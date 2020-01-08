Siemens: Good FY19 And Dividend Boost Strengthens 2020

The company remains a "neutral," especially given the latest outperformance, which now means that Siemens is trading above historical 2019 levels.

We look at what we can expect of Siemens going into FY20.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as SIEGY and SMAWF. Siemens's listing in Frankfurt, XTRA:SIE, offers stronger liquidity.)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) (OTCPK:SMAWF) had an excellent run going into the late end of 2019. The company's share vastly outperformed the broader S&P 500 indices, in no small part due to a very strong 4Q19/FY19. At the beginning of 2019, I was "Very bullish" on Siemens - and that rating and "BUY" stance turned into a slightly market-beating performance on an annualized basis, even if October 2019 saw some momentary weakness (during which I loaded up further).

In the article, we take a look at what we can expect from the company going into 2020 and where we should expect Siemens to go from here. I'll show you by looking at the company through historical metrics that you may still want to wait prior to purchasing here, despite the company performing well right now.

Siemens - met every FY19 guidance

Let's begin with 4Q19/FY19. The FY19 performance was, in a word, excellent. Why? Because the company delivered on all guided metrics for FY19.

During 2019, there was a lot of naysaying about Siemens - both on Seeking Alpha and other news outlets/platforms. Many doubted the company and considered it likely that their yearly performance would be negative, and that one should sell the company.

Well, the yearly end vindicated the Siemens bulls - the fact is that the company beat broader indices for the full year, more if you caught it during extreme underperformance.

What else can we say about Siemens's guidance? Well, we can speak track record. Siemens has a history of meeting or outperforming guidance.

This lends some credence to that when the company guides for profit Y or goal X, it's likely based on historical indices, that these at least in part will be met.

On a more granular level, Siemens finished the year with:

6.41 FY19 EPS, and free cash flow of ~€5.3B

Industrial net debt/EBITDA of 0.6X

6% Revenue growth and 2% order growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5% (excluding severance)

Given the importance of Siemens segments, I thought it better to quickly go through them here rather than list them as bullet points above.

The Digital Industries (DI) gained market share, improved margins and significantly (15%) improved FCF despite a small drop in orders (5%). The focus here is tight cost control, strict management of working capital (which is working, given FCF) and revenue up despite a weaker demand in discrete automation.

The broad-based market headwinds found in automotive, industrial cyclicals and the issues with chemicals/pharma was weighed up by strength in other segments. The order problem becomes clearer when we view it on the basis of geography.

Smart Infrastructure (SI) delivered a solid FY19, with growth in every key metric. FCF especially came in at a 67% growth, with a 5% order and 3% revenue growth. The margin increased marginally to 12.9% (12.8% YoY). These results flowed down from strong profit control, OpEx management, and an above-average receivables collection and inventory management, reducing spend/inefficiencies. Growth was found primarily in solution & services as opposed to the product business, which was slowing somewhat.

Gas & Power (GP) turned around prior to the planned spinoff, outperforming both its home segment and on a historical basis. Every metric grew, with FCF returning to >€1B and coming in at a 167% growth. EBITDA margins are positive, and both orders and revenues are up. The segment has optimized working capital management, has received several large orders, and recorded strong service contribution. While I don't believe that I'll invest in the spin-off straight away, it's good to see this type of performance.

This brings us to Mobility (MO). While recording a significant double-digit order drop (36%), Revenue was nonetheless up 4%, margins were stable (up 90 bps), and FCF increased by a whopping 237%, as the company predicted earlier this year. Both Rolling Stock and Service contributed to revenue growth here.

This leaves us with Siemens Strategic Companies, Healthineers, and Gamesa - both of which ended the year on a solid, positive note.

As we can decipher from these sub-segment reports, one key factor has been the overall improvement on working capital - and indeed, that number came in ~€100M above the guided €1B improvement. The company has really done excellently in this regard, certainly in no small part to the management incentive bonus (which now to 33% relates to the Cash conversion rate).

The dividend proposal for 2019 is an increase of 2.63%, which is the first proposed dividend increase for an EU company recorded for 2019/2020! It's nothing major, in fact just above inflation, but Siemens is not a company where one should expect explosive dividend growth, but rather stable development.

In addition, the company continues on its way to execute more share buybacks.

In terms of goals, Siemens is in line in its transformation plan for the time being - of course, the first step was the absolute simplest of them all.

A quick word on the spin-off of Gas & Power. The time table is very tight, given that the company plans to list it in 3Q20/4Q20. However, for the time being, the operation remains fully on track. The portfolio set-up has been defined, the leadership is in place and the carve-out on a geographical basis is defined (if not finished). The extraordinary general meeting to formally approve the spin-off is planned for July 2020.

The FY19 strengthening of GP, of course, goes a long way to improve this listing.

Goals for 2020

This brings us to other goals for 2020 - and we'll keep these on a sub-segment basis as well.

In Digital Industries, the company intends to accelerate the cost optimization, make factories more automated and turn two divisions into one operating company. This, in turn, will impact the cost optimization, as planned in 2019 (and going forward until 2023).

In Smart Infrastructure, Siemens intends to use a combination of efficiency measures, job cuts, portfolio reviews, streamlining and automation/process offshoring to drive an above-market Revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA and margin, and a better cash conversion rate. The goal is essentially doubling the planned FY21 EBITDA of €200M for the segment by FY23.

Mobility plans to use its healthy order backlog of nearly €33B together with a favorable market environment and leading market position to deliver improved margins, revenues, and growth going forward. It has an excellent history of doing this already, improving Cash Conversion from 0.75 to 0.92 in less than 3 years and improving book-to-bill from 1.01 to 1.45 in the same time period. In short, Siemens expects the mobility segment to be fine, despite FY19 headwinds in certain parts of the segment.

