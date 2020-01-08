Splunk: A Slam Dunk Buy

In my last article on Splunk Inc. (SPLK), titled "Splunk Is Still A Great Buying Opportunity," I issued a bullish rating on this Big Data / SIEM company. The stock is up 18% since the article was published, one of my better calls in the last 6 months.

Now Splunk's stock price is in breakout mode. This price action is something that investors should not be ignoring. This company stock is progressing to the next step higher after being range-bound for most of 2019.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Unlike many other software high-growth darlings, Splunk is not overvalued, at least not according to my relative valuation scheme. And after "accounting for accounting," I'm having difficulties finding a reason not to buy this stock.

It appears to me that the company is staying ahead of the competition with real-time unbounded machine learning and other initiatives. Therefore, competition is not a factor and sales growth is full steam ahead. Given the chart pattern, market leadership and sales growth, I am shifting gears by changing my rating from Bullish to Very Bullish.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Private software based on tools/data from Portfolio123)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Splunk is sitting directly on the best-fit trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is typical to its peers given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Splunk is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as the P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I generally look at other factors such as the SG&A expense margin to determine cash burn.

In the case of Splunk, however, an examination of margins is not particularly useful because the company is in the process of switching from a perpetual license to a ratable invoicing business model. It was stated on the 2020 Q3 earnings call that cash flow is depressed and will not swing positive until FY'22.

As billings from previously booked multiyear contracts begin to contribute more meaningfully to cash collections, cash flow should turn positive in FY '22 and approach $1 billion in FY '23.

(Source: Splunk 2020 Q3 earnings presentation slides)

Sales growth appears to be slowing down, but this is due to the conversion from a perpetual license to subscriptions.

(Source: Splunk 2020 Q3 earnings presentation slides)

Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is growing at a rate in excess of 50% annualized. This is probably the best metric for growth given the transitional state of the company's business model.

Competition

I recently wrote an article featuring Elastic N.V. (ESTC), titled "Elastic: An Exciting Investment Opportunity." In this article, I indicated that Elastic would be competition for Splunk in the SIEM market. Commenters also suggested that Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) have competing products.

The truth is that there is a lot of competition, but I believe that Splunk is one step ahead based on recent developments such as the Splunk Data Stream Processor.

... we announced the general availability of Splunk Data Stream Processor, a realtime stream engine, which sits outside the Splunk index and is powered by our industry-leading unbounded machine learning, which uses adaptive learning in real-time and sub-tunes with no volume or cardinality limits. We are convicted in our feeling that the future of machine learning is in the stream, not in the batch world, and Splunk is positioned to be the industry leader in this space.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. I would not dismiss the possibility of a dot-com-like crash in the future.

There are other uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and President Trump's impeachment, that could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

There is also some question about the limited growth rate of new large customers. The response from company management on the 2020 Q3 earnings call was:

I don't think it's attributable to licensing changes. It's obviously something that we've been very focused on, and we have - and as I've talked about, I'm frustrated by how stubborn it - that metric is. We have not seen the exponential growth that we know exists. What Susan and Christian, her global head of sales and I keep circling around is there's so much opportunity within the accounts where there's clear momentum, that on a time and attention basis, so reps would end up spending much more time there than they do prospecting. We did carve out in that new team. Those - they have been here for 2 quarters now, 2-plus quarters. They're starting to get ramped.

There is also the possibility that cash flow does not bounce back in FY22 as promised. Competition may also prove to be more fierce than anticipated.

Summary and Conclusions

Splunk is one of the leading-edge companies involved in Big Data and SIEM. The company is in the midst of transitioning its business model, and this has clouded its financials, including margins and revenue growth.

Given the fact that Splunk is a high-growth company, an investment in it should not be judged based on value metrics. Growth in ARR is in excess of 50%. Cash flow is negative but should bounce back strong in FY22.

According to my relative valuation scheme, Splunk is fairly valued. The stock is currently exhibiting a substantial breakout, and I believe that investors should take notice. I am revising my rating from Bullish to Very Bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.