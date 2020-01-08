Profiting From Thor's Cycles: A Case Study

Source

Introduction

I first wrote about Thor Industries in my May 24th, 2018 article, "Understanding Thor's Dangers Over the Medium Term". Every now and then on Seeking Alpha, I read an article that I think is very compelling but at the same time very wrong (or at least omitting important dangers for investors). That happened to be the case with Thor Industries (THO) back in 2018. In early 2018, I had decided that by 2019 I was going to launch a Marketplace Service that focussed on cyclical investing and would carry exclusive articles about smaller-cap cyclical stocks (like Thor). At the time, I was writing lots of warning articles about large-cap cyclicals that I thought were in danger of losing a lot of value (most of which later did lose a lot of value), and I called it the "How far could they fall?" series. Since I ultimately planned to make my small-cap work exclusive (and eventually did with the launch of the Cyclical Investor's Club in early 2019), I decided not to write public articles about small caps in 2018.

Then, I read a very compelling article about Thor, but one which didn't sufficiently take into account the company's cyclicality. I felt like I had to at least warn investors about the possible downside of investing in Thor at that time. I felt even more compelled because the company looked like such a great value on the surface. So, being as diplomatic as I could be, I wrote my warning article about Thor. First, I explained:

The point in time when the price of a highly cyclical stock like Thor's has fallen 20-30% while sales and earnings are rising in the later stages of a bull market is when buying the stock can be the most dangerous, particularly for value investors who think they are buying with a margin of safety at these levels.

Then I shared how in the past Thor's stock price had fallen over -70% during downturns, and that over the medium term there was a very good chance it could fall that far again, even if there was a chance of a bounce between now and then.

One could have bought the dip as late as mid-2007 and still made 25% in a few months later that year. So, there can be opportunities over the short term, making profits off investors who call an end to the cycle too early. In 1998, there was no recovery, though. The bears got it right with Thor the first time around and the stock went directly into a cyclical decline without 'passing Go and collecting $200'. So, which is it this time around?



Honestly, I don't know. I think there is a 50/50 chance that either a $170 price target could happen, or we could see a 70% drop from the peak. Thor's stock price currently stands at about $118.00 per share. If it experiences a 70% drop from its peak price of $161.48, it would see a price of $48.44. That's about a 59% drop from where we are today. If we were to see $170 before then, that would be a 44% gain. So, for me, that's not a good risk-reward over the short term.

I went to so say that if an investor was really in it for the very long term, they would probably do fine as long as they could stomach that sort of huge decline in the value of the stock while they waited. But in the end, I concluded:

For me, though, in Thor's case, cash seems like a perfectly fine alternative until the price is right.

After that article, Thor stock price continued to fall. I decided to write a follow-up article and shared some historical data on the company, as well as the price at which I planned to potentially buy the stock. Here is some of the historical data I shared in the article.

The table below contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% Thor's stock has experienced since it was a publicly traded company in the early 1980s. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. While it's important to keep in mind that companies change over time, I've found that past price cyclicality, when placed in the proper context, can be a good guide for what to expect in the future. At the very least, it lets investors know what sort of downside is possible for a stock. ~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1986 6 months 1 year 44% 1987 6 months* 5 years 72% 1992 6 months 1 year 56% 1993 6 months 1 year 44% 1994 18 months 3.5 years 47% 1998 6 months 5 years 76% 2006 30 months 7.5 years 82% *The bulk of the drop happened within six months, but it took a few more years to fully bottom.



There is sort of a tale of two stocks going on here. In the 1980s and 1990s, Thor was a high frequency cyclical that usually experienced moderate drops in price and relatively quick recoveries (the one exception being 1987 when it dropped deeper). But since the mid-1990s, Thor has had a tendency to have less frequent, yet deeper cycles, losing 75% to 85% of its value from its peak prices.

**The table does contain an error for the 1998 entry. The -76% drawdown was actually more like a -47% drawdown. I think I corrected this in a later article.**

At the time of publication of that article, Thor's price was about $84, and I shared the two entry points at which I planned to buy the stock based on the company's historical price cycles shared in the table above.

The biggest consideration in establishing the buying prices is historical price cyclicality, and the rest is simply art and judgment. My sense is that Thor is going to experience one of its deeper price declines, so I'm going to set my first 'buy price' at $56.52, or, about 65% off its high price. My second entry point will be $40.37, which is about 75% off its high price.

That $56.52 buy price was still quite a bit lower than where the stock was trading at the time, but the price ultimately did fall that far in a matter of months, and I would eventually buy Thor. From the time of my original warning article until the time I bought Thor, here is how the stock performed.

Data by YCharts

I'm very pleased that I potentially saved investors some money on Thor during this period. This big decline occurred over a relatively short 9-month period.

At this point, I thought Thor looked like a "buy", and so I bought the stock and shared that idea in my article, plainly titled "Buying Thor Industries", on December 16th, 2018. In that article, I ran Thor through what I call my "impairment tests" in order to see if there was anything that would prevent this cycle from being too different from previous cycles. I also ran a backtest of what sort of returns one could expect if they bought after similar price declines in the past. Here are the results of that backtest.

