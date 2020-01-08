Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan 18th Annual CES Technology/Auto Forum Conference (Transcript)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) J.P. Morgan 18th Annual CES Technology/Auto Forum Conference Transcript January 7, 2020 6:40 PM ET

Liam Griffin - President and CEO

Bill Peterson - J.P. Morgan

Okay. Welcome again to our Tech and Auto Forum. We have two left here. But really pleased to have Skyworks here. Liam Griffin was here two years ago and on that same day they introduced their Sky5 platform and there’s been a lot of great things that have transpired since then. We are really pleased to have them back here.

Liam is going to kick us off by spending some time, giving a little outline of what Skyworks has been up to. And then we will go through some questions-and-answers, and let’s take it from there. So, Liam, thanks for coming.

Great. Thanks, Bill. And thank you for the J.P. Morgan team for hosting today. And I appreciate your referring back to the Sky5 launch, an announcement which we did do at CES two years ago. And I can say that there’s been tremendous change and opportunity from that date to today and even more substantial upside that we see going into the future.

Certainly, 5G is a technology inflection, I think, everyone in the room understands to some degree. I can tell you from the Skyworks’ front, we have been investing in this technology for years. We are leaning on the decades of experience that we have had in 2G, 3G, 4G and now it’s incredible inflection and technology in 5G.

We see that opportunity to go well beyond the handset. That will certainly be a major catalyst for revenue and a major catalyst for content. But, over time, we expect an incredible unit uptake and measured in tens of billions as we go into IoT, automotive, machine-to-machine, industrial, healthcare, education, there’s really no end to the markets that will be impacted by 5G.

And again, think about it as a technology, it is not a product, it’s certainly not a brand and it’s not a slogan. But 5G is something that really is going to revolutionize what we do, all of us, the way we work, the way we live, the way we play. We have got gigabit speeds, tremendous capacity and mobility. And then a long, long tail of connected things that haven’t yet even been put on this earth yet, so really excited about it all.

I am happy to say our team has invested substantially over the last few years. We have had a tremendous capacity in temperature compensated SAW. We do our own custom gallium arsenide in-house.

We craft our solutions with our own packaging and assembly, and we are now bringing in BAW filter technology and shipping that today as well. So those unique underlying assets allow us to configure and construct unique systems for our customers.

And having been in this industry for 20 years, I can tell you that the move from 2G to 3G was tough, 3G to 4G even harder. But this move today from 4G to 5G is like nothing else that we have seen and I think our peers in this space would share the same sentiment.

It’s going to be difficult, but it’s also going to be incredible for the companies that can handle this and can basically make that leap into this new level of technology. But it’s going to -- it’s really going to create new market opportunities that we haven’t seen and propel the markets that we are already on.

Yeah. Great. That’s a great introduction. I think really try to frame 2020 and beyond, because there’s been a lot of hype on this really for a couple of years now, but now we are kind of starting to see some fruit products hitting the shelves already. There’s obviously a lot of motor makers, bringing products to market share this year. We are seeing prices starting to come down for 5G phones, particularly the like Xiaomi announced a phone that could be basically priced at $300. These are really attractive price points. And then, obviously, your largest customer presumably brings products to market second half. I guess, with all this in mind, how should we think about the ramp over this year and over the coming years for a technology that just is really just had its nascency?

Yeah. Yeah. That’s a great question. The way I would look at it, Bill, is if we go high level, you have got about $5 billion mobile subscribers on the planet and 99% of them are carrying a 4G, 3G or 2G phones. So 5G is still very new. But that upgrade cycle that infliction is going to go across that entire 5 billion unit ecosystem that we have today.

So we have excited by the rate of change and we are seeing acceleration in units right now in 5G and we talked a little bit about it in our last earnings calls, but we continue to see that move. But you just have to look at the tail. We are at a very, very low base that is just going up.

And I think when we start to see the value that the subscribers have and the usage cases that will be deployed some of these new usage cases, we are going to see more and more acceleration. So we are not at all worry about the number of units, our job is to put the best technologies inside each and every one of those phones, work with our customers, enable them the win and really deliver on this promise of 5G.

Yeah. No. Certainly and we are definitely going to try to get on to the IoT, because I think this is an opportunity that’s going to be, probably, bigger than anybody thinks over some period of time. But no, really, the tip of the spear is smartphones and there’s really a lot of content opportunities in smartphones too. You elaborated that meeting two years ago, you talked about a $7 content uplift going from 4G to 5G. We estimate some flagships going from, say, mid-20s, around 30, and this is all sub-6 gigahertz.

