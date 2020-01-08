Sempra's Promising First Year As Utility Index Member

Concerns about California service are also mitigated by the company’s sale of non-core assets, high-growth Texas transmission and delivery service, and the start-up of deliveries from its LNG trains.

Two of its utilities are exposed to liability from wildfire risk as seen in the example of northern California’s Pacific Gas & Electric. Sempra has worked to reduce this risk.

Sempra Energy (SRE) has sold non-core assets, continues building a high-growth electric transmission and distribution business in Texas (Oncor), operates in Mexico, and has begun liquefied natural gas export, all while continuing to meet its gas and electric service obligations in southern California.

With its 2.6% dividend, Sempra may appeal to investors who seek a hybrid between payout and growth. However, as the Pacific Gas & Electric example has shown, California operations expose Sempra to above-average regulatory risk.

Brief Company Summary

Sempra Energy is headquartered in San Diego, California, and has a market capitalization of $42 billion. It employs nearly 17,000 people full-time. The company comprises six segments plus parent operations:

San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E)

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Mexico

Sempra Renewables

Sempra LNG

Natural Gas Prices

Due to a surfeit of U.S. natural gas relative to demand, natural gas prices have stayed quite low. This benefits Sempra in three ways: direct sales of natural gas at SDG&E and SoCalGas, export of gas to Mexico (Sempra Mexico), and export of liquefied natural gas at Sempra LNG. In particular, increased production of oil in west Texas has resulted in huge volumes of associated natural gas - so much that the gas price has at times been negative: buyers were paid to take it.

Image Credit: Natural Gas Intelligence; left axis is $/MMBTU

Third-Quarter and Nine-Month 2019 Results

Sempra reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of $813 million, or $2.84/share, and nine-month earnings of $1.61 billion, or $5.74/diluted share.

These compare favorably to third-quarter 2018 earnings of $274 million and nine-month 2018 earnings of $60 million; however, 2018 earnings were dramatically impacted by over $1 billion in impairments, primarily for non-utility natural gas storage assets.

Moreover, Sempra identifies $388 million in third-quarter 2019 charges due to the tax impact from the expected sale of its South American business and retroactive impact of its 2019 General Rate Case.

Future Guidance

Sempra expects 2019 earnings per share (EPS) of $6.50-7.00 and 2020 EPS of $12.78-14.26/share. Adjusted (non-GAAP) 2020 EPS guidance is $6.70-7.50/share.

While it is standard for companies to address risk factors, investors may want to assign a higher probability to wildfire concerns. From Sempra’s third-quarter 2019 report: “the greater degree and prevalence of wildfires in California in recent years and the risk that we may be found liable for damages regardless of fault, such as where inverse condemnation applies, and the risk that we may not be able to recover any such costs from insurance, the California wildfire fund or in rates from customers in California or otherwise...”

Sempra Operations

Sempra’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company retails gas and electricity to 3.6 million customers. SoCalGas sells natural gas to 21.7 million customers. Sempra Texas Utilities (Oncor) owns and operates electricity transmission and distribution in Texas and serves 10 million customers.

Sempra Mexico (IEnova) builds and develops energy infrastructure in Mexico. Sempra LNG develops LNG infrastructure in North America, especially on the US Gulf Coast.

For the first nine months of 2019, the company calculates earnings by division of:

$582 million for SDG&E

$437 million for SoCalGas

$419 million for Sempra Texas Utilities

$214 million for Sempra Mexico

$59 million for Sempra Renewables

$13 million for Sempra LNG

($383) million for the parent company

$267 million for discontinued operations.

Electricity and Gas Demand

Electricity demand ties directly to the economic health and activity of the region served. Geographical diversification between Southern California and Texas provides Sempra both a large base and growth.

Among California regulators’ goals is reduction in the use of all hydrocarbons (coal, gas, and oil). For Sempra, this affects natural gas retailing. Nonetheless, total gas deliveries for SDG&E and SoCalGas in 2019 stayed on par with 2018 in the first nine months at 695 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/D). SDG&E electricity delivery was down 5% from the same period in the prior year to 13,436 million kilowatt-hours in the first nine months of 2019.

Sempra Texas (Oncor) experienced major growth of over 30%, from 77,476 million kilowatt-hours in the first nine months of 2018 to 102,462 million kilowatt-hours in the first nine months of 2019.

In its third-quarter 2019 investor presentation, the company noted three phases and twelve actions focused on wildfire mitigation for SDG&E.

California plans aggressive goals to decarbonize - recently, for example, by promoting zero emission building codes. These plans are likely to reduce California gas demand and thus affect both SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric.

Strategy and Capital Expenditures

In addition to focusing on wildfire risk, sale of noncore assets (Sempra South America and some renewable generation facilities), and electric service growth in Texas, Sempra is finding success building and operating LNG facilities.

Operations of the first train of the Cameron LNG facility began in August 2019. Operation of the second train is expected in the first quarter of 2020, and the third train is expected on-line in the third quarter of 2020. LNG Sempra has already executed memoranda of understanding (MOU) or agreements with Total (TOT), Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF), Tokyo Gas (OTCPK:TKGSF), and Polish Oil & Gas Co. (OTC:POGWY). It also announced negotiations with Three Gorges in China and Aramco Services (for Sempra’s new Port Arthur LNG project.)

