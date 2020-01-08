Cannabis Market Adjustment Is Accurate And Overdue With Kevin Shin (Podcast)

Kevin Shin is the CEO of Grove Group Management, a firm he co-founded with Tiki Barber that’s focused on launching and building the most innovative businesses in the cannabis industry.
Kevin has over 17 years of experience in the finance industry and joins the show today to discuss partnering with celebrities, why cultivation is on the decline and why regulations need more federal oversight.
We also discuss the near and long-term picture in the sector, when vertical integration makes senses and the overvaluation of the industry.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Today, I am excited to be joined by Kevin Shin. Kevin is the CEO of Grove Group Management, a firm he co-founded with Tiki Barber that’s focused on launching and building the most innovative businesses in the cannabis industry. Kevin has over 17 years of experience in the finance industry, as well as experience leading ChungKing Recording Studios. Kevin also joined NewOak Capital as a Senior Advisor in 2009 and has worked with clients like Tongyang and Starwood Capital.
Topics include:
- 3:00 - Kevin used to run a private equity venture capital firm, $3.8 billion AUM. Created Grove Group after thinking of buying a cannabis dispensary and decided to create a cannabis firm with Tiki Barber. After doing due diligence on cannabis space, realized the great opportunity. Grove Goruelp corporations get to where they should be not where they are now.
- 6:30 - Involved in many different areas of the space. Debt portion of the fund largely goes to cultivation - produced 3.8 million pounds of hemp biomass this season. Equity portion is focused on brands and products. Want to eventually export products to Asian markets.
- 7:30 - Settled in this model based on their research. First to market companies in cannabis space tend to be cultivation focused. But this isn't a long-term play as cultivation markets will decrease as more countries come online. Grove Group focuses more on the research-backed companies, those that use IP. Much like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Grove Group is banking on companies that improve the products, not the original products.
- 9:25 - What they look for in partners: they have to be grounded in reality; bottom line numbers - sales, how much profit it can earn; quality of staff, economies of scale. Must have an idea of how to market and sell and distribute the products.
- 12:40 - Why cultivation is on the decline. Short-term you can get a lot of federal subsidies if you decide to farm hemp, but you have to know how to farm it efficiently. Mid-term the number of small farms cultivating the crop will get pushed out by bigger firms. Long-term, it's the import/export model. Overseas will generally win because cost of labor is cheaper. So cultivation is really a declining game.
- 14:50 - Vertical integration vs. expertly focusing on one area - which is more advantageous? Changing answer because starting out with vertical integration is a good way to learn the business. Companies need to follow quality controls but also know how to scale. Keeping everything in-house though, eventually the cost structure becomes overbearing.
- 17:45 - Regulatory picture in 2020 - hopeful the federal US government will take more onus on product oversight. Need a rule book that everyone has to follow - there's huge quality discrepancies in the sector. Black market will try to copy products - as happened in the vaping crisis - and consumers suffer. Mistakes will push the government to move faster but it could also go the other way and punish the entire industry - there are stores now that won't sell vapes but still sell cigarettes.
- 22:20 - CBD market making strides in supplemental and nutritional panels. Research is coming and big corporations recognize CBD market as the next big thing, especially with the federal case against opioids.
- 24:15 - Big corporations coming in can bring about innovation - it's not always a scary thing for smaller players. Big money coming in is a win-win. SAFE Banking Act is a 50/50 bet. Amount of debt that's accessible is increasing - there are clever workarounds to get capital. But banking needs to open up more for smaller players.
- 26:20 - Evaluating publicly traded cannabis companies: research the company's P/E rating, net holdings - how much of a mark up they have, if that comes within reasonable flow. Decide based on reasonable investing, don't follow the hype. Make sure there's a certain pay back period and a plan behind it and it's not just based on the word cannabis.
- 30:20 - Market adjustment is accurate, if not overdue based on market overvaluation. It's a volatile time in a new industry, not a bubble bursting.
- 31:40 - Partnering with Tiki Barber. Celebrity partnerships in cannabis space. Tiki is not a typical celebrity partner because he has background as an entrepreneur and in business.