The mid-tier and lower-tier phones, presumably are kind of single-digit dollar content. So I was hoping you can kind of give some insights to how the content operates look across tiers for Skyworks. These are opportunities. You certainly seem much larger than they did in the 4G area?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. No. That’s a good point. So you can start with the absolute value of content and we can talk a little bit about the rate of change. So, on the higher end, we are definitely seeing RF architectures that are going into the $30 plus level, including lots of different functions, low-band, mid-band and high-band carrier aggregation, antenna tuning.

We also at Skyworks deploy a lot of technologies that that we really don’t get a lot of fanfic about, but we do things like GPS, we do things like ZigBee. We have a lot of technologies around that, Wi-Fi has been really important to us. So there’s a significant opportunity in the content side with the flagship phones.

And by the way, it’s necessary because when we are getting into 5G, just to back up again, typically we are roaming at 700 megahertz to about 2.5 gig today. That’s the spectrum that most of us are using right now. 5G is an entirely new slice of spectrum and to be able to transmit and receive in those new areas that new spectrum above 2.5 gig, 3 gig and higher, unique technologies.

So the content is absolutely necessary to be embedded in a 5G phone, because it’s just not there yet and we will also have backward compatibility to 4G and 3G. So the incremental 5G components will be an overlay on what we see today on a typical 4G phone. But the challenge is making all that work together in a physical form factor that works with massive demands on current consumption and performance.

So, the architectures have to be really lean and cohesive and that’s one of the reasons why we say things like crafted and customize, because we really have to do that and deliver it as a system.

Sky5, that we talked about two years ago, that was the intention for Sky5 and that’s what we are rolling out right now. So on the high-end, that’s where we are going and you could get $25, $30 or more within the companies that we know very well and companies that we are working with today.

Now if you go to the mid-tier, there’s still a great opportunity in 5G. You have customers in other parts of the world, emerging markets, some areas in China, where the typical content today could be $3 and that $3 could go to $6. So, you could have an absolute $3 gain but on a percentage basis and on a volume basis, it’s equally compelling to what we can do on the high end.

And I guess, presumably, the lower-tier phones, you mentioned $3 of RF content, presumably, that might be done with, let’s say, discrete components or cobble together solutions. I presume that 5G actually is kind of a not only that content gain, but that’s kind of almost an addressable market expansion opportunity for Skyworks, because you are really not dabbling in a lot of these discrete components. So kind of coming back to what you said earlier about the complexity, like this seems like it should be a natural extension for your business and an opportunity for you, but I just want to make sure you think I’d characterized it?

Liam Griffin

No. Yeah. You are right. Because a couple of things. The complexity is really, it’s daunting, it’s challenging. And the way we work as a company we try to put our customers in position to win. That’s job one. And what we learned even at the high end is that our customers they have deadlines, they have current budgets, they have cost budgets. Our job is to go in and try to craft with them solutions that work for their market. The leading smartphone guys may want it certain way we work in their manner.

When you go to some other players the discrete implementations become so messy, okay? And so inefficient that a Sky5 solution needs to come in and kind of really integrate that and provide us that, you can’t do high performance 5G in a discrete layout. It’s just not the way the market wants it. It’s not going to perform to the specs that we desire and it’s really for us quite positive because we know how to bring an integration, we know how to deliver that in a way that works for the customer.

Yeah. No. I think, this is probably a little bit less understood. I mean, we obviously -- you have a very large customer that’s been really leading in RF, but there’s a big tail of customers that are moving in the direction, we will be needing similar solutions that you have been providing for years and really new solutions for 5G that don’t exist today. I want to just kind of talk a little bit about the interface in the sense that you and your, I’d say, your closest peer tend to be -- seem to be focusing on sub-6 gigahertz, and frankly, that’s where we see a lot of the opportunity as well. But there’s other people that are talking about millimeter wave. I was hoping that you could share your insights on millimeter-wave and phones, kind of the timing of what Skyworks is doing in millimeter wave. What are -- what you could do uniquely in millimeter wave, I guess, embedded in that, why you are focused on sub opportunities currently and what do you -- what needs to happen, like, what are the base technologies you or others need to provide to make millimeter-wave work and really kind of become a more high volume product?

Liam Griffin

Sure. Sure. Well, as you said, the opportunity today up to 6 -- 3 gig, 6 gig is still very strong and we are continuing to work that. But millimeter wave is a real technology and it has promise. It also has some roadblocks or some handicaps.

