Principal Real Estate Inc Fund: Top-Performing CEF With A Unique Strategy

We have a cautious outlook on real estate but view PGZ as a quality pick and would look to buy on any material pullback.

It is one of the top-performing real estate-focused CEFs in the past five years with an attractive risk profile.

Principal Real Estate Inc Fund (NYSE:PGZ), with $155 million in net assets under management, is a closed-end fund with an investment focus on real estate securities through a combination of equities and U.S. commercial mortgage-backed debt securities. The fund utilizes leverage to provide a high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. PGZ pays a monthly dividend currently set at a rate of $0.11 per share representing a 6.4% yield. What we like about the fund is its impressive performance history in recent years that has outperformed segment benchmarks, along with an attractive risk profile suggesting its potential as a portfolio diversifier. For the year ahead, the potential for rising interest rates represents a key risk to watch, but we believe the fund is well-positioned to continue delivering solid returns. This article takes a look the composition of PGZ and our view on where the fund is headed next.

(Source: Finviz)

Background

The current investment portfolio with data based on holdings as of the fiscal year end on October 31, 2019 included total managed assets of $217.4 million against $59.7 million in liabilities, representing a leverage ratio of 27.9%. This compares to a policy leverage limit of 33.33%. Common stock holdings of $79.7 million include both U.S. and global equities representing 36.2% of total assets, or 49.9% of the net assets. These include holdings in a variety of REIT sub-sectors, including office property, diversified industrial, apartment and health care REITs, among others. The larger CMBS portfolio has an average weighted debt duration of 4.5 years.

(Source: Principal Real Estate Income Fund Annual Report, October 31, 2019)

The point here is to recognize that the PGZ investment strategy essentially utilizes leverage held against its high-yield debt portfolio to generate income, while the allocation to equities provides a growth component. The results have been impressive based on the performance history we present below.

Performance

In 2019, PGZ climbed 36.6% on a total return basis, ahead of a 25.3% return on NAV. This implies the discount to NAV narrowed over the period, while we note the fund still trades at a discount of 7.1%. Since inception, PGZ is up by 105.6% on NAV cumulatively, ahead of the 24.6% return for the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index and 89.22% for the MSCI World Index as its two official benchmarks.

(Source: Principal Real Estate Income Fund Annual Report, October 31, 2019)

We compare PGZ against another real estate-focused closed-end fund for some more context. It's recognized that the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) is a reference among real estate CEFs and a proverbial "world beater", returning 400% over the past 10 years compared to 246% for the S&P 500 (SPY). This isn't an apples to apples comparison, as RQI is an equity-only fund with diversified exposure to a variety of real estate sub-sectors, while PGZ's holdings includes debt securities with more of a commercial real estate target.

Considering PGZ's inception date in 2013, over the period RQI has outperformed PGZ by a significant 54.7% on market price and 20% on NAV. More recently, however, PGZ has been leading, including over the 3-year lookback period, with the fund up 60.3% compared to 42.3% for RQI on a total return basis. For context, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) returned 50.4% over the period.

(Source: YCharts / Table by author)

When comparing among 8 different CEFs with a focus on the "real estate", we were surprised to see PGZ as the top performer over the past five years in terms of total return to NAV. The data here suggests that the fund management team at Principal is not only competent but has demonstrated some superior security selection ability in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Risk Metrics

The other important consideration are risk metrics. The data shows that the fund's allocation between equities and debt has presented an attractive lower-risk profile. Some investors may appreciate PGZ's lower 5-year beta at just 0.37 compared to 0.55 for RQI. PGZ also has a higher Sharpe Ratio of 1.17 compared to 0.60 for RQI as a measure of risk-adjusted returns.

(Source: Morningstar / Image composite by author)

Q4 2018 was a historically volatile period in the market, which offers a good example of how these funds perform in a stress scenario. As a reminder, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell by nearly 20% from its previous highs to approach "bear market" territory. Favorably, PGZ fell by a more moderate 13.8% compared to 18% for RQI.

Data by YCharts

To be clear, we're not suggesting one fund is "better" than another. The point here is to bring some attention to PGZ, which offers a unique strategy and risk profile that has delivered overall impressive returns in recent years. For investors already with a position in RQI or some other real estate-focused fund, a new allocation to PGZ could generate diversification benefits to a portfolio.

Distribution

For the last fiscal year that ended on October 31, 2019, all distributions were made from recurring investment income. Return of capital payments have been made in limited amounts, including 11% of the total distribution in 2018 and 10% of the total 2017 payout.

(Source: Principal Real Estate Income Fund Annual Report, October 31, 2019)

Notably, the distribution amount was cut from a prior rate of $0.145 per month in 2017 to the current $0.11 per share. This is a negative in the fund's history, but we believe the current amount to be at least more sustainable. The current distribution yield is 6.4%.

Discount to NAV

We typically make a big deal about CEFs' discount or premium to NAV, which can be related to a variety of factors that is hard to quantify. PGZ's current discount at 7.1% has narrowed over the past year and compares to a 5-year average of 10.9%. By this measure, the fund is relatively expensive, but we believe that given the outperformance more recently in the sector, PGZ deserves a structurally narrower discount from the historical level. It's possible that once the market recognizes the quality of the performance history, the discount to NAV could narrow further from current levels. For context, RQI trades at near parity to NAV. All else equal, we'd rather invest in a fund trading at a discount, with a narrowing going forward representing a potential for incremental return.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Considering the exceptionally strong market environment for real estate supported by lower interest rates in 2019, we expect a consolidation in the sector going forward. Beyond the risk of a deterioration in the global macro environment, the main risk we see is the potential for higher interest rates given an expectation of rebounding U.S. and global growth expectations.

On one hand, stronger economic growth is a positive, as it supports the operating environment for real estate companies, but the implication is that rates at the long end of the curve could begin to climb higher, pressuring interest rate-sensitive securities. A higher 10-year treasury rate, for example, would make the cost of leverage for a fund like PGZ increase, while yields from underlying holdings would be comparatively less attractive. The base case of steady but moderate growth with subdued inflationary pressures should continue to support credit and REITs generally.

Verdict

We think PGZ is a quality fund offering investors exposure to real estate debt securities, which is an important market segment. Balancing our favorable long-term view of the fund against a more cautious near-term outlook for real estate, we rate shares of PGZ as a Hold but would look to buy on any significant pullback. Monitoring points going forward include the outlook for interest rates and broader economic indicators. Take a look at the fund's annual report for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.