assets. This combination of fund and sector appeal makes EFR an attractive option for income portfolios.

Check out Systematic Income and get access to our unique suite of interactive tools that uncover the fund markets (CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds) as well as preferred stocks and baby bonds. Follow our systematic allocation framework for a rational top-down and bottom-up approach to income investing that highlights the most attractive sectors, fund types and individual funds. Follow along with activist CEF investors, track UNII and coverage metrics, check out our target-yield portfolios and systematic strategies, slice and dice funds - and much more. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.