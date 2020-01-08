British Retail Property - Not For Retail Investors, Not Yet

The answer is no because they're not really buying retail property but city centre land, a different thing.

Certain private equity investors are now calling the bottom of the market - should we pile back in?

I've been pointing out for some time now that the British retail property market is in crisis, a sector simply to avoid.

British retail property

As I've pointed out several times over recent years British retail property has a strategic problem, that rise of the internet and the ability to shop upon it. This means that there's rather more retail property around than can usefully be used to offer the retail experience. It's not a coincidence that some 18 to 20% of retail sales are now online and that some 18 to 20% of the British retail estate is empty. Far from being a coincidence, there's some causality there.

We can also tell the same story a slightly different way, British retail property is just too expensive to be usefully used to perform retail services. Thus the price needs to come down. As I've pointed out when looking at Intu (CCRGF:US) (and again, this is the British property company, not the American software one of the same name) this causes all sorts of problems for the listed companies currently heavily invested in retail property. The net effect of these problems being that hitting zero is a decent possibility simply because the value of their assets is falling swiftly while their debt pile isn't. Thus it's their equity that gets wiped out first. This, in more or less measure, also applies to such as British Land, Hammerson and so on.

No, I'm not saying they will go to zero, just that they might or could.

Just a sector to steer clear of at present.

Sure, there are interesting options elsewhere in commercial property, Tritax Big Box ( BBOX:LN ) for example, which builds the estate for the internet retailers.

So far this is just a repeat of things already said

Not only is repeating oneself boring it's also not of much use to anyone. But here it's necessary to set the scene. For of course at some point prices do correct enough to account for such problems. Then the question becomes should we dive back in? Or, perhaps, have prices corrected enough that we should dive back in?

Another name for this is trying to catch a falling knife, an enterprise fraught with danger. But, again, it's the question that needs to be asked. Is British retail property now properly valued and worth buying into again?

The answer is probably yes - but not if, as we are, you're a retail investor. Further, it's not worth buying into as retail property either.

People are back in the market

We have a report of transactions going on in that market for UK retail property:

Time to invest in shopping centres, says Bruntwood chief Chris Oglesby Retail property prices have ‘hit rock bottom’

Well, no, that's not quite what's happening.

One of the country’s biggest property investment families has called the bottom of the shopping centre slump after spending almost £23 million on two struggling properties. The Oglesbys, who are worth an estimated £667 million and control more than £1 billion of properties, say that the slide in retail values has reached its nadir and the asset class now represents a big opportunity.

Or perhaps we should say that prices are right for them but not for us as yet.

The important detail being the following:

Bruntwood, the Oglsebys’ company, which is based in Manchester, bought Stretford Mall and the Stamford Quarter in Trafford in a 50:50 joint venture with Trafford council. Each invested £22.5 million in the centres and adjacent land suitable for development.

It's the adjacent land part as indicated here:

Bruntwood is considering “slightly shrinking” the amount of retail in both centres but will prioritise increasing the amount of homes and offices around them..

And:

....the American real estate investor Prologis had snapped up a shopping centre in north London for £51 million because it saw a value opportunity by converting it into a warehouse park.

That is, to convert from retail into supporting those internet warehouses.

What is being bought isn't the retail centre for the value as a retail centre. It's the land upon which the centre sits being bought for the value of development land in those places. This is, obviously enough, rather a different thing.

The listed retail property companies

Of course, the listed retail property companies also own the sites their developments sit upon. So, they too have that land value that can be realised. But the point about those listed companies is that the centres are in the books at very much higher values than just that land one. Further, they're also carrying the debt they took on to develop the sites from mere land in the right place to retail centres.

So, sure, there's value in the land being redeveloped into something else. This doesn't help a company with substantial borrowings secured against the much higher valuation of the already developed retail space. All it really does is provide a minimal recovery for the lenders if everything goes completely and totally pie shaped.

Yes, we can say the retail property market is turning

Or, if we prefer, there are opportunities out there to catch a falling knife. But these opportunities are - at present at least - at the level of being able to buy an entire centre, not something likely to be available to us as retail investors.

My view

I stick with the idea that the listed property companies heavily involved in retail property and retail centres are dog's dinners in preparation. They still hold their properties on their books at something more than true value. Given their debt piles this is going to mean a significant squeezing of the equity investors at best. I would thus recommend being clear of the entire sector.

There are interesting things still in British commercial property but that's a different market.

The investor view

Don't be tempted by this idea that the retail property market has bottomed out. This isn't true, not in the slightest, for retail property being valued as retail property. What has happened is that some formerly retail centres are now being sold at something closer to their land - and near only land - values. This doesn't aid those companies holding retail property on their books at much higher than land only valuations.

It might be true that there are bargains out there but they're not in the retail stocks that we have access to. Rather more accurately, they're at the expense of those listed companies that we should therefore still be avoiding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.