Theoretically, you could get incredible speed and some latency opportunity. It’s great for, I would say, highly densified markets going into up a football stadium, we get 60,000 people trying to use StubHub, right, walking through examples, campuses, things like that, very, very dense applications.

The drawback is, it’s expensive, it’s physically large in a handset, it draws a lot of current and it has some line of sight issues that are just not tolerable in most environments. So you hear a line of sight, you can’t have any impediments there. So there’s some drawbacks. There’s some good elements there, some strengths, but there’s also some drawbacks that haven’t been fully ironed out.

In the meantime, we have investments in millimeter wave. As you know, we are a company, I will just note that for the audience, we make things in-house at Skyworks. We have got up to 8 billion unit TC-SAW fab in Osaka. We have a fab in Singapore. We have our own gallium arsenide in U.S., in L.A. and in Boston, Mexicali for so many tests. We make things.

And so we are crafting millimeter wave, and we are placing bets on that. But as we look out and what we are hearing from the customer, not just what we want to do, but what our customers want to do and their intensity and their ambition on millimeter-wave hasn’t been that strong, but we are going to follow soon and continue to keep a couple of small bets on the table there.

Okay. Yeah. No. That makes sense. Maybe just kind of addressing the, I will call it the competition, but really it’s sort of a sense of not necessarily direct competitors, but just competitive ways to do things. Like, one company has obviously talked about a lot of RF attached with those that use their modems. We believe that really, over time, the smart fingers are going to really select the best-in-class RF especially when it ramps and we are also seeing size automotive makers are coming to market. That’s sort of one aspect of the competitive question. But the other one is through component bands, one of your customers have had to kind of cobble together some solutions. But as we have sort of talked about it, it’s really not -- maybe not the best way to do it from an efficiency point of view. I was hoping you could address the competitive landscape and what makes you at least among what we believe is maybe very few winners in this space as we look out over the next few years?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. Yeah. I mean, there’s been some interesting shifts in the landscape. Again, we talked about 5G, and I would say that, and I really believe that we are uniquely positioned to lead. And part of it is putting the investments in early and I just rattled off all of our sites and locations, but there’s a lot of capital that went on there, a lot of capital, a lot of investment.

We don’t just add capacity by buying more machines. We craft technology to make it better at every launch and some of that is by working with the best customers on the plant to drive us to do that and in collaboration we get better as an organization.

So, I think, it’s a competitive advantage to have your assets in-house. It allows us to do the kind of things like a Skyfire, which is really the integration of many, many, many, many complicated things that are delivered in a highly configurable, easy-to-digest solution to the customer.

So that’s hard to do. If you don’t own the sites all the way through, it’s very difficult to do that. You can’t -- this is not a fabulous play here. Some players may go that way but not us. So that’s a big advantage.

Having the flexibility to craft our solutions, we can often take a solution and go 80% of the way and then iterate in the last 20% of our production line to make it work for this customer, but maybe not that customer.

So having the ability to you know high-yielding, high-tech assets under our watch make us a better company, giving our customers choice rather than giving them a solution to take it. It’s a big difference. Our ability to line up with all the baseband providers whether they are friends or foes…

…we know how to do that. We know how to do it and the main reason why we know how to do it because our customers want us there. So it’s a combination of customer concern wanting us and then our ability to craft and tune to make it work no matter what that plane looks like. So we take a lot of pride in that and it is something we are going to continue to do in 5G.

Maybe addressing this, there is the discrete components versus something you guys can provide?

Oh! Yeah. Yeah. Well, the discrete component thing that you see today and you alluded to it maybe some of the issues in China, it really the customers don’t want the discrete components, they may have to do it in some cases if there’s limitations through it -- through a ban or whatever it may be, they want to still be in the game and they find a way to cobble together.

But the discrete implementation especially now in 5G where we have talked about how complex it is, that’s not a desirable path to lay out the RF architecture. So we don’t -- we think that’s going to be a short-term issue and we will start to see much more of an integrated approach being adopted.

