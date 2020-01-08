Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Dillard's, Inc.

The current strength of the US consumer has us deeply concerned about additional pressure on sales when the US consumer economy eventually turns bearish.

The company has been negatively impacted by the disruption of brick-and-mortar retail due to e-commerce, but its financials remain solid for the time being.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." We will dive into the department store retail industry with Dillard's, Inc. (DDS). A long-time regional player in the US, the company has seen its fundamentals contract over the past several years due to pressure from digital competitors. While the financials are buying the company time to reinvent itself, we are concerned about additional headwinds that will present themselves when the US consumer eventually enters a bearish phase.

Dillard's is a company that operates retail department stores under the Dillard's name. These stores are located throughout regions of the US, and total approximately 291 stores in 29 states. The stores sell a variety of branded merchandise, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, and beauty products. In addition to its network of stores, Dillard's also sells online through its website. The company generates more than $6 billion in annual revenue.

The past decade has shown signs that Dillard's has been impacted by the sector disruption of e-commerce channels. After peaking in 2014-2015, both sales and EBITDA have eroded to near-flat levels over a 10-year span.

(Source: YCharts)

Fundamentals

Sector disruption (e-commerce) is a theme that we will touch upon throughout our analysis. To fully understand the company's performance over time though, we will review a handful of key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that Dillard's is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

The company has seen margins crumble under pressure from soft sales pressure, resulting in heavy mark-downs to move inventory. This is a sector-wide issue that is largely due to competition from online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN). This is pressuring traditional brick-and-mortar stores such as Dillard's, and their online site doesn't attract traffic the way that an Amazon does, for example. The lower margins are squeezing FCF efficiency as a result, and the company is seeing a lower return on invested capital. Dillard's (and its peers) is definitely in a state of transition in which the company needs to reinvent itself to a degree to thrive in this new competitive climate.

We will move on to the balance sheet, which is a crucial factor in any potential investment decision. A strong balance sheet can provide financial flexibility so that the company can pursue growth or weather a downturn in the business. In the case of Dillard's, a strong balance sheet can help the company maneuver as it searches for long-term operational traction.

(Source: YCharts)

The balance sheet is in solid shape currently, but there are some signs of concern. Dillard's debt load of $664 million is very manageable. However, the company's cash balance is continuing to draw lower and stands now at just $79 million. Because EBITDA is contracting, leverage is increasing despite gross debt being stable. The company's leverage ratio of 1.57X EBITDA is well below our cautionary threshold of 2.5X, but the company needs to produce EBITDA growth or this could become something to watch.

Dividend and Buybacks

Despite the headwinds that Dillard's is working through, the company has managed to continue increasing its dividend payout. Its payout streak currently stands at nine years. The dividend itself totals $0.60 annually and yields 0.87% on the current share price. This is obviously well below what US treasuries are offering, so there isn't much appeal for income-focused investors.

(Source: YCharts)

The dividend doesn't yield much, but management is really investing in growing that payout. Over the past 10 years, the payout has grown at a CAGR of 9.6%, but the real momentum has come in recent years. The past two increases have been (43% and 50%) respectively, so it will be interesting to see how long and aggressively management continues to act this way. Even though Dillard's has seen its FCF streams contract with lower margins, the dividend is such a small outlay for the company that flexibility with the dividend remains. The current dividend consumes just 4.64% of FCF. However, the company has aggressively repurchased shares, so this comes into the equation as well when looking forward.

(Source: YCharts)

Management has spent hundreds of millions to lower its share count over time. This has helped drive EPS growth as a silver lining for investors in the face of declining sales and margins. Over the past decade, Dillard's has retired a whopping 66% of its float.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

The growth prospects of Dillard's are more centered around positioning the company to return to sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth. The company must find a way to expand margins, either through sales efforts (selling more products and at higher prices) or through cost reduction. The vast majority of its stores are corporate-owned. This gives Dillard's the opportunity to downsize its financial footprint and simultaneously invest funds raised from downsizing (by closing underperforming stores and selling the property) into supply chain efforts and the build-out of its online operations.

(Source: Dillard's, Inc.)

Ultimately, Dillard's will need to solve this profit riddle to thrive over the long run. Unfortunately, there are some potential headwinds that could continue to give the company headaches in the years ahead.

The company is entirely based in the US, meaning that the store is very dependent on the strength of the US consumer economy. If we graph US consumer sentiment over the long run against revenues generated by Dillard's, we will see that revenues closely follow the pattern of US consumer sentiment. In other words, when consumers are not confident (typically in recessionary environments), they aren't going out to shop for premium clothing/make-up brands.

(Source: YCharts)

The patterns match until about five years ago, when revenues for Dillard's dip - despite continued strength in US consumer sentiment. Because the performance of the company has correlated with the US consumer, our concern is that an eventual downturn in sentiment will amplify the operational struggles of the company. Losing ground to competitors will be amplified by fewer shoppers creating an overall smaller "pie" for retail. This is a major red flag that investors need to consider.

Valuation

At just over $70 per share, Dillard's stock trades a little more than midway through its 52-week range ($47-86).

(Source: YCharts)

Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn approximately $4.05 for the full fiscal year. This results in an earnings multiple on the stock of 17.41X, a 47% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 11.79X. This implies gross overvaluation of the stock considering the operational headwinds and contracting fundamentals.

To compare our finding against another variable, we will look at valuation as a function of cash flow. The company's FCF yield of 12.45% is middling with where it has ranged over the past 10 years, although the current figure is well off of highs presented during bear markets.

(Source: YCharts)

We cannot make an argument to defend the stock's earnings multiple premium in the face of operational headwinds that we have yet to see a sure-fire solution to. If investors wanted to hold the stock, a conservative multiple such as 8X earnings would be a starting point (a margin of safety to historical norms is a must). This would put the stock at roughly $32 per share.

Wrapping Up

The problem is, we don't see much reason to hold Dillard's in a long-term portfolio at this time. The company's fundamentals are deteriorating despite a strong US consumer. The dividend is well-funded, but provides little upside unless management is able to maintain its aggressive growth for a number of years. We feel that shares are destined to head lower over time due to overvaluation and poor operational performance. For retail exposure, we prefer to look at the discount retail players and will avoid Dillard's, Inc. for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.