3 Software Stocks To Watch In 2020

Alertyx, Elastic NV, and SeaChange International stand out as strong examples of small software stocks that may shoot up in 2020.

Many under-followed software firms abound, but most tend to be priced out of value investors' range and strategic requirements.

The new year has brought with it the usual deluge of stock market predictions for the year ahead. Some analysts have shared general market and sectoral outlooks, while others have even been willing to submit their best investment ideas for 2020.

One such brave soul is Long Short Value, or LSValue, an energy and tech analyst with a value-oriented philosophy (and who boasts a large following within the Twitter investing community), who recently offered up the five stocks he thinks will shine most brightly in 2020.

In particular, LSValue has highlighted three software companies that appear poised to thrive in the year ahead.

Let’s take a look.

Alteryx: Massive market, fat margins and acquisition target potential

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is a computer software company specializing in process automation.

The case

Alteryx represents one of 2020’s most attractive buying opportunities, thanks to its massive total addressable market, high-margin business and position as a potential buyout target:

“Easy to use Process Automation software that has a huge TAM once you realize it's true application is replacing Excel with process automation. High GMs and self-service sales model make the company extremely attractive & if it gets too cheap a strategic buyer will step in.”

With the stock up more than 60% over the last 12 months, Alteryx may not look cheap at first glance, and with a market capitalization of $7 billion, this is no zippy small-cap stock or underappreciated value play.

Verdict: Go long

Given the rapid growth opportunities represented by its process automation software, the company could easily grow into its valuation.

Moreover, the contention that Alteryx could prove to be an attractive buyout target is solidly reasoned, meaning there is probably a fairly stable floor under its valuation, providing a degree of downside risk to gun-shy investors.

Elastic: Cheap stock, indispensable product

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) is an open source software company focused on search engine databases.

The case for looking deeper

According to LSValue, Elastic’s open source model and market-leading utility for web developers make this “top search engine database” a very attractive stock to own in 2020:

“Open source model allows for fast/cheap adoption with services layered on top for a fee. It’s an indispensable product for many developers that need multiple search functionalities that scale. Stock is [the] cheapest it’s been and growth runway is long.”

As web development becomes a more fragmented industry, simple and inexpensive access to search engine functionality is critical. Elastic is well-placed to fill that need. Indeed, this has already proven to be the case for many convinced developers. Down about 7% over the past 12 months, the company still boasts a market capitalization of $5.5 billion.

Verdict

With a large and growing market, as well as increasing user awareness, Elastic has numerous tailwinds that should support its price in 2020.

While not cheap, there is ample reason to conclude that the company’s valuation could stretch significantly in the year ahead.

SeaChange: Strategic change and new management set up a turnaround

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is a software company focused on video delivery software. In 2019, SeaChange earned its name thanks to a major management and strategic shakeup which led to a sea change in the company overall.

The case for looking deeper

According to LSValue, this strategic overhaul has set the company up for success in 2020:

“Company went through a strategic change in 2019 with new management which I view as a tremendous success. Extremely cheap just on the base business, but I think management has much more in mind.”

SeaChange stock is up nearly 150% over the past 12 months, reflecting mounting market enthusiasm toward the company and its video delivery software, Framework. Thus, the cautious enthusiasm for the business heading into 2020 is understandable.

However, the rapid run-up in the share price, despite the broad strategic and managerial shakeup within the company, should give investors some pause. While not a true turnaround, any significant strategic reorganization is bound to face some unexpected challenges.

Verdict

SeaChange does appear to have a great deal of growth potential. With a market capitalization of just $136 million, it is a tiny stock flying under the radar of most institutional investors. With a popular product gaining traction, it is easy to see how this stock could soar through 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.