On the corporate level, Siemens intends to cut support functions by 20% until 2023, which will bring another €500 in savings. Another 7500 functions (from current 12500) will be turned into a demand-based pooled working model, including legal, finance, HR and SCM. This leaves 2500 positions for an FY23 lean governance model (with another 7500 accessible on an as-need basis).

For FY19, the company managed savings of €50M here, which isn't all that much, but Siemens has just begun the measures.

Siemens has quite a few portfolio companies - and these plans remain on target to change/deliver as planned for 2020. Some more granularity though:

Several of Siemens' current equity investments and portfolio companies will be transferred to the new GP spin-off, leaving Siemens with 6 sub-segments in the POC segment, one 49%-equity investment which will be divested in 2020. Primetals was a result of merging Siemens VAI and Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery.

In short, the company remains fixed on the target to divest and spin-off businesses they view as non-core while maintaining a healthy and profitable Siemens-core. Also, when looking at a company like Siemens or General Electric (GE), or any industrial conglomerate, you really want to look at what they're spending in terms of CapEx and R&D - an industrial conglomerate needs to keep investing, modernizing and researching.

Well, thankfully Siemens has been increasing this nearly YoY for almost a decade.

There's no doubt that the company aims to stay ahead of the curve here. That is also why OpEx and CapEx is expected to remain at a high level for 2020, albeit with a stringent focus on the actual resource allocation.

With all that said, Siemens expects the business environment for 2020 to remain subdued. Risks related to geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainties are still very much in effect and impact shorter-cycle businesses and segments more than others. The takeaway is that while the long-term development is very much on track and where it should be, and Siemens has delivered an excellent FY19, we can prepare for an equally rocky (because 2019 was rocky also) 2020.

The company guides for mid-point growth in terms of EPS, coming in at a range of €6.30-7.00/share. In terms of segments, all segments except Digital Industries is expected to contribute moderate or mid single-digit revenue growth. DI is expected to remain flat. Siemens also gives us a check-list for overarching company goals for 2020.

The company considers the top-line growth for 2020 to be "secured."

Valuations

On the upper range of its currently guided FY20 EPS, Siemens trades at a forward 16.62 P/E-ratio. This is above fair value, and above where historically I would have bought or wanted to buy Siemens. Going by FY19 results, the current LTM P/E comes in at 18.15X, which is even more unfavorable in terms of valuations.

Of course, it goes much deeper than this. Let's take a look. Siemens earnings growth rate - or lack of long-term stable earnings growth rate, makes the company trickier to look at than simple EPS. Nonetheless - fair value for the company, given the global scale, verticality, and history of execution that Siemens has, should be around 15 times earnings as I see it. A premium isn't an unfair assessment either. In fact, S&P Global analyst Street target medians put this company at a current median target of €126/share (Source: S&P Global), which corresponds to a ~20X P/E earnings ratio of 2019 earnings. This indicates that there's no shortage of analysts that consider Siemens worth well above 15 times their annual, or even forecasted earnings.

Given that I invest in companies I consider undervalued, however, and where I want to see significant potential upside from both capital appreciation and dividends as opposed to historical yields, I'm keeping my own targets, however. I'm not saying investing 16-20X earnings won't garner long-term returns, but my targets are for more than that - and more undervaluation.

The fact is, current multiples are pretty unfavorable no matter which way you slice them. The company is currently on the high end of 5Y averages in terms of both LTM and forecasted EBITDA, Revenues and cash flows, with cash flows especially coming in at almost a 4X higher multiple than just a few months ago. Price/Book is really the only multiple that's not significantly overvalued in terms of recent historical results, still under a 2.0X (1.96X), which we've only seen this year.

The fact though is this - and it doesn't take a page-long valuation portion.

I don't want to pay a 17X+ Multiple for Siemens LTM earnings, Free cash flows or a 1.4X in terms of the company's TEV/Revenues. There are better options out there to make money.

Even if forecasted earnings come in at an upper-range €7/share, you're paying over 16X those earnings today - and the question is this. Do I believe that Siemens, during the course of 2020, will experience momentary weaknesses due to short-term headwinds?

To this, my answer is "Yes." It's an industrial cyclical - and given the current geopolitical and economic situation, especially with tensions ramping up in the middle east, I believe it more prudent to wait. Getting Siemens at 15X earnings is not impossible - not on an LTM or a forecasted basis. Once the valuation is there, I'll be happy to buy more of this great company - but until then, I'm out.

Thesis

Siemens is my largest German holding, coming in at more than 1.6% of current portfolio value. It's one of the larger (but not close to largest) Euro holding in my current portfolio. At any time when Siemens is cheap, I'm very happy to buy more - it's one of the purest and most appealing European/global industrial plays I know, that also continues to pay a well-covered and appealingly high 3-4% dividend.

It's a company I believe should earn a place in any dividend portfolio. Still, it does come with its set of challenges and notes - and one of those is the valuation of the company.

As of right now, I'm willing to pay a maximum of €105/share for the company, representing a 15X forecasted upper-range FY20 EPS, though it's not at all certain that I'd buy the company here, given that I want undervaluation. Anything above that, however, I view as far too richly valued for a company that might turn back down at the sign of macro trouble.

So - my current stance is "Neutral" with a "HOLD."

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to recent surges in the share price, Siemens is now where I consider it overvalued even in terms of upside-case forecasted earnings. This makes me maintain my "Neutral" and "HOLD" stance for the time being.

