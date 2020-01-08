Zimmer Biomet Showing Long-Awaited Progress In Its Turnaround

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) (“Zimmer”) has certainly had some issues since the acquisition of Biomet. Between integration challenges, manufacturing problems (including FDA warning letters), and slow underlying market growth, and other challenges to boot, the shares have dramatically lagged rival Stryker (SYK) and the medical device sector as a whole. The story over the past year is quite a bit different, though, as the shares have climbed more than 40%, beating even mighty Stryker, as CEO Bryan Hanson’s turnaround efforts have started to bear fruit.

From where I sit, the real question is the extent to which Zimmer can reignite organic revenue growth and drive better margins. Med-tech valuations tend to be driven by a blend of margins and revenue growth, and the latter is where Zimmer comes up a little short. Although I’m not particularly bullish on drivers like ROSA, Zimmer may yet have enough in the tank to beat revenue growth expectations and see further positive rerating. I’d call these shares more of a hold now, but one with improving underlying quality and upside if it can deliver that improved growth rate.

Will ROSA Drive Share Recapture, Or Just Hold What They Have?

Management has been sparse with details about the ROSA surgical platform (including placements, etc.), but the product does seem to be gaining some traction roughly a year after its FDA approval. Zimmer has been relatively careful with the initial launch, and acknowledges that they’re not winning most of their head-to-head competitions with Stryker’s MAKO, but surgeons within Zimmer’s core base seem to like it, and that may be enough for the time being.

Assessing which system is best seems to often come down to whether you started off as a Stryker customer or Zimmer customer. MAKO offers better imaging and haptics, but Zimmer claims its X-ray imaging is faster and cheaper and that MAKO’s haptics can interfere with procedures, while the ROSA comes with a cutting guide attached to the robotic arm. Having seen both, I’d favor the MAKO, but I’m not a surgeon and I don’t think the advantages of the MAKO make it a slam-dunk – particularly for surgeons already happy and comfortable with Zimmer implants.

I’m very curious to see what ROSA means in terms of real-world share evolution for Zimmer. Since the Biomet deal, Zimmer has lost about four points of market share in knees, with Stryker being the primary beneficiary. Some of the growth is no doubt coming with the expansion of MAKO, but some can likely also be attributed to Zimmer’s operational issues, including warning letters and supply problems. If those issues and the availability drove surgeons away from Zimmer implants and toward Stryker, will the resolution of those issues and the availability of ROSA bring them back? I believe it’s definitely possible, but Zimmer saw underlying negative growth in U.S. implants in the third quarter, so this is still a challenging situation for the company.

Committed To A Slow-Growth Market

The biggest challenge I see for Zimmer is the fact that it generates 60% of its revenue from the slow-growing hip and knee markets. Yes, populations are growing older, but the “supply” of new patients isn’t as large as many believe (aggressive patient identification in recent years captured many patients who’d previously have gotten their surgery at a later age) and there is ongoing price pressure in major joints. There’s also a potential shift on the way that will see more total knee procedures done at ambulatory surgical centers, raising the possibility of smaller players like Colfax’s (CFX) DJO gaining some incremental share.

Zimmer isn’t giving up on these core markets. In addition to ROSA, Zimmer has maintained an active product development effort, with new products for partial knees (a small, growth segment of knee procedures where Stryker/MAKO enjoys strong share), revision, and cementless procedures. I don’t see much in here that’s transformative, though, so doing more than holding serve may be challenging.

There are brighter growth prospects elsewhere in the business, though, and management is pushing resources toward them. The S.E.T. business, and extremities in particular, offers above-average growth potential, with high single-digit long-term growth potential in extremities. Zimmer has the leading shoulder business (despite strong inroads made by Wright Medical (WMGI) and Colfax/DJO’s strong position in reverse shoulder) and an underappreciated business in digits. Its lower extremity business is weak, though, and I think Zimmer could be a potential buyer of the STAR total ankle system assuming that Stryker is required to divest this business to complete its proposed acquisition of Wright Medical. Trauma and sports medicine are also attractive opportunities within S.E.T, particularly with distractions and competing priorities at large rivals like Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

To better pursue those opportunities, management is investing in more sales force specialization within the S.E.T. business. I believe Zimmer is also going to be opportunistic when it comes to dislocations from the Stryker/Wright transaction. These deals usually result in sales rep departures and customers looking for new second sources, and Zimmer could take advantage of that turbulence.

Operational Opportunities

While Zimmer has largely resolved its manufacturing issues, it has come at a literal cost, with higher COGS on an ongoing basis. Operational stability should eventually allow for the company to take some cost-reduction efforts, but I think Zimmer management will be slow to mess too much with the manufacturing process that they just finished fixing.

I do see more significant upside from working capital management. Ortho companies have to run with high working capital, as they’re expected to provide hospitals and surgical centers with a wide array of implants and instrument sets that are basically used/sold on consignment – meaning that implants in uncommon sizes can sit on a shelf for literally years. Zimmer has had a bigger-than-average problem with E&O charges (Excess and Obsolescence), running at 2% to 3% of sales, and management is now targeting this more aggressively. In addition to better incentives for the sales force, management is revising its demand forecasting and looking at rationalizing some SKUs.

The Outlook

My modeling assumptions for Zimmer work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of about 3%, and my estimates for the 2019-2023 are a little higher than the sell-side averages. I do expect meaningful improvement in FCF margins, though, with margins going from the mid-teens toward the high 20%’s relatively quickly. I’m expecting some improvement in underlying profitability (I expect EBITDA margin to improve about 250bp over the next five years), but the bigger contribution will be from better working capital management and asset utilization.

Due in part to the still-high levels of net debt, Zimmer is not all that compelling on a discounted cash flow basis, and the prospective returns aren’t really any better than Stryker. My growth and margins-driven approach leads to a more interesting result, though; Zimmer shares look a little undervalued on the basis of its margins, but its weaker prospective revenue growth rate reduces the “fair” forward revenue multiple a bit. If management can figure out how to unlock better core growth, there could be upside to the valuation multiple.

The Bottom Line

Zimmer is still the leading player worldwide in knees and hips and a solid player in certain other markets. That’s definitely worth something, particularly with the prospect of improved working capital management leading to meaningfully higher FCF generation. I think the valuation is pretty fair today, but this is a name to check in on from time to time particularly with respect to outperformance on organic growth initiatives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.