Newcrest Mining Limited: Buy The Dip In This Low-Cost Gold Miner

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) with a market cap of $16.7 billion is Australia's largest gold miner. The company is recognized as one of the world's lowest cost producers benefiting from a collection of world-class assets and large reserves. We like Newcrest given a solid balance sheet, and consistent profitability. While the outlook is positive supported by current bullish trends in precious metals, Newcrest stock has underperformed sector benchmarks, given softer production in the last quarter and uncertainty regarding its 'Wafi-Golpu' joint venture in Papua New Guinea. We believe the pullback from highs reached in Q2 2019 now represents a new buying opportunity in what is a quality miner with strong fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

Since reaching a high above $26 in August of 2019, NGMGF is down about 17%, underperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), down a more moderate 5% over the period. For context, Newcrest is the 4th largest holding in GDX with a 5.3% weighting. We think the selloff has created a new buying opportunity given a broader bullish outlook for gold and precious metals miners. We believe the stock is overall lower risk compared to more leveraged miners and could represent a defensive play in the sector.

Newcrest Mining Operating Outlook Recap

Newcrest last reported results for its quarter ending September 30, 2019, in October. The results were weaker than expected with lower gold and copper production pressured by some maintenance shutdowns at its Cadia mine and lower overall realized grade ores. On the other hand, full-year fiscal 2020 guidance was increased compared to targets first announced back in July.

(Source: Company IR)

For the year ahead, management is guiding for group total gold production between 2.375 and 2.535 million ounces and 130k to 145k tons of copper. At the upper end of these estimates for gold, the result would be a year-over-year increase compared to fiscal 2019. At the midpoint, total gold production forecast of 2.455 million ounces would be about 1% lower from the 2019 result, considering the softer Q1 result. The gold forecast for the Lihir mine is more positive with a guidance target at the midpoint representing a 5.2% y/y increase in gold production. The company's 2019 acquisition of a 70% interest in the 'Red Chris mine' in Western Canada is also adding to gold production growth for the current year. Total group copper output is expected to increase by about 10%. Newcrest also produces secondary amounts of silver.

The other major development in the quarter was the continued delay of the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture with South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). There is a disagreement with the government regarding production-sharing in the project. From the quarterly report:

Permitting discussions on the Wafi-Golpu Project between the Papua New Guinea "PNG" Government and the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (WGJV) continue to be delayed by unresolved legal proceedings between the National Government and the Morobe Provincial Government regarding the internal distribution of PNG’s economic interests in the project. In addition, there is an ongoing review by the PNG Government of policies relevant to the mining industry. WGJV has deferred the planned work program it had planned to commence this calendar year. The PNG Government continues to signal its support for the project and the WGJV is well placed to resume discussions with the PNG Government given the constructive progress already made on the various agreements required for completion of the permitting process and the grant of a Special Mining Lease. It is difficult to estimate the duration of this delay and the market will be advised when discussions recommence.

While there is still an expectation that the project will eventually go through, the added uncertainty along with softer Q1 results has added to the pressure on Newcrest stock in recent months explaining some of the underperformance compared to the broader gold mining industry. While the Wafi-Golpu project is an important aspect of the long-term growth story, we think the current underlying portfolio still represents value for the investment outlook.

The Bullish Case for Newcrest

It's important to recognize that Newcrest is the lowest-cost gold producer among majors with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $720/ oz in the last reported quarter. The company highlights that this result is well below peers', including an AISC of $869 for Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), and $1,016 for Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) for reference.

(Source: Company IR)

The key here comes down to Newcrest's Cadia gold mine in Australia which has a world-leading AISC of just $132/oz. Together with the prolific gold producing 'Lihir' mine in Papua New Guinea, Newcrest is simply a cash cow in the current metals pricing environment. The company announced an expansion plan of the Cadia mines with the first stage feasibility ongoing which could begin production by fiscal 2023. Newcrest sees Cadia as having a useful life for at least the next 35 years through the year 2054.

(Source: Company IR)

Despite some near-term volatility in production with the softer Q1 results, Newcrest remains a highly profitable business with increasing cash flow. For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019, Newcrest increased gold output by 6% to 2.488 million ounces while free cash flow reached $804 million, up 34% compared to fiscal 2018. Copper production presented an expansion to 106k tons, up 36% year over year.

(Source: Company IR)

The company has also been able to increase its dividend for three consecutive years, including 2019 payout of $0.22 per share which represents a yield of 1.0%. Officially, the dividend policy is to distribute at least 10-30% of free cash flow generated for the financial year with a dividend amount no less than $0.15 per share.

In contrast to what are more speculative junior miners in the gold industry, Newcrest is a reference for its investment grade financial profile with low leverage of just 0.2x based on net debt to EBITDA that ended the last fiscal year. The position here is a positive and represents flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions and growth opportunities as necessary in the future.

(Source: Company IR)

Newcrest Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While published consensus earnings estimates are not available, using the results of fiscal 2019 including revenue of $3.7 billion and EBITDA of $1.7 billion, we calculate a current price to sales ratio of 4.5x and EV to EBITDA multiple of 10.1x. These measures represent a premium on average compared to most large-cap peers, including Newmont Goldcorp and Barrick Gold both with an EV to EBITDA averaging 7.6x and price to sales around 3.3x for each.

On the other hand, considering Newcrest generated $804 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2019, this implies a price to free cash flow multiple of 20.8x which is well below Barrick Gold currently trading at 40x free cash flow and Newmont at 26x.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, the comparables valuation picture is mixed, but we view Newcrest as more of a "defensive" play in the industry given its high-quality asset portfolio, low production costs, and solid balance sheet. The market seems to assign a premium to Newcrest's Lihir and Cadia mines which have the largest resource and mineral reserves among global gold majors' operating assets. We think its premium valuation is justified.

(Source: Company IR)

We are bullish on gold, seeing further upside with a target price to $2,000 per ounce in 2020. Global financial markets, including risk assets, have rallied in recent months following positive developments from the U.S.-China trade dispute. The building consensus is that global growth can rebound going forward, which could result in increased demand pressures for commodities overall that would be positive for gold. In the event that macro conditions deteriorate, we think gold could benefit as a store of value asset.

In other words, gold can climb higher in our view as either a "reflation trade" driven by higher global inflationary pressures or should the macro outlook deteriorate. More recent Middle East tensions also support the bullish positioning for precious metals. To the downside, we see the $1,350 per ounce level in gold as an important support level to hold maintaining the upside momentum.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Takeaway

There may be other miners that are more leveraged to the upside in gold but in our view, Newcrest is the quality pick in the sector that should be supported in different pricing environments over the long term. In the event that the price of gold reverses lower, we see Newcrest as lower risk overall. We nevertheless expect shares to benefit from what continues to be a positive outlook for the price of gold. Shares of Newcrest rebounding to reclaim their 2019 high of $26.33 represents 21% upside as our year ahead price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCMGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.