The table below shows the results one would have had if they invested after a -65% decline in price during Thor's previous downturns. The returns in the table do not include dividends. I annualized the returns and then compared them to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a -65% decline would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. All the percentages should be treated as estimates and are based on the approximate months held. If one buys after an ~65% decline and sells after the stock makes a full recovery, it produces an ~200% simple return, so that is the simple return for each of the investments in the table below. Year the Decline Started Date of Purchase Date of Sale Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Alpha to the S&P 500 Annualized 1987 9/5/1990 2/21/1992 17 141.18% 18.94% 122.24% 2006 8/4/2008 9/25/13 61 39.34% 6.93% 32.41% As we can see in the above table, investing in Thor after a 65% drawdown has historically produced very good results. The 2006 decline would have required us to hold for one month over my 60-month goal for the stock price to fully recover, but with a 39% annualized gain, I wouldn't mind holding that long.

So, my basic thesis for buying Thor when I did was that the returns over the long term were likely to be very good. I recently took profits in my Thor position. Here are my returns after about 13 months compared to the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

While I'm never going to complain about making over 30% per year and beating the S&P 500, these returns are a little short of what I might have expected based on Thor's backtested cycle. And just to be clear, I'm currently neutral on the stock rather than bearish, but I want to share my reasoning for taking profits here instead of holding the stock for longer.

Why I took profits

Let me begin by saying that over the long term I expect Thor stock to do fine (something I have maintained in all of my articles) and I currently have a "Neutral" rating on the stock, but I think that over the next couple of years, the stock doesn't have a great risk/reward. The reasons I think this are: 1) We are late in the economic cycle and could still experience a recession in the near future; 2) Thor still needs time to digest its recent acquisition, and that will suppress the ability to buy back stock and reinvest in the business in other ways; 3) I think consumer credit is nearly maxed out and there are already lots of RVs and campers on the road.

Let me begin by stating that I think the desire to own RVs is still strong and will likely remain so in the future, but that I think there are going to be some impediments over the medium term that prevent demand from being actualized. I view new RV sales as a sort of hybrid between auto sales and home values, and I like to think about how buyers are funding their purchases. Off the top of my head, I see four major sources of funding: loans, the selling of a home, the selling of stocks, and cash.

I think most people who have the cash for an RV and want one probably already have one. There are tons of RVs on the road right now. Home values, again, are quite high, and I think it's unlikely we see above-average home price growth going forward over the medium term. Also, if we experience a bear market, it will be harder for people to sell stocks to fund the purchase of an RV because the prices of stocks will have declined. We have recently had a period of some of the lowest interest rates in history the past 10 years. It is unlikely that rates will go lower on RV purchases than they have been this cycle. This is important, because unlike rates on government bonds, which can potentially go negative, there is a real bottom to rates when it comes to buying something like an RV, and they can't go much lower during the next cycle than they have been this cycle.

What does that mean for investors? I think it means that the tailwind Thor has experienced since the late 1990s until today when interest rates were fairly steadily falling is probably over, even if rates remain low. And importantly, rates are low at the same time that the economic cycle is long in the tooth. This is unusual, and it means there will be less support from interest rates being lowered during the recovery from the next recession, because they are already as low as they can go for RV purchases.

Also, Thor's earnings are very cyclical.

During the last downcycle, the company had three straight years of earnings declines (adjusted earnings are the dark green shaded area in the F.A.S.T. Graph above). That earnings decline was about -85% from peak to trough. It's also worth noting that the decline started well before the recession started and before the market peaked in late 2007. This time around, Thor's earnings have only fallen -35% off their highs (so far). Analysts think that earnings will rebound in the next few years, but I think that's unrealistic this late in the cycle. (At least I'm not willing to bet on it.)

Now let's examine my second reason, the company's recent acquisition.

Data by YCharts

For most the past 20 years, Thor has been debt-free. That trend changed during the current cycle, when the company took on debt that was nearly half its market cap. I think Thor will eventually pay this down. But that's the problem. The company is likely going to spend the next several years deleveraging, and that's money that isn't going to be available for dividends or buybacks or reinvesting in its business in other ways. So, Thor can't take advantage if the stock price were to fall during the next recession and buy back its shares at a discount, and overall, the company is just in a weaker position than it has been during previous downcycles.

And my last concern is just an observation of mine that I think consumers' disposable income is stretched. Regular auto loans are being stretched out to 7 years on new cars in many cases, and the housing market seems toppy to me. The housing market is also a consideration for Thor, because presumably some people retire and sell their homes to finance their RVs if they would like to do some traveling. I think it's unlikely the housing market sees the sort of growth we have seen since the bottom of the market in 2009. Once again, interest rates are not going much lower for mortgages, so that tailwind is gone for housing.

Does all this mean Thor is doomed? Absolutely not. But it does mean that many of the tailwinds the company has experienced the past 20 years probably aren't going to be as strong over the course of the next cycle, which, in turn, means we probably are not going to see a gigantic rise in the price of the stock between now and the next recession, which will certainly hurt the stock price.

Conclusion

It's rare to find a stock analyst that both gets price movement generally right both on the way down and the way up, so I'm always very pleased when I'm able to do that for readers.

Data by YCharts

A person who held from the date of my original warning article through today would have lost -$2,633 on a $10,000 investment, ending up with $7,634. Following my suggestion of holding cash until the price was better and then buying Thor would have turned $10k into $13,543. I'm taking profits here, calling it a solid win, and waiting until the next recession to revisit Thor stock.

