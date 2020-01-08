BRIC Composite PMIs Q4 2019

China Composite PMI stood at 52.6 in 4Q 2019, up on 51.5 in 3Q 2019.

Russia Composite PMI has moved up markedly in 4Q 2019, thanks to a booming reading for Services PMI.

Brazil's Composite PMI has fallen from 52.0 in 3Q 2019 to 51.5 in 4Q 2019.

Composite Global economic activity, as measured by Composite PMI, has slowed down markedly in 2019 compared to 2018. In 2018, average Composite Global PMI (using quarterly averages) stood at 53.6. This fell back to 51.7 in 2019. In 4Q 2019, average Global Composite activity index stood at 51.3, virtually unchanged on 51.4 in 3Q 2019. Overall, Global Composite PMI has now declined in 7 consecutive quarters.

This weakness in the Global economic activity is traceable also to BRIC economies.

Brazil's Composite PMI has fallen from 52.0 in 3Q 2019 to 51.5 in 4Q 2019. Things did improve, however, on an annual average basis, 2018 Composite PMI was at 49.6, and in 2019 the same index averaged 51.4.

Russia Composite PMI has moved up markedly in 4Q 2019, thanks to a booming reading for Services PMI. Russia Composite index rose to 52.7 in 4Q 2019 from 51.0 in 3Q 2019, reaching its highest level in 3 quarters. However, even this robust reading was not enough to move the annual average for 2019 (52.3) to the levels seen in 2018 (54.1). In other words, overall economic activity, as signaled by PMIs, has been slowing in 2019 compared to 2018.

China Composite PMI stood at 52.6 in 4Q 2019, up on 51.5 in 3Q 2019, rising to the highest level in 7 consecutive quarters. However, 2019 average reading was only 51.7 compared to 2018 reading of 52.2, indicating that a pick-up in the Chinese economy growth indicators in 4Q 2019 was contrasted by weaker growth over 2019 overall.

India Composite PMI remained statistically unchanged in 3Q 2019 (52.1) and 4Q 2019 (52.0). On the annual average basis, 2018 reading of 52.5 was marginally higher than the 2019 reading of 52.2.

In 4Q 2019, all BRIC economies have outperformed the Global Composite PMI indicator, although Brazil was basically only a notch above the Global Composite PMI average. In 2019 as a whole, China, Russia and India all outperformed Global Composite index activity, with Brazil trailing behind.

