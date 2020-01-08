Korea Refining/Chemical: Sharp Rebound Of Refining Margins

Iran stimulates oil prices; uncertainties high, USD60-70/bbl WTI price likely

Volatility in international oil prices has intensified as Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard was killed in a US airstrike on Jan 3 at Baghdad’s international airport. As a result, we believe oil prices will come under increasing upward pressure for the time being. Barring extreme risks, oil prices (WTI) are expected to fluctuate between USD60/bbl and USD70/bbl. Meanwhile, uncertainties will likely continue, depending on the scope and length of Tehran’s response.

China launched ICBM-class submarine-launched ballistic missiles into the Gobi Desert on Dec 22. Tensions rose further as one American died in an attack on a US military base in Iraq on December 27, and the US retaliated by striking Iraqi Shiite militia targets. Furthermore, the massive military drills by China, Russia, and Iran from Dec 27 to 30 near the Strait of Hormuz also appears to have provoked the US. Some view these military actions as intended to support Iran, which has been hit by US economic sanctions and US withdrawal from the INF Treaty, and are part of movements by China and Russia against the US in the Middle East. The killing of Iran's military leader could also be viewed as a US response to this situation, but it could also be seen as part of a strategy targeting the US-China trade war and the upcoming presidential election in November. Therefore, it is prudent to observe the situation from a broader perspective, and be open to the possibility of prolonged tensions.

The continued US sanctions on Iran have sapped Iran's influence on the international oil market. According to Bloomberg, crude oil production in Iran, which reached a maximum of 4.0MBPD, has fallen by almost half to 2.1MBPD recently. The decline in production has directly led to a fall in exports. Bloomberg reports that Iranian crude oil exports fell by more than 2.0MBPD. Accordingly, the recent Iran issue alone is unlikely to have a sizable impact on the crude oil market. However, the situation is more complicated than it appears.

Crude supply tightening on declining US inventories and OPEC production

Even if we exclude the US-Iran issue, crude supply can tighten, and upside pressure on oil prices is expected to continue as risks surrounding the Hormuz Strait cannot be resolved in the near term. US crude oil production growth is expected to slow in 2020. The EIA forecasts that US crude oil production increased by 0.9MBPD in 2019. The slowing crude production growth in the US will likely work to tighten crude supply.

US oil inventories are also likely to decline. On the supply side, the EIA expects US crude oil production to average 13.2MBPD this year, while US oil imports have continued to decline since the Venezuelan sanctions and have recently fallen to 6.2MBPD. On the other hand, demand is strong. The EIA estimates that crude oil throughput at US refineries will reach 17.5MBPD, up 3% YoY, due to the impact from IMO 2020. In addition, US crude oil exports also reached a record high, surpassing 4.0MBPD at the end of last year, and are likely to climb higher. As such, overall crude supply within the US is expected to tighten, and crude inventories are likely to come under pressure, which will should spur oil prices.

OPEC+ decided to reduce production further in early December. Accordingly, it will cut production by an additional 0.5MBPD in January from the original reduction volume of 1.2MBPD. According to Bloomberg, OPEC’s crude oil production was 29.55MBPD, down 0.09MBPD from last month. Therefore, while annual crude oil demand is expected to increase by around 1.0MBPD, crude oil production growth in the US is expected to slow to 0.9MBPD. As such, the crude oil market supply will probably remain tight.

US-Iran tensions to heighten supply uncertainty

The conflict in the Middle East raises uncertainty in terms of supply. Crude oil and condensate, which pass through the Hormuz Strait, were estimated to amount to 21MBPD in 2018, accounting for 21% of global demand. Anti-US sentiment is spreading in the region following the killing of Iran's military leader, with Iraq demanding US troops’ withdrawal from the region and employees working for energy companies in Iraq's major oil facilities are leaving the country. Thus, it remains unclear as to whether Iraq will be able to keep its oil production stable.

The US is also concerned about an attack on Saudi Arabia by Iran, which is the worst-case scenario. Of course, given Iran's current economic situation and the opinion of the international community, it is unlikely that the two countries will go to war. Nevertheless, conflicts in the Middle East are likely to prolong, and uncertainties in terms of supply will likely sustain.

However, prolonged uncertainty in the Middle East could lead to increased uncertainty in demand and will limit oil price hikes. The conflict between Iran and the US is not unrelated to the relationship between China and Russia. Thus, prolonged tensions in the region is negative for demand, especially in the leading up to the potential signing of trade agreements between Washington and Beijing on Jan 15. Recently, oil prices have rebounded on signs of easing trade disputes between the US and China. Thus, barring extreme risks, oil prices are projected to rise to around USD60-70/bbl in the case of WTI and USD 65-75/bbl in the case of Brent.

Oil price hikes negative for the chemical sector and positive for refineries in the short term (but worrisome in the long term); Top picks: S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY), LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), Hanwha Chemical, SKC

Continued tensions in the Middle East are positive for the oil refining industry due to short-term inventory valuation gains and lagging effects. However, there are also concerns that tensions could weaken overall demand for petroleum products, so not everything is positive. The petroleum product market recently benefitted from the rebound of middle distillate margins ahead of the implementation of IMO 2020. In addition, the lowering utilization rates of Chinese teapot refineries are also positive for the supply-demand balance. We expect this trend to lead to improved refining margins in 2020.

On the other hand, rising raw material prices are negative for the chemical sector. The recently narrowing spreads of chemical products may drive some NCCs to run at lower rates but positive factors are limited given the large supply volume and the possibility of lowering utilization rates at Korean NCCs.

Furthermore, NCC capacity expansions increase the supply burden of various products, unlike ECCs whose impact is only limited to ethylene downstream products. Thus, although some products saw price rebounds recently, it does not mean an improvement in spreads. We maintain a conservative view on pure chemical plays.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.