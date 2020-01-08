Gold: Pressure Remains On The Downside In The Short Run

One of our main recommendations for 2020 is that the US dollar will enter into a long weakening phase as uncertainty eases globally. We previously saw that the rise in economic and political uncertainty (EPU) around the world was one of the main drivers of the safe haven in the past two years; figure 1 (left frame) shows that the yearly change in the EPU index has been strongly co-moving with the yearly change in the broad dollar index over the years. In addition, the ease in uncertainty would strengthen fundamentals in the first quarter, which would then lift up growth expectations and levitate government yields in the coming months. As a consequence, we expected the amount of negative-yielding debt to continue to decrease, which should have emphasised the pressure on gold prices. Figure 1 (right frame) shows that gold has been very sensitive to the dynamics of the amount of negative-yielding debt in the past five years. While we were correct on the direction of negative-yielding debt (the nominal amount decreased sharply from nearly USD 17tr at the end of August 2018 to $11.8tr at the beginning of this year), gold prices (GLD) remained strong and have skyrocketed in the past month by $10 to over $146, the highest level since April 2013. Is the precious metal currently overvalued?

Empirical studies have shown that gold has had many drivers in its lifetime, but has been mainly influenced by real interest rates, the US dollar and central banks' reserve policies. A few researchers have also shown that the precious metal can also serve as a hedge against sudden market frictions, sometimes even performing positively when equities sell aggressively (i.e., gold prices rose by over 7% in USD terms in Q4 2018 when stocks plummeted, figure 2 - left frame). Figure 2 (right frame) shows the relationship between gold and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIP); the fall in real yields was a major driver of gold in 2019. When we regressed the change in gold prices on changes in real yields since 2014 in our former gold piece, we found that 1-percent increase in real yields is associated with a 10.4% fall in gold prices.

However, we are not convinced that the momentum will continue in the medium term. Even though gold may be a long as a portfolio diversifier, we would recommend shorting the precious metal as a trade idea. Almost none of our indicators are currently pricing in a higher 'fair' value for gold. For instance, we can notice that gold has started to diverge significantly from the JPYKRW exchange rate (figure 3, left frame), which we also use as an alternative proxy for price volatility. Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the JPYKRW exchange rate and the VIX tend to co-move strongly over time; as for the EPU index, the JPYKRW rate is also currently pricing in higher price volatility. Japanese investors are usually attracted to South Korean assets as they offer higher rates, which tends to gradually strengthen the KRW. However, when risk-off rises, the yen appreciates drastically as Japanese investors bring capital home.

Another indicator we like to watch is the SKEW-VIX ratio, which could be used as a barometer of market complacency. A trending SKEW usually implies that ‘crash protection’ is in demand among institutional investors; we previously saw that sustained period of rising SKEW combined with a falling VIX is usually followed by a sharp spike in price volatility and a market drawdown. Figure 4 (left frame) shows that gold also co-moves strongly with the SKEW-VIX ratio, and that 2019 was marked by a significant rise in the ratio led by a significant rise in the SKEW index, especially in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, the VIX has remained quite low averaging 14 in the past four months. As the stock market has been constantly reaching new highs in the last quarter of 2019, participants become increasingly fearful of another selloff, which could explain the resistance in gold prices in the past few months despite the fall in negative-yielding debt. Even though we saw a little decrease in net short specs, the market remains extremely short VIX (figure 4, right frame), which is usually a positive sign for gold.

Overall, we are more convinced that gold prices are set to retest new lows in the short term. Figure 5 shows that gold broke its resistance at $146 this week, which represents its 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 100.3–174.3 range. Even though momentum indicators such as moving average crossovers are clearly signalling a strong buy signal, we would play the reversal and target that GLD would consolidate back towards $145 in the short run. In addition, the commodity is strongly overbought according to the RSI indicator (the most since June 24th), and suggest an imminent consolidation.

