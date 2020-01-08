Sampo: Dividend Cut Annoys, But The Company Remains Solid

Sampo communicated an upcoming dividend cut in late 2019. This goes completely against earlier intentions on the part of the company, coming as a surprise to many analysts.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as SAXPF and SAXPY. Sampo's listing in Helsingfors, HEL:SAMPO, offers stronger liquidity.)

The dividend cut from Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF, OTCPK:SAXPY) came as a surprise given the company's rather crystal-clear communication only one quarter previously, wherein it was strongly indicated that Nordea's potential costs or dividend issues wouldn't impact Sampo's dividend. However, a combination of these factors and changes to Sampo's capital structure has done just that.

What previously was a company that could be more or less trusted when it came to dividend guidance and overall guidance has become one whose guidance needs be considered at best indicative from now on. It changes how I view Sampo's dividend safety, but it does not change how I view the company as a fundamental investment.

In this article, I'll show you how the third quarter impacts my overall target valuation for Sampo and where I consider the company to currently be given the changes it's been going through.

Special Dividend paid out - Third quarter shows mixed results

As I guided in my last article, the company did pay out the special dividend in the form of Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY, OTCPK:NRDEF) shares, specifically the Finnish-listed ones (at least for Swedish shareholders). The yield of this special dividend (in terms of cash value) in relation to my cost basis was around 1.7%, which adds a nice little bonus to my annual Sampo yield for 2018/2019.

I've chosen to hold onto the shares, and they've already appreciated nicely.

The third quarter for the company was a tricky one given all the things that happened during 3Q19.

Profit before taxes, EPS, RoE and NAV all dropped. Profit metrics were impacted by one-offs in Nordea's own third-quarter results, as well as the distribution of €155 million worth of Nordea shares, bringing Sampo's ownership of the bank down below 20%.

The comparison also includes a non-recurring ~€200 million profit from Mandatum Life Insurance.

This change means that Sampo is no longer considered a financial conglomerate. Other regulations now guide the company's decisions/considerations.

The company's insurance business/es is/are still firing on all cylinders. The IF segment continued its profit growth trajectory with strong premium growth and increased RoE. Profit for the period was €655 million (€626 YoY).

Topdanmark increased profit to €180 million (€170 million), and Mandatum Life Insurance continued to grow premiums and RoE as well.

The new expected dividend for 2019/2020 and going forward is €2.10-2.3 per share, with review slated for February 2019. This represents a cut of between 19-26% compared to the current annual dividend.

A couple of items warrant a deeper dive.

First, the dividend cut. The dividend cut in Sampo is primarily related to the change in Nordea's dividend policy, set by the bank's new management. In Sampo management's view, this aligns profit expectations with a responsible dividend payout. My problem isn't so much with the dividend cut itself - I agree that as a result of Nordea's results and dividend policy change, this should affect Sampo as well. My problem is with how it was communicated.

The company acts as if Nordea's financial troubles necessitating a dividend cut were unexpected or somehow hard to forecast. They were not - we've had the expectation for at least 1-2 quarters that Nordea is actually performing rather poorly (RoE down to 3.4%, 10.9% YoY) and that the bank requires major overhauls. The company, however, guided that Sampo's dividend was safe, come hell or high water, at least short term. A quote for some color:

which brings me to my last point, Sampo's dividend. I have just told you that Sampo's P&C operations had record years. This means that we expect dividends from this part of our business to be record high as well. We are also about to generate excess capital by changing the calculation basis for our solvency. So even if we would receive less dividend in the short-term from Nordea, there is absolutely no need for Sampo to change the existing guidance or moderately growing dividend payout.



(Source: Kari Stadigh, 2Q19 Earnings Call Transcript)

The cut means that the troubles in Nordea are set to continue longer than the short term - but again, this is something that could have been expected from the material we had earlier and given the trouble currently going on in Swedish banking comps. My view here is that the company failed to adequately guide for the potential risk of a dividend cut. Given its intimate knowledge of Nordea's operations, which we can assume based on a 20% ownership is far greater than ours, that the company could have communicated this more responsibly, but it chose not to do so. Of course, the CEO who communicated this left the job after 18 years of service to Sampo.

Secondly, the new capital structure/company structure. Sampo (finally) no longer needs to follow the same capital requirements levied upon financial conglomerates. It is now an insurance group, which means that when put into relation to public comps, it's now far more relevant to include companies that mainly deal with insurance. This changes the group solvency calculations, now calculated according to Solvency II rules.

Apart from these two points, most things in Sampo are "business as usual". Three-quarters of Sampo is now insurance-focused, and the insurance businesses are running very well. Expectations for FY19 results are for good operating profits on a YoY basis, and the combined ratio is expected to be in the range of 84-86% in the year 2019.

So, while these two items - dividend and new capital structure, as well as Nordea's restructuring and poor results - impacted Sampo on an overall level, the underlying operations aside from the Nordea segment are working out very well, which lends the company continued stability and credence.

