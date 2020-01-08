K92 Mining: Time To Book Some Profits

Last year was an exceptional one for many gold producers (GDX), but few of them can hold a candle to K92 Mining's (OTCQX:KNTNF) 2019 performance. The stock managed to put a 243% return in 2019, outperforming the Gold Juniors Index by more than 200% and the precious metal by over 220%. The stock's incredible performance is justified, with all-in sustaining costs for the first nine months of 2019 coming in at $638/oz, 35% below the industry average. It would not be surprising if all-in sustaining costs for the year came in below $720/oz at the low end of guidance, given that the company just reported record Q4 results. Mined grades came in at 25.22 grams per tonne gold, nearly 600 basis points higher than the average for the first nine months of the year (19.44 grams per tonne gold). While this is exceptional news, the stock is beginning to get a little ahead of itself short term, as it's more than 50% above its 200-day moving average. Based on this, I believe traders would be wise to take some profits above the C$3.45 level.

There are few gold producers out there capable of sustaining production at over 10 grams per tonne gold, but K92 Mining is now one of the few names, alongside Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), in the 20+ gram per tonne club. The company's mined grades for the first nine months of the year came in at 19.44 grams per tonne gold, with average gold recoveries of 93.7%. Based on the most recent news release, mined grades jumped massively in Q4, up to 25.22 grams per tonne gold, with a gold recovery rate of 93.9%, also up 20 basis points. It is no surprise that the company was able to put up a record Q4 performance from an operational standpoint based on these grades, and this should translate to a record quarter for the company's top and bottom lines. Most impressively, K92 Mining has managed to trounce already upwardly revised guidance, an exceptional feat for the company and a testament to its history of underpromising and overdelivering. Let's take a closer look:

As we can see from the above table, K92 Mining's gold production for Q4 came in at 23,646 ounces, well above the average quarterly production of 19,537 ounces for the first nine months of the year. This is a jump of over 20% in quarterly output and has allowed the company to grow production from ~47,000 ounces in FY 2018 to a total of ~82,000 in FY 2019. This translates to a 15% beat on its initially provided guidance mid-point of 71,500 ounces, a 3% beat on the high end of its revised guidance.

If we take a look at the chart below, we can see that quarterly production continues to trend higher since commercial production began in Q1 2018, with the two-quarter average (red line) also trending higher at a brisk pace. The company's gold-equivalent ounce production of 23,646 is a new all-time high, and fortunately, these new highs are expected to continue into FY 2020. This is excellent news for K92 Mining shareholders, as it suggests that there's no reason to believe the long-term growth story is over yet.

Based on the chart below from the company's website, gold-equivalent production is expected to head over 120,000 ounces for FY 2020 with the Phase 1 expansion, and this would translate into yet another year of strong, double-digit growth in production. Given that the company has proven that it has operating leverage with costs dropping as production increases, it's not a stretch to infer K92 Mining could put up 120,000 ounces of gold-equivalent production this year at sub-$700/oz all-in sustaining cash costs. If we assume a conservative gold price average of $1,500/oz for FY 2020, this will translate to all-in cost margins of $800/oz or better. Based on the company's current market capitalization of US$600 million, this is a reasonable price tag for a producer with industry-leading margins.

Finally, on the exploration front, the company has added upside if it can uncover additional ounces at the Kora Gap Area, its Judd Target, and Blue Lake, another porphyry target on the property. While it's too early to consider the upside of these targets into future production, the company has proven in the past that it can underpromise and overdeliver. Therefore, I would be shocked if these targets came up blank.

Based on the fact that K92 Mining has exceptional upside on its 405 kilometer sq. land package, and is the new industry-leading from a margin standpoint if Kirkland Lake Gold's Detour acquisition goes through, this is undoubtedly a company to keep on one's radar. While the company's jurisdiction may not be Tier 1, as it's located in Papua New Guinea, the grades and margins are incredible, and this makes it a name worth watching during sharp corrections. Having said that, I believe the stock has got a little ahead of itself here, as it's now more than 50% above its 200-day moving average.

As we can see in the chart below, the best strategy for owning K92 Mining has been buying dips and avoiding chasing the stock at all costs. Given the company's sub-$1 billion market cap, the stock is quite volatile, with it seeing two 30% plus corrections last year. Both of these corrections occurred with the stock more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and it has now found itself extended once again after Tuesday's gap-up. While some further upside is possible over the short term, I believe it would be an opportunity to book some profits for traders. No stock, regardless of how great it is, ever goes up in a straight line. Wallbridge Mining Company (OTC:WLBMF) investors likely learned that this week. Therefore, I believe the C$3.45-3.60 level could be a sticky spot for the stock if it does head higher over the next couple of weeks.

In summary, I see no reason to chase K92 Mining at current levels. The stock may be the industry leader in terms of margins, but it's also one of the most extended stocks in the space after Tuesday's 8% advance. While the stock is undoubtedly worthy of buying dips on, I believe traders would be wise to consider taking some profits on any further strength. There's no reason to think a 30% correction may occur like the last time it got this extended, but I would argue that the reward-to-risk is much less attractive above C$3.45.