Yeah. That’s definitely shared belief from me as well. I want to shift gears now mobile and you have already spoken to it and kind of alluded to it a little bit that 5G open up opportunities that probably really no one in the room can kind to quantify with any sort of certainty right now. But just maybe taking a step back, broad markets, which had been growing strong double digits for a few years, it decelerated last year, I think some companies have discussed impacts of tariffs, their supply chain relocations in the WiFi space, probably, had an impact. WiFi 6 delays probably had an impact, what are the -- if you look back what are the some of the areas were growth lagged, but I guess, more importantly, looking ahead, assuming some of these prior impacts of supply chain relocation are now in the past and assuming WiFi 6 can take off. I mean, just kind of holistically in broad markets, how should we think about the trajectory of growth this year?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. I definitely see it improving if you look at 2019, 2019 was a very difficult market for the industry, we all know that and we had unique impacts, even though our revenue was down 13%, which not a great year, the overall market was down at a similar level, but our broad markets business had been a double-digit grower.

So, I think, the biggest challenge in broad markets last year was one of our larger customers in China that we weren’t able to ship to and we did quite a bit of infrastructure work there. So that impeded the number. But it does not in any way impede the opportunity for us.

In fact, we have been spending more time and energy on expanding the reach of broad market. We have got design wins in automotive. We have got a tremendous suite of solutions and connected home, names like Ring and Amazon, we are getting into the industrial space, names like Raytheon and Bosch. So we are continuing to drive that thesis.

And then the great thing, and as is many cases, it’s technologies that we either have technologies in-house so we can craft them to be ready. So we are not trying to reinvent the wheel. We are taking the kind of stuff that we do very well and bringing it to markets that need the technology in the whole IoT space whether it’s Wi-Fi 6, which we can do or whether it’s 5G IoT, which we can do, is going to be really unique catalyst for us in brad markets over a long period of time.

Yeah. No. And maybe that’s leading the next question. I think, yesterday, earlier today, you had the presses on the massive IoT.

Liam Griffin

Bill Peterson

Liam Griffin

…with 5G in particular, and obviously, what gives you confidence that you will be really kind of the go-to supplier of this maybe cellular IoT.

Liam Griffin

That’s -- it could be enormous opportunity on tens of billions as you suggested?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. Yeah. So it’s couple of things. So it’s a two-part play. So number one, we are doing work with carriers, okay? We are working for Verizon, NTT Docomo, KDDI, Softbank, working with the ecosystem providers, because this is all new stuff and so we want to be able to go across the entire spectrum.

We are also working with customers that quite frankly are new to wireless companies. If you look at some of the IoT -- Industrial IoT names, they are dealing in an environment where things are wired, they are cabled whether it’s Ethernet or Opto and we are coming in there in unwiring. We are unwiring for these folks and we are doing it with IoT, we are doing it with cellular.

So, there’s an interesting change in our business model there because typically in smartphones the customer, we can argue discrete or integrated, but they know their game this is what they are doing. When you are going into these new markets, there’s a people relationship issue here that we are working on and we are getting really good at this, bringing in FAEs, crafting solutions.

And then also demonstrating a real usage case, there are examples, Bosch had a video where these examples work, you can program what you are going to build today. It could be entirely different than what you did yesterday, the day before and next week by using Robotics, Industrial IoT, machine-to-machine, no wires. What a cool thing that could be right and it’s real.

So those kind of usage cases we are just starting to rollout right now and will really add to the TAM at Skyworks and then you can get into some of the other things that are a little bit more consumer oriented that are interesting whether it’s security and motion control things like that that we are involved with today.

Wi-Fi has been a great portfolio for us. Streaming media, some of the things that we watch the streaming media wars and you think that’s well that’s kind of fun it’s entertainment, it’s Hollywood, but also plays for us because the average consumer right now the average under 30-year old doesn’t buy a big screen TV like we did right.

Liam Griffin

They are looking on their phone and maybe in your house six people are streaming six different things. It’s not one TV anymore. So that’s actually think of it that way, more subscribers, everybody wants their own stuff. So that’s a cool market for us to play in it. Five years ago that wasn’t on the field at all.

Yeah. No. Absolutely. Maybe just the other aspect that I think has been -- I won’t say pretty recent. You have been a supplier in infrastructure markets for a long time and you mentioned the Huawei headwinds, but now you have some design wins coming up with a few European infrastructure suppliers, some gas wins ceramic filtering. I guess, with these design wins in place, and presumably, really a lot, this is really a business that’s on the come. How should we think about the dollar content opportunities when you compare 5G infrastructure versus 4G?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. Yeah. The 5 -- again, 5G infrastructure is much more complex. You are dealing with you know very unique antenna arrays and systems, mimo-based solutions and even some ceramic-based solutions that we have in house as well that we use primarily for military markets.

