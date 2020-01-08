Rite Aid: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop
by: Taylor Dart
Summary
Rite Aid is down more than 50% from its December highs.
The stock is no longer nearly as expensive as it was near its highs at $22.00, and fortunately, analysts continue to revise earnings estimates higher.
The bulls must defend the $9.60 level to keep any semblance of the renewed uptrend alive off of the 2018 lows.
It's been a rough start to 2020 for Rite Aid (RAD), with the stock down 20% in just four days, and 50% from its Christmas highs. This is a massive underperformance vs. the