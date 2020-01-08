Cannabis Market Adjustment Is Accurate And Overdue With Kevin Shin (Podcast)

Summary

Kevin Shin is the CEO of Grove Group Management, a firm he co-founded with Tiki Barber that’s focused on launching and building the most innovative businesses in the cannabis industry.

Kevin has over 17 years of experience in the finance industry and joins the show today to discuss partnering with celebrities, why cultivation is on the decline and why regulations need more federal oversight.

We also discuss the near and long-term picture in the sector, when vertical integration makes senses and the overvaluation of the industry.