So there is a lot of complex pieces on the infrastructure side. I don’t know if you actually, if the millimeter wave rolls out, there will be another potential opportunity there with kind of small cell applications that we can play in.

So we are in those markets. We are seeing a little bit more upside now from Nokia and Ericsson given some of the challenges with the leading China player. But the infrastructure market has been kind of dormant for a while and I think it’s starting to show some life, it needs to show some life as we start to rollout 5G.

And I guess, another, I guess, pillar of broad markets and you discussed maybe not the acquisition last year. I was hoping you could provide an update on Nera. At the time of the acquisition, we -- J.P. Morgan speculated it could maybe reach around $100 million of revenue by 2019, 2020 timeframe. Can you give us a sense of where the revenue run rate is growing and maybe the effect you have had in the business in terms of sales channel…

Liam Griffin

Bill Peterson

… and bringing those products to markets as well and maybe you could just -- maybe not everyone remembers that narrow just a bit about the business as well?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. So, Avnera is a play on audio and voice. And one of the reasons why we gravitated to this deal is we are a company about wireless interface and we are seeing more and more that voice is becoming a connector.

It is becoming an interface, if you have our CarPlay application or even one of the smart speakers, you realize that voice is a big deal and synthesizing voice and getting it right and be able to discern whose voice it is.

I mean even some of the financial companies are using verbal passcodes. So we think that the market, the voice and audio markets are very strategic markets that have a great long-term upside.

What we liked about the Avnera deal and what we still like about it is, is that there’s core technology, but there is still some stuff around the edges that we can provide, the manufacturing capabilities, integration capabilities, trying to bring together more complex systems.

So we are moving that technology from a high-powered kind of single chip base to a systems-level solution. So that’s what we have been working on over the last year or so, really thinking long, not about what’s the quarter going to be in a small acquisition, but how do we create a business given this great technology that we see and we do believe voices and interface is a big deal.

So we have been working with higher quality customers higher class customers engaging in ways that are not chip in the box kind of following the same playbook that we have used in mobile, right, not doing discrete, but doing Sky1, going from Sky1 to Sky5. So that’s where we are.

So we are doing well, the margins are very good in that business, but there’s a lot of room for us to move on that and we are pumped about it. It’s a fun -- it’s a real fun company to work with and I am glad to have them under an umbrella and we look forward to a lot of growth.

Yeah. No. And that was a nice little addition to the broad markets business. I mean, you have mentioned earlier, investing in factories, obviously, have a lot of capacity that you built up, last year, in addition to that, you actually very strong capital returns, it’s great free cash flow generating coming in general.

Liam Griffin

Bill Peterson

I guess, just if you look at like the Avnera was a good acquisition, but in the past, you have taken a pretty disciplined approach to M&A. I guess, can you remind us the key elements where you look at for an acquisition target? There -- is there anything within, let’s say, mobile, you don’t possess you with one, or for example, more focus on non-mobile work. With the cash generation that you have, like, what would you look at if you were to try to acquire additional assets?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. Now that’s a great question. We are very disciplined financially, that’s the culture of our company, and I think, we have done a -- again that there’s no end to how well you can do it and we want to continue improve, but we put up some really good numbers even in a tough year 2019, look at free cash flow. If you look at some of the key metrics or even EBITDA margin on it.

But if we start to think about strategic ideas, we have a pretty wide aperture quite frankly. We can look at diversification, we can look at consolidation, depends on where the situation maybe. I am very happy with the organic outlook that’s in front of us right now that we haven’t captured yet but it’s on the way we are working on it and some of the opportunities around the edges that we have with new technologies within our organic business.

But we have the powder and we have the muscle to do a transaction when the right opportunity comes our way. But, again, we are going to be disciplined. We are not going to be speculative if we don’t need to do it for growth. But if the right strategic opportunity arises, we could certainly capitalize.

And it means that you have a stated goal to return 70% of cash. I mean, you have actually exceeded that?

Liam Griffin

We have exceeded. We have exceeded with buybacks and dividends, yeah. Absolutely.

So we expect that to continue in the meantime and like what -- I mean, what’s the best way to think about it as we look out with the strong cash generation?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. I mean, we will continue to, again, we can’t predict, but it’s more than likely that the dividend will continue to increase and we still have plenty of powder on our authorization for buyback. So we are in good shape on both ends.

