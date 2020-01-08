Kite Realty Group: The Re-Rating Has More Room To Run

The stage is set for earnings growth in 2021 and beyond while KRG is still undervalued.

These measures will lead to earnings dilution and an end to the dividend growth of the past years.

For years Kite Realty Group (KRG) underperformed both the average REIT and the retail REITs. This poor performance led to a huge discount to NAV for KRG.

In 2019 KRG addressed this problem by selling assets and using the proceeds to build down the debt burden. This resulted in a nice outperformance and a lower discount to NAV. Has the re-rating run its course or can we expect a further outperformance?

Retail REITs

Retail REITs are classified based on the types of retail assets they are predominantly invested in. There are three subcategories of Retail REITs:

shopping centers,

regional malls and

freestanding retail (a.k.a. triple net leases).

Shopping Centers can be broken down into two sub-categories, general purpose and specialized purpose. General purpose shopping centers usually consist of a group of stores, restaurants, entertainment and service providers, sometimes anchored by a grocery store or similar anchor tenant, designed to serve the needs of the surrounding community. Shopping centers are usually open-air, with on-site parking. Specialized shopping centers typically have a more specific theme such as entertainment or lifestyle, but also seek to serve the needs of the surrounding community.

Regional Malls are traditional malls defined by the International Council of Shopping Centers as "General merchandise or fashion-oriented offerings. Typically, enclosed with inward-facing stores connected by a common walkway. Parking surrounds the outside perimeter." Super regional malls include the same but about twice the size of regional malls on average.

Freestanding Retail are stand-alone retail buildings that are smaller in scale than shopping centers or regional malls, offer convenient curbside parking and usually contain 1-3 tenants. Walgreens, McDonald's and Starbucks are common freestanding retail tenants.

The shopping center encompasses a range of formats, from grocery store-anchored neighborhood and community centers to power centers. Shopping centers typically range in size from 30,000 to 150,000 sqft. Neighborhood and community centers are among the most defensive property types because, if they are well located, they remain well leased regardless of broader economic trends. Anchor tenants at shopping centers generally are grocery or drugstores, designed to draw traffic to the centers.

Shopping centers are open-air properties with a mix of community and national chain retailers, while regional malls serve a broader market area.

Retail apocalypse

Many investors are scared to put their money into any retail-related stocks, and who could blame them? Thanks to Amazon and other e-commerce retailers, there has been a highly publicized wave of retail bankruptcies, store closures, and general carnage in the brick-and-mortar retail space.

While some areas of the retail industry are certainly hurting, it's important to realize that all types of retail aren't in the same boat.

Shopping centers, which are typically situated closer to residential neighborhoods than malls, are better positioned to withstand the challenge of online shopping. Another plus for this group is that many shopping centers are anchored by grocery stores. Investors and lenders strongly prefer shopping centers anchored by dominant grocers and these assets have seen resilient pricing and growth.

Research by Morningstar shows that the growth rate for e-commerce sales has followed a smooth, declining curve over time. Extending this curve out produces another five years of double-digit sales, but eventually the growth of e-commerce will converge with the growth of brick-and-mortar retail. Even though e-commerce's market share will continue to climb, Morningstar believes that brick-and-mortar retail's portion will remain large enough to sustain positive sales growth over time, as it has the previous nine years.

Exhibit 1: E-commerce sales growth

Despite double-digit growth for the next several years, e-commerce will decline enough over time to allow brick-and-mortar retail to continue to produce positive sales growth. The spread of e-commerce sales growth over retail sales growth has been following a declining curve since 2003. Extending out this curve provides an estimate of e-commerce sales growth. While Morningstar expects e-commerce to post double-digit growth through 2024, eventually the spread between e-commerce and total retail sales will approach zero. Given a prediction for total retail sales growth and the rate of decline for e-commerce sales, Morningstar predicts that brick-and-mortar retail sales will continue to grow around 1% per year over the next decade.

Not much, but far from apocalyptic.

Exhibit 2: Brick-and-mortar sales growth

Shopping center REITs are exposed to several categories of retail that are naturally resistant to disruption from e-commerce. Many types of tenants more typically found in shopping centers (compared with malls) provide a product or service that is difficult for e-commerce to penetrate. Grocery stores are insulated from e-commerce as they are already a distribution point for online grocery orders. Additionally, shoppers tend to prefer to shop for groceries in person, and grocery stores are motivated to push shoppers to the store to save on shipping costs. Shipping costs are prohibitive for low-price items sold at dollar stores and off-price retail, which gives the brick-and-mortar retailer a price advantage. Finally, service-oriented retailers like gyms and salons provide a product that is impossible to replicate online. Over the past economic cycle, these tenant types have shown a combination of higher sales growth and/or more consistent sales growth than traditional brick-and-mortar retail sales, a trend that Morningstar believes will persist.

Retail REITs and Economic Conditions

Because they lease space to stores, retail REITs are especially sensitive to U.S. economic cycles.

Retailers in up cycles have a better chance of making a profit, and demand for space is relatively strong. Conversely, down cycles depress demand for retail space as sales slow, bankruptcies rise and rents slide.

Exhibit 3: REIT sector cyclicality

Grocery-anchored shopping centers are a fairly e-commerce and recession-resistant real estate sector. In the fourth quarter of 2018 the Fed was still rising rates and the market feared this would drive the economy into recession and caused the well-known market drop in December of last year. This had the most impact on the most cyclical REITs. Exhibit 4 shows the change in the median premium/discount to NAV between Q3 and Q4 of 2018. The biggest drop in the retail sector was for the... regional malls. Triple net fared best and shopping centers were in between those two.

