BP Is 'Reshaping' Its U.K. North Sea Portfolio

BP is likely to retest $41.25 this week due to the situation in Iraq.

Ariel Flores, the head of BP's North Sea, said that the company is "reshaping" its UK North Sea portfolio.

BP announced that it sold its interests in the Andrew area in the central UK North Sea and its non-operating interest in the Shearwater field to Prier Oil for $625 million.

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP p.l.c. (BP) is an oil supermajor that fits a long-term investor's perspective. The company is producing cash flow and pays a significant dividend that we can consider reliable.

BP is resilient and has survived many ups and downs. The Macondo disaster happened in 2010, and the extent of the cost related to the catastrophe started to take effect. The total cost so far is about $68 billion.

It will continue to adapt, and I believe it is one of the first oil stocks to be held in any long-term investment portfolio.

A critical issue with this stock is that you have to adopt a strategy that combines a long-term commitment with a regular short-term trading, which could be between one-third and one-half of your total stock position.

The company is amongst my "oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), Total S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have also added ConocoPhillips (COP) recently to the group even though it is not a supermajor and is not integrated since the company spun off Phillips 66 (PSX). BP is paying the highest dividend yield as of today.

BP is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.615 or $2.46 per ADR share per year or a yield of 6.24%. Also, the company is buying back shares.

From the third-quarter of 2019 conference call:

Through our share buyback program, we bought back 52 million ordinary shares in the first nine months of 2019 at a cost of $340 million. So far in the fourth quarter, we have purchased a further 18 million shares at a cost of $500 million.

However, if we look at the past five years, this oil stock has largely underperformed the market, if we compared BP to the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) price. It is not specific to BP but to the oil industry in general. Unfortunately, the "expectation" for a long-term investment is quite limited to the dividend.

One conclusion that we can advance is that the high-yield dividend that the company is paying out, coupled with a generous share buyback program, puts some pressure on the generic free cash flow, which can't support such high-yield alone. It is the primary reason why the company is expecting a total divestiture program of $10 billion to be completed this year (£7.6 billion).

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is a significant financial value because it is basically what the company can afford to distribute to its shareholders and allocate to buying back its shares.

The generic free cash flow for BP is $7.55 billion yearly and $2.1 billion in 3Q'19 (excluding divestitures).

If we look at the cost of the dividend and buyback program, it is clear that the company is paying more than it is getting as free cash flow.

Thus, "non-core" assets divestiture is what generally oil companies are using to fill up the gap and avoid increasing the debt level. BP reported a net debt of $46.5 billion (£35 billion) in 3Q'19 (or $55.94 billion, including lease liabilities) at the end of September.

Let's talk about BP's North Sea assets and its significance for the company's bottom line.

BP announced that it has agreed with terms to sell its interests in the Andrew area in the central UK North Sea and its non-operating interest in the Shearwater field to Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) (OTCPK:PMOIY), which will pay $625 million.

BP operates the Andrew assets – comprising the Andrew platform, the Andrew (62.75%), Arundel (100%), Cyrus (100%), Farragon (50%) and Kinnoull (77.06%) fields and associated subsea infrastructure. [BP] holds a 27.5% stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field.

BP also sold interests in the Magnus, Bruce, Keith, and Rhum fields in the northern North Sea in January 2017, which is close to the Andrew field. The Andrew area represents five fields producing through one platform, located approximately 140 miles north-east of Aberdeen. Production last year was about ~27 K Boep/d.

Expecting questions associated with BP's commitment to the North Sea region, the company was quick to indicate that it has expanded its equity in the Clair field by an additional 16.5%, following a deal with ConocoPhillips in 2018 (West of Magnus in the map above).

BP produced the first oil from the Quad 204 and Clair Ridge projects, which required significant CapEx in 2017 and 2018. The company is also working on several projects, including Alligin and Vorlich, to deliver additional resources from fields near existing infrastructure. The first production from the fields is currently expected in 2020. BP also operates the Foinaven field, off Shetland.

The Alligin oilfield is jointly owned by BP (50%) and Shell (50%), while the Vorlich oilfield is owned by both BP (66%) and Ithaca energy (34%). BP will be the sole operator of both fields. The Alligin field is located in the Greater Schiehallion Area, 140km west of Shetland, and contains approximately 20 million barrels of recoverable oil. The Vorlich field lies 241km to the east of Aberdeen and holds approximately 30 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Finally, a third development phase of the Clair field is being contemplated.

Upstream Production in Q3'19 was as follows:

However, Europe (North Sea Segment mainly) was 151 K Boep/d or 5.9% of the total output of the company (not including Rosneft production of 1,133K Boep/d).

Ariel Flores, who is the head of BP's North Sea, indicated that the company is in the process of "reshaping" its UK North Sea portfolio and will focus on its "core growth areas" (e.g., Clair and Quad 204, offshore the Shetland, Etap in the central North Sea).

I do not mind to see BP selling its UK North Sea "non-core" assets as long as the company can replace the production lost, which is quite significant. Upstream production has been going down steadily since 1Q'19, and it is a source of concern for me as a shareholder.

As always, I will end this article with my technical analysis.

Note: The recent event regarding the drone killing of General Soleimani has increased volatility significantly. We just learned that Iran is retaliating as I speak by firing missiles at US military facilities in Iraq.

BP is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $39.50 and line support at $36.85. However, assuming intense volatility due to the situation in Iraq, it is likely that BP will experience a breakout of its resistance with a potential test of its next resistance at $41.25.

The short-term trading strategy is quite tricky. It will have to be adjusted daily, depending on the news. However, assuming that this situation will not escalate further, I expect the oil prices to go down in a few weeks unless the US and Iran start a direct conflict, which is a real potential now.

However, I will probably take some profit off the table at or above $41.25, expecting a retracement following the initial spike that we may experience.

