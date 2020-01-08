3 Dividend Aristocrats Down In 2019 - Buying Opportunity

Most Dividend Aristocrats are trading at very high levels and multi-year highs, but there are a couple that are trading at more reasonable levels and that offer some value.

Dividend Aristocrats, companies with 25+ years of uninterrupted dividend growth, offer investors some of the safest dividends available in the market.

The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) are some of the favorite dividend stocks here at Seeking Alpha, and for good reason. Dividend Aristocrats offer investors good yields, outstanding dividend growth, and market-beating total shareholder returns, all with very little risk and volatility. They are strong companies and even stronger investments.

In this article, I'll give a brief overview of the Dividend Aristocrats and their overall investment thesis, and include a small table with a couple of Aristocrats which were down during 2019. These companies present something of a buying opportunity for investors, and might be of interest to readers.

Dividend Aristocrats Investment Thesis - Low Risk, Good Yields, Strong Shareholder Returns

Dividend Aristocrats are all large-cap blue-chip companies with outstanding, recession-proof business models, which yield strong recurring revenues, earnings and cash flows, and even stronger and safer dividends. Their decades-long dividend growth track record should be evidence enough of this.

These stocks are all outstanding investment opportunities for three key reasons.

First, is the fact that Dividend Aristocrats tend to perform particularly well during recessions and bear markets, a product of their strong business models. They usually go down by quite a bit less than their peers, and their dividends also help to somewhat cushion whatever capital losses their investors experience. Compare the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats versus the S&P 500 during the past five market crashes:

Second, is the fact that Dividend Aristocrats tend to overperform the broader equities markets in the long term, which makes sense considering the above. The Dividend Aristocrats have achieved 12.8% in CAGR total shareholder returns since inception, compared to 9.8% for the S&P 500.

Third, Dividend Aristocrats generally offer slightly stronger dividend yields than average, but the difference is very small and very rapidly narrowing. These stocks currently only offer a 1.91% dividend yield, not materially different from the S&P 500's 1.74% yield.

Dividend Aristocrats are safer, higher-yielding, and offer greater returns than their peers, a solid combination. Dividend Aristocrats are, however, usually very expensive and richly-valued stocks, but there are some exceptions. Let's take a look.

Three Dividend Aristocrats Down In 2019 - Buying Opportunity

Investors looking to invest in the Dividend Aristocrats can either invest in NOBL, which holds them all, or create their own portfolios with a select few Aristocrats. Investors wishing to do the latter should consider opportunistically buying the Aristocrats on moments of weakness, to benefit from higher yields and the potential for substantial capital appreciation and returns.

It is a very simple strategy, and one that I've used several times in the past with some success. As an example, around eight months ago, I identified three Dividend Aristocrats whose share prices never really recovered from the December 2018 market crash. Of these three, two, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had basically average performance, while the third, Coca-Cola (KO), performed significantly above average. On average, the three picks outperformed its peers by about 2% in a bit less than a year, very good results.

Just as in my previous article, in this one I've identified three Dividend Aristocrats that were down during 2019, and could offer significant shareholder value and the possibility of substantial capital appreciation. The three are as follows:

A few comments on each of these companies.

3m (NYSE:MMM) is particularly well-liked in the Seeking Alpha dividend investment community, due to the company's strong track record of dividend growth and shareholder returns. The company's financial performance has, however, worsened during the past two years or so, due to declining margins, sluggish sales growth, and issues concerning President Trump's trade and tariffs policy. MMM's yield is currently significantly above-average, and close to its decades-high. A closer look at the company seems warranted, as returns could spike if MMM is able to overcome these short-term issues.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is an investment asset manager with what seems to be an outdated business model. The company focuses on expensive actively-managed funds, even as the vast majority of customers flock to significantly cheaper index ETFs. Revenues have steadily declined for years, earnings are stagnant, and the company is a perennial underperformer on most relevant metrics. Shareholder performance is subpar, at best. It might be interesting to see what plans, if any, management has to improve the company's performance, but I haven't liked what I've seen.

WBA, like MMM, is particularly well-known in this community. The company was down during the year due to lackluster financial performance, a significant cut in guidance, and general industry malaise. The company will soon post quarterly earnings so it might be a good idea to check back on the company once these are posted. As mentioned previously, past results were not particularly good.

Finally, I'm including a chart with data from all Dividend Aristocrats ordered by their shareholder returns for 2019. Both AbbVie and Clorox (CLX) seem to be offering some value as well.

Conclusion

Dividend Aristocrats are low-risk high-yield high-return investment opportunities, and an outstanding addition to any investor's portfolio. Interested readers should definitely consider investing in the Aristocrats in moments of price weakness, to achieve greater yields and returns. For investors wishing to do this, I think taking a look through the lists here might be of use.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.