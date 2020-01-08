Campbell Soup: Overvalued As Divestitures Apply Even More Pressure To The Situation

In the face of this, the company's current valuation is too high. Significant compression is expected over the long term if current operating results continue to remain stagnant.

Despite this, the company still has financial and growth challenges ahead of it. With this mass exodus of assets, the pressure is on management to right the ship.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

Household foods conglomerate Campbell Soup Company (CPB) recently closed on its deal with KKR & Co., Inc. (KKR) to sell its Arnott's brand, as well as international assets. This is in addition to some other minor deals that have in total formed the complete divestiture of Campbell's International and Fresh business segments. The proceeds from these deals total approximately $3 billion, and are being used to help address the company's bloated balance sheet. While addressing the company's large debt load is important, it also means that the company's largest lever has now been pulled in efforts to turnaround the struggling company. Despite a reduction in debt, the balance sheet remains an issue and we don't see a quick fix in how to spark the company's legacy soup business. Given these challenges, it's difficult to justify the stock trading at a premium earnings multiple like it currently does.

The Balance Sheet Remains A Problem

Obviously a multi-billion dollar divestiture is a huge leap in Campbell's efforts to deleverage the balance sheet. The company has been selling assets and using available cash flow to continue deleveraging efforts. Over the past year, net debt has dropped $1.5 billion from $9.64 billion to $8.16 billion. The closure of the KKR sale means that another $2.2 billion is now available to pay down debt.

source: Campbell Soup Company

While progress shouldn't be minimized, the over-arching problem is that the remaining balance sheet picture still looks a bit rough. If we assume that every dollar of the KKR proceeds went to debt, the resulting net debt of $5.97 billion still leaves a sizable debt load on the balance sheet. If we go by analyst estimates for 2020 EBITDA of $1.62 billion, the resulting leverage ratio is still 3.68X. This is also problematic because the company's cash pile is getting tight at just $61 million (a debt:cash ratio of almost 100:1). In other words, the company remains financially handcuffed.

This is only further complicated by the company's dividend payout. The company has already frozen its dividend at $0.35 per share, but that still is costing the company $107 million per quarter (an annual cash layout of $428 million).

source: Ycharts

Considering the volatility of the company's FCF, the company's cash streams are too tied up to pay down debt quickly. Without growth (or continued cost savings/synergies), too much of Campbell's financial resources are caught up in affording the dividend rather than deleveraging the balance sheet to give Campbell Soup true financial flexibility.

Divestitures Don't Solve Stagnant Legacy Business

As alluded to a minute ago, growth is what would ultimately be the least painful route for a long term turnaround. The company's divestitures were a mass exodus of assets that leaves the company a two-headed entity consisting of its legacy meals/beverages business, and its newer snacks segment.

This is potentially a double edged sword. For starters, the departure of these business segments leaves an operational void because the proceeds were simply spent on the balance sheet. In other words, Campbell Soup has gotten smaller because you have assets going out, and nothing new coming in. This is fine if you can successfully grow the remaining business consistently, it just puts more pressure on management to achieve consistent growth in the Meals/Beverage and Snacks segments.

If we look at the company's most recent quarter (2020 Q1) the breakdown of sales under ongoing operations will show that despite a Snacks business that grew 2%, the overall company saw organic sales contract 1% due to soft soup sales (down 3% Y/Y in Q1).

source: Campbell Soup Company

Adjusted gross margin improved 80 basis points for the quarter due to approximately $45 million in cost savings, but the underlying issue is that Campbell needs to produce consistent top line growth in order to really move the needle both operationally, and for investors over the long term.

source: Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup just doesn't have the business model to grow its cash flow streams by cutting costs, or increasing efficiency alone. Despite the company projecting to continue reaping continued synergies from the Snyder's-Lance merger, we can see that inflation and pricing pressures are significant challenges to margin. The pressure is really on management to solve its growth issue organically, because there is no balance sheet room for a meaningful acquisition.

Valuation Is Getting Ahead Of Itself

With a long term trajectory that is unclear, the stock's current share price being near 52 week highs seems a bit out of line.

source: Ycharts

If we take management's guidance of $2.50-$2.55 for the 2020 year, the stock's forward P/E of approximately 19.2X is a premium to Campbell's 10 year median P/E ratio of 18.07X.

The stock's steady upward momentum this year would imply that the market has responded positively to Campbell's divestiture deals, but there seems to be some "tide raises all boats" effect in play as well due to an overall strong market year. The company's guided EPS range is indicating 9%-11% EPS growth in 2020. However with essentially flat sales growth also forecasted, the company has yet to lay out evidence of long term, sustainable growth. If management can't spark its top line, EPS growth will be short lived. For this reason, its difficult to justify buying into a premium earnings multiple. Given the challenge ahead of management to invigorate the business, as well as deleverage the balance sheet, a multiple of 12X-15X seems more appropriate - depending on how bullish you are on Campbell's management team. This would result in a share price of $30-$37, or 21%-37% downside from current levels.

Wrapping Up

The stock market has been very bullish for most of the past year, and it seems to have given strong lift to stocks on limited good news. The steps Campbell Soup has taken to deleverage the balance sheet are encouraging, but they are nowhere near enough to cement long term success for the company. The balance sheet remains over-leveraged, and the company needs to do better than flat-low single digit sales growth. This puts the pressure squarely on management, and the company needs to prove that its remaining assets are enough to sustain long term growth.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.