The first nine months of capital expenditures, investments, and acquisitions in 2019 for the five largest areas divide are as shown below.

Sempra also announced a five-year capital plan for Oncor (Sempra Texas Utilities) of $11.9 billion.

State Regulators

The company has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in which its regulated utilities operate. California’s commission is particularly strict, with a growing preference for non-hydrocarbon energy sources. In rate cases, Sempra answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders.

The company is also subject to normal market pressures for its fuel and changes in demand for electricity and natural gas service.

Dow Jones Utility Index and Other Competition

Sempra's utilities have no exact competitors - utilities are given a monopoly on their service areas in exchange for heavy regulation - but the company can be compared to others in the 15-stock Dow Jones Utility Index (DJU).

Indeed, last year Sempra replaced bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric in the index, a boon in demand for its stock, since some investors like to hold all index component companies. Others in the index are American Electric Power (AEP), American Water Works (AWK), AES Corp. (AES), CenterPoint Energy (CNP), Consolidated Edison (ED), Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy (DUK), Edison International (EIX), Exelon Corp. (EXC), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), NextEra Energy (NEE), NiSource Inc. (NI), Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG), and Southern Company (SO).

In LNG operations, Sempra's major U.S. competitor is Cheniere (available as either a partnership, Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP), or as public stock with the symbol LNG.) Dominion Energy operates Cove Point LNG, and Freeport LNG Development LP is close to opening the Freeport LNG trains.

Governance

At October 4, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranked Sempra’s overall governance as a 4, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (4), Shareholder Rights (3), and Compensation (5). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At December 12, 2019, shorted shares were only 2% of floated shares, down from over 9% a year ago.

Insider ownership of stock is negligible.

Stock and Financial Highlights

The company’s market capitalization is $42.0 billion at a January 7, 2020, stock closing price of $148.91 per share. This level was 96% of the top of its 52-week range of $110.08-154.47. The 1-year target price is $156.79.

An annual dividend of $3.87/share equates to a 2.6% yield.

At September 30, 2019, Sempra had $44.0 billion in liabilities and $64.6 billion in assets, resulting in a high but utility-standard liability-to-asset ratio of 68%.

As noted by management in the third-quarter report, Sempra’s estimated 2019 EPS is $6.50-7.00 for a near-current price/earnings ratio of 21-23; estimated 2020 EPS is $12.78-14.76, giving a forward price/earnings ratio of 10-12.

Data by YCharts

The company’s ratio of enterprise value (EV)-to-EBITDA is 16.8, well above the preferred ratio of 10 or less, suggesting the stock is no bargain.

Overall, the company’s mean rating from 11 analysts is 1.8, or “Buy” leaning toward “Strong Buy.”

As of September 29, 2019, most of Sempra stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index funds that match the overall market. The top seven holders are T. Rowe Price (TROW) with 11.1%, Vanguard with 8.3%, BlackRock (BLK) with 8.0%, State Street (STT) with 5.2%, Capital International with 5.1%, Wellington with 3.95%, and Newport Trust with 3.1%.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

Market value per share is more than two and a half times book value per share of $58.02, indicating positive market sentiment.

Sempra’s beta is 0.43: the stock moves directionally with the overall market, but not as sharply.

Positive and Negative Risks

Serving the different geographic areas of California and Texas does not ensure the economies of the regions will balance one another or move counter-cyclically to one another. They could reinforce one another by being strongly negative or strongly positive due to national rather than regional factors, such as tax policy or interest rate changes.

Still, utility demand correlates well to economic growth. Southern California, and especially the Texas service area for Oncor, are experiencing good growth.

With a liability-to-asset ratio of 68%, Sempra, like the utility sector generally, is somewhat more exposed to interest rate increases than companies in other sectors.

Finally, the example of PG&E’s (PCG) wildfires, electrical service interruption, lawsuits, bankruptcy and interactions with California regulators is negative. Moreover, California is expressly reducing both direct use of (inexpensive) natural gas and the use of natural gas for electricity generation. An increase in the cost of electricity could offset prior demand growth.

Recommendations for Sempra

Investors looking solely for dividends may find Sempra’s 2.6% yield less desirable than higher yields at other utilities, while those looking for capital appreciation may regard the California regulatory and environmental risk to be too steep. Additionally, the current stock price is near the 1-year target and the top of the 52-week price range.

Nonetheless, Sempra has pared assets, advanced its LNG exports, and integrated high-growth Texas operations. The company is operating in the two of the largest utility markets in the country at a time of strong economic growth. Some of its operations benefit from continued unusually low U.S. natural gas prices.

I recommend Sempra to entrepreneurial investors interested in its 2.6% dividend who appreciated the benefit it receives from current low natural gas prices and who accept that the company's Texas electrical growth potential and LNG operations are partnered with California regulatory risk.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service called Econ-Based Energy Investing which features my best ideas from the energy space, a group of more than 400 public companies. I offer three different portfolios for your consideration, as well as weekly in-depth articles, including a mix of portfolio reviews and company-specific deep dives. I'm bringing my experience from decades in the industry to this service to help investors deal with the ups and down of the energy sector. Interested? Get started here with a two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.