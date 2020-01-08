Welcome To The Machine: The AI Revolution Comes To ETFs

And while there are reasons for skepticism, the performance of AIEQ and AIIQ versus relevant index benchmarks makes this a story worth watching in the coming years.

Artificial Intelligence - and the machine learning algorithms that underlie it - is showing up pretty much everywhere these days, so it's no surprise that there's now an AI-powered ETF firm, EquBot.

By Jonathan Liss

Artificial Intelligence - and the machine learning algorithms that underlie it - is showing up pretty much everywhere these days from traffic apps and social media content feeds to self-driving cars and the way we shout commands at Siri and Alexa throughout the day. So, it's no surprise that there's now an AI-powered ETF firm, EquBot. EquBot's founders, CEO Chida Khatua and COO Art Amador, met at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and bring very different skill sets to the table. Chida has an engineering background and spent nearly 2 decades at Intel prior to founding EquBot while Art worked at Fidelity for 8 years prior to founding EquBot.

They join the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs to explain the inner workings of their AI Powered Equity (AIEQ) and International Equity (AIIQ) ETFs - the first actively managed ETFs powered by AI strategies to the market. According to Art, "The reason these funds are active is so they can demonstrate the power of AI to lead anywhere without prior constraints." Adds Chida, "When it comes to AI, there is no 100% crystal ball that can predict returns... we're dealing with increasing the probabilities of our