Exhibit 4: Median premium/discount to NAV

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

When we look at James Picerno's recession probability we see a very low probability which bodes well for the retail REIT sector.

Exhibit 5: Recession probability

Retail REIT sector

Within the retail sector shopping center REITs fall between regional malls and triple nets concerning dividend safety.

Compared to the average REIT, shopping center REITs have slightly lower debt ratios and a slightly higher payout ratio and hence a slightly higher dividend safety. This justifies that shopping center REITs trade at a small premium to the average REIT.

Exhibit 6: Dividend safety

The premium or discount at which REITs trade can give us an indication of expected growth. The equity markets have a strong preference for higher levels of NAV growth, and at times when this exists, they price REITs at premiums to NAV. When real estate value growth is more muted, short-term focused equity investors look elsewhere, leading to REITs trading at a discount.

The expected growth of shopping center REITs is lower than that of the average REIT. This is a reason why shopping center REITs should trade at a discount to the average REIT. All-in-all shopping center REITs should trade in line with the valuation of the average REIT.

Exhibit 7: Expected growth

REITs in general are fairly valued. Shopping center REITs trade at a discount to the average REIT, while they deserve to trade in line. Shopping center REITs in general are currently undervalued.

Exhibit 8: Valuation

Kite Realty Group

We already saw that Grocery-anchored shopping centers are a fairly e-commerce and recession-resistant real estate sector. And this is exactly the focus of Kite Realty Group.

Over 71% of its annualized base rent (ABR) comes from assets with a grocery component. KRG has a high-quality portfolio with a diverse tenant base.

Exhibit 9: Portfolio characteristics

Source: Company presentation

Regionally KRG focuses on the interesting Sunbelt and Midwest to take advantage of current and projected demographic trends.

Exhibit 10: Performance (total return)

Source: Seeking Alpha

This poor performance led to a huge discount to NAV for KRG.

When a REIT's equity price is trading above the value of its real estate, it can issue shares to raise capital in the secondary market and acquire properties accretively.

Growth is more difficult for REITs with share prices trading at a discount to their NAV. The challenge for those companies is how they will resolve the discount from the private market value of the real estate. The good-quality companies trading at a discount have good management that take the right steps to narrow the discount. That means selling property at a value around (or above) market value and using the proceeds to buy back shares at a discount to NAV or pay down debt.

KRG has followed the latter path: use the proceeds from disposals to lower the debt burden. KRG sold 23 non-core assets for a combined $544M at a blended cap rate of ~8% in 2019.

The idea behind this policy was to lower the discount to NAV and increase the valuation.

REITs with a lower debt burden get indeed a higher valuation on the stock market.

Exhibit 11: Debt burden and valuation

Source: Company presentation

KRG also presented for illustrative purposes a multiple expansion estimate based on comparable shopping center REITs.

Exhibit 12: Multiple expansion

Source: Company presentation

Thanks to the disposals and the debt repayments KRG was able to lower its leverage.

Exhibit 13: Debt metrics

Source: Company presentation

The moves also resulted in an improved debt maturity schedule.

Exhibit 14: Debt maturity schedule

Source: Company presentation

KRG was indeed able to lower its discount to NAV.

Exhibit 15: Discount to NAV

Source: Company presentation

Currently KRG is trading at a discount to NAV of 17%. The embedded message of the management of KRG in the above exhibit is that there is still room for a further re-rating...

The re-rating is also reflected in the performance over the past 12 months. KRG outperformed both the retail sector and the average REIT.

Exhibit 16: Performance (total return)

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we said, KRG is still trading at a discount to NAV. This discount is in line with the average shopping center REIT.

The expected growth of KRG is, based on the discount to NAV in line with the average shopping center REIT. This is a reason why KRG should trade at a valuation close to that of the average shopping center REIT.

Exhibit 17: Expected growth

Compared to the average shopping center REITs, KRG has still slightly higher debt ratios and a higher pay-out ratio. This justifies that KRG should trade at a small discount to the average shopping center REIT.

Exhibit 18: Dividend safety

Despite the nice recent performance KRG trades cheaper than the average shopping center REIT. And, as we said before, shopping center REITs in general are currently undervalued.

Exhibit 19: Valuation

A further re-rating?

Can we expect a further decrease in the discount to NAV and a higher FFO multiple for KRG?

Let's first discuss the reasons against a further re-rating.

The asset disposals will lead to an earnings dilution for 2019 and 2020. CEO John Kite made it clear during the last earnings call that KRG will for the moment not increase its dividend: "And as I pointed out, we have raised the dividend significantly over the previous 5 years. And we think that at this point, the dividend is in a place that we're comfortable with but wouldn't necessarily be looking to raise it."

There are also reasons why we could see a further re-rating.

The asset disposals and the resulting earnings dilution set the stage for earnings growth in 2021 and beyond. And this growth is not (yet?) reflected in the earnings estimates. If KRG can beat the estimates, the share price will be positively influenced.

Exhibit 20: FFO estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

2. KRG is undervalued versus the shopping center REITs and REITs in general.

3. The combination of higher earnings and stable dividends will result in a lower pay-out ratio and hence a higher dividend safety.

When we look at KRG's dividend yield history we see the nice recent performance on the one hand and some room for lower yields.

Exhibit 21: Dividend yield

Source: Koyfin

Conclusion

What is a fair yield for KRG?

Shopping center REITs trade at a discount to the average REIT, while they deserve to trade in line. This gives a fair dividend yield of 5% for shopping center REITs. As we said before, KRG should trade at a small discount to the average shopping center REIT. This leads us to a fair yield of 5.5% and a fair value of $22.5 per share.

Yes, KRG's re-rating has more room to run.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.