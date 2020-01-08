Office Properties Income Trust: This REIT Is Offering A Reliable 6.9% Dividend Yield

Thanks to the markedly low payout ratio of 38% and the defensive property portfolio of OPI, its dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Due to the suppressed interest rates prevailing right now, it has become increasingly challenging for income-oriented investors to identify attractive and reliable yields in the market. Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has rallied 33% off its bottom in June but it is still offering an attractive 6.9% dividend yield. While I do not expect the REIT to grow its funds from operations at a high rate in the upcoming years, its exceptional and reliable yield should reward income-oriented investors in the current environment of suppressed yields. In this article, I will analyze why the dividend of OPI is reliable.

Competitive advantages

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing office properties to single tenants. OPI generates approximately 40% of its rental income from U.S. Government tenants. This is a key competitive advantage, as government tenants usually maintain the same offices for much longer periods than private sector tenants. To be sure, U.S. Government tenants have historically occupied the same space for more than 20 years.

The multi-year contracts of OPI with U.S. Government tenants save the REIT from the risk of having its properties vacant in the intervals between different tenants. They also save OPI from making efforts to identify new tenants every few years and thus help the REIT focus better on its growth initiatives.

Moreover, OPI generates 64% of its revenues from investment grade tenants. This is another competitive advantage, as nearly two-thirds of the revenues of the REIT are essentially secure. Furthermore, no tenant apart from the U.S. Government accounts for more than 3% of the annual revenues of OPI. Consequently, a potential bankruptcy of a tenant will have minimum effect on the results of OPI.

These features are key differentiators of OPI from most REITs, which incur major revenue shocks whenever an important tenant goes bankrupt. For instance, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) have failed to grow their funds from operations per share in recent years due to the bankruptcy of some of their tenants. As REITs use a significant amount of leverage to fund the acquisition of new properties, the importance of generating reliable revenues from investment grade tenants cannot be overemphasized.

It is also important to note that 60% of the leases of OPI have duration periods longer than five years and long-term leases have contractual rent hikes of 2%-3% per year. OPI also has a smooth lease expiration profile, as less than 10% of its leases expire every year. The smooth expiration profile provides OPI with sufficient time to negotiate the terms of a potential lease renewal or sign an attractive contract with a new tenant. All the above characteristics render the cash flows of OPI much more reliable than the cash flows of most REITs.

Dividend

OPI is offering an annual dividend of $2.20, which corresponds to a 6.9% yield at the current stock price. Such a high yield usually signals that there is a risk of an imminent dividend cut. However, this is not the case for OPI, which generates excessive funds from operations and thus sports a dividend payout ratio of just 38%. This payout ratio, which is much better than the payout ratio of the vast majority of REITs, provides a wide margin of safety to the dividend of OPI.

Debt

Until a few months ago, the exceptional yield of OPI could be partly attributed to the high debt load of the REIT, which had resulted from its acquisition of First Potomac Realty Trust in 2017 and its merger with Select Income REIT in late 2018. However, in the first nine months of 2019, OPI sold or agreed to sell 60 properties for $731.5 million. As a result, it greatly reduced its leverage.

Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $2.6 billion. On the one hand, as this amount of debt exceeds the market cap of the stock ($1.5 billion) by a wide margin, the debt load seems excessive, at least on the surface. On the other hand, the net debt of OPI is just 9 times the annual funds from operations of the REIT and hence it is high but manageable. To provide a perspective, if OPI eliminated its dividend, it would be able to eliminate its debt in just 9 years.

Of course OPI will not eliminate its dividend. Nevertheless, thanks to its markedly low payout ratio, it can use the excess funds from operations to pay off part of its debt and thus render its debt even more manageable.

Moreover, the current assets of OPI ($258.6 million) are almost twice as many as its current liabilities ($131.9 million). As a result, OPI will easily service all its obligations, at least for the next 12 months.

Furthermore, OPI has a strategy of recycling its capital by selling low-return assets and purchasing properties with higher returns. Thanks to this strategy, the REIT is likely to grow its funds from operations in the upcoming years and thus reduce its leverage even further. The capital recycling strategy also has the advantages of reducing the average age of the property portfolio and lengthening the weighted average term of the leases.

Risks

The only event that could bring the dividend of OPI under pressure would be a significant decrease in the demand for office space. Given the sustained economic growth of the U.S. economy, this is not likely to occur anytime soon. On the other hand, such an adverse development is likely to occur in the event of a severe recession. In such an adverse scenario, some of the tenants of OPI might go out of business or demand rent decreases from OPI. However, the REIT has such a low payout ratio that it will probably defend its dividend in the event of a mild recession. Only a deep recession would probably force the REIT to cut its dividend.

Moreover, the dividend of OPI would come under pressure if some of the largest tenants of OPI faced liquidity problems and defaulted on their payments. While such an outcome cannot be completely excluded, the investment grade rating of the tenants that generate nearly two-thirds of the revenues of OPI greatly reduces the odds of such a negative development.

Final thoughts

In the current market environment, in which investors are struggling to pinpoint attractive and reliable yields, OPI is offering a reliable 6.9% dividend yield. The REIT has become less attractive since June, as it has rallied 33% since then, but it is not too late for income-oriented investors to lock in an exceptional yield from this REIT. Thanks to the markedly low payout ratio of OPI, its dividend can be considered safe in the absence of a deep recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.