Valuation

Sampo has been pressured for some time now, and the overall valuation is looking historically low. The overall troubles, divestment of Nordea and issues with Nordea, in particular, are impacting NAV and, as such, book value. This has the effect that in metrics like company revenue and P/E, we're seeing some appealing valuations, but these aren't as readily apparent when we look at book value metrics. The price/BV/share stands at a current 1.94X, which is below numbers for 2017-2018 but not as cheap as the share price would indicate. (Source: TIKR.com)

(Source: Avanza)

When Sampo communicated the cut, the company was certainly at more of a discount (€34-36/share), but given the current uncertainty with regard to the overall dividend policy - another adjustment may be in the books - I hesitate to change my Neutral stance on Sampo barring anything except a gross undervaluation, and that really isn't what we're seeing at the moment.

A full ~25% of the company (in terms of profits) is still made up of a bank that is currently going through troubles. While my long-term expectations for Sampo are only positive, I believe any macro downturn would impact it as heavily as any financial/insurance company, and that's part of the reason why I'm pulling back from a change in my "Neutral" view at this time.

The other reason is simply that the sort of undervaluation, either to historical valuation or to comps, just isn't there right now. The company trades at a premium to comps in terms of banks, coming in at 13.79X NTM normalized P/E based on S&P Global analytics, with financials in the geography trading below 10X-12X (some well below). Book value may look somewhat appealing in the short term, but we need only go back 5-7 years to find book values closer to 1.0X (1.2X-1.4X) for the company. This doesn't really indicate an upside for Sampo, especially with expectations (including my own) for its EPS to be below 2018 levels (with 2019 becoming an outlier year due to one-offs).

The trickiness in its valuation is added to by the fact that Sampo seems uncertain of what to do with the remaining Nordea stake.

There were a lot of comments and answers in the earnings call where the Nordea stake was stripped from the company, looking at resulting solvency ratios and potentialities for that stake. This comment from CFO Knut Alsaker, in particular, piqued my interest:

I think in terms of just relating to your question on the solvency. And then the future will see what we do with Nordea, 122% would be below what I would feel comfortable with. And to speculate in dividend-ing out Nordea shares for - I haven't checked the Nordea share price right now, but €5.2 billion, €5.3 billion, obviously, is not in line with the dividend communication we just recently made.



(Source: Knut Alsaker, 3Q19 Earnings Call)

I'll go so far as to say that Nordea operations were considered core only a year or two ago, and any consideration of divesting or "see what we do" wouldn't have been on the table. Such a change would affect Sampo once again. It would certainly change the dividend we could expect, even if the resulting insurance conglomerate would be an overall appealing business.

As far as valuation goes, I see little reason right now, given the dividend and profit uncertainty, to value this company any differently from other "safe" financials in the geography. And when viewing it like that, there aren't just other alternatives - there are excellent alternatives with far less ambiguity on the table. Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) is being traded at a historical discount to tangible book and P/E, and its dividend is now almost comparable to Sampo's 2019/2020E.

The fact is, the expected EPS for Sampo for the year 2019 is forecasted around €2.39/share. This means that it is currently trading at a ~16.7 forecasted 2019 P/E, which is well above where I see current fair value for this company. Even in terms of forecasting, resurging 2020 earnings of €2.72/share are just barely below a fair value of P/E 15 (14.70X).

Given the uncertainty in the stock, for the time being, I'm more than comfortable on the sidelines for the time being.

Thesis

I'm giving Sampo a lot of flak in this article, both for the lack of communication and for its current barely appealing valuation. I believe this to be important to keep in mind when looking at Sampo, but it's equally important to look at the continued, fundamental positives of the company.

Sampo continues to be fundamentally ironclad. Even with the new dividend guidance, we're talking a 6%-yielding insurance business, which, on the basis of international public comps, is a whole lot more than that of peers. Even if the company was to divest its Nordea stake completely, either as a result of a bankruptcy or a complete divestment of all shares, Sampo would have a solvency ratio of ~120%. It wouldn't be comfortable with regard to the company's financial targets, but it wouldn't present an immediate disaster either.

The businesses that Sampo's portfolio holds are running better than ever, and there's little to indicate that this will change going forward. Sampo has actually outperformed most indices and expectations when considering the low interest rate environment it has been navigating for years.

Summarizing, I find the company hard to invest in at this time given all of the one-offs and current items which are affecting short- and medium-term profitability. Combine that with the recent dividend cut and a potential second adjustment in the books, and the only investor I'd tell to buy Sampo now would be one who really wants the stock in their portfolio. There are better options out there, and I believe we can wait until the stock price drops more.

With all that said, my portfolio stake in Sampo remains at a comfortable 2.6%, and I have no plans to cut or change this. My belief in the long-term viability in the company hasn't changed, and the position is in the green - where it should be, given the dividend yield and the time I've held it.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

As a result of recent news items, adjustments and current valuations, I maintain my "Neutral" and "Hold" calls on Sampo for the time being. Better valuations may come going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAXPF, SAXPY, NRDEF, SVNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.