I would kind of move to gross margins. You guys have been pretty steadily making progress and last year we had some utilization revenue impacts. We have had -- there’s a lot of things that have taken down gross margins to be below your 53% target. You guys have talked about, that’s still the goal. At the mid-point of guidance, gross margins would be down about 100 basis points year-on-year and there’s some revenue impacts there. I presume there’s product customer mix as well and lower overall sales. But you did achieve over 50% or greater, 51% or greater in the second half of ‘19 when the bond market is growing at double-digit pace, assuming broad markets continued returns to that such growth and the topline improves as well. Can you just kind of expand on what it would take to get you back to that 53% target and maybe what investors can expect that could be a reasonable timeframe?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. Yeah. Well, 2019 was a tough year, I have mentioned already. No excuses, it is what it is and our numbers are what they were. We are in a new year now. So, yeah, we were impacted in 2019 by loss of revenue, some of it was the market itself and some of it was a specific issue with one customer. So we had to weather through that.

While that was going on, we were more efficient in our operations side, more disciplined in the kind of capital we want to put, positioning the company to succeed when the market turn and the market is turning now. So you have got a couple of things. You have got the lack of the headwind that we had in 2019 and the utilization impact of that going away.

And then we also have these new markets that we talked about, these markets are difficult, there’s not going to be 20 competitors fighting over this business. This is going to be a 5G. I think, is a market where you have a smaller set of peers, not just Skyworks, we want to lead, but there will be a few others that are doing some incredibly difficult things to really move the needle in 5G and to catalyze all the stuff that I have been talking about whether it’s IoT, whether it’s smartphones, industrial, consumer, all these other things that are coming through in a wireless world. We are going to produce, but it’s going to be harder to do.

And again that’s going to narrow it down the playing field and for those that can make that leap -- then those I can make the investments too in the technologies. I think those are the companies that will be rewarded with marginable and we will be among that group.

Any questions, last minute questions from the audience. We got one right here.

Hi.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned your integration abilities relative to say peers and how your great integrator is different -- the different RF components are going to the phone. I was just wondering in terms of 5G, those modules, what kind of areas you aiming to target most, whether it’s mid-to-high band, low-band, ultra-high band, do you see more opportunity and say, diversity received. And then how does that actually play in full the components which you have been putting money into developing such as your new BAW and see uptick by your new BAW, your TC-SAW and how that compares with the playing field out there?

Liam Griffin

So all the technologies that you mentioned everyone we have today. Now some are like varying stages of maturity. So we have a highly mature, I would say, if you go anywhere through the low-band to the mid-band, very, very highly mature high share honed in business. That again is an element to a system solution.

So just maybe to backup, we don’t sell filters discreetly. We just don’t do it. We take our devices. We integrate them and oftentimes Sky5 platform could have three to four different types of filters, could have a bulk acoustic way filter, could have a low frequency TC SAW, could have a GPS filter, all of these things can be integrated together.

But if you look at the core technologies, we have got the furthest road to go in BAW, although, we are breaking in and we are winning now. We are by far the market leader in low-band transmit and in low-band DRx. We are the market leader in mid-band and high-band DRx, which we create that category diversity received, it’s all about enhancing downlink data and we think about the richness of communication today, joking around things like streaming media. Those are pretty hard to do. Those are bandwidth eaters. And so the DRx technology the diversity received rapidly accelerates downlinks downlink speeds even in 5G.

So we have all of the elements, but the thing that is unique, because you can go through the peer group, and say, okay, well, there is a company that does that filter better than you or there is one they can do that. That’s all -- that could be true in some cases, but the customers don’t want to buy a bunch of filters and a bunch of RF chips. They want a solution. So our game plan is to stay vigilant to that vision and that strategy, have the ability to play all the way through, but also deliver it in an integrated way end to end.

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible]

Liam Griffin

Oh! Yeah. I mean, we wanted everything. I mean, there’s no -- anything in the RF spectrum, we want to be a player in that space.

You can address that all the subjects and you can…

Liam Griffin

Bill Peterson

… right?

Liam Griffin

Yeah. Absolutely. Yes. But, back to the comments I made at the beginning, it’s not easy. As we get more and more complex and we reach further out in spectrum, there’s more challenge and there’s more complexity and then there’s the integration challenge of having all of these devices coexisting in a form factor where we are all competing for client. So there’s a lot of really interesting things, great problems for us to solve and that translates into a greater customer experience and we should get rewarded for that.

With that, we are out of time, but Liam, that was great. Thanks for coming to our Tech Forum and good luck in 2020.

Liam Griffin

Okay. Thank you all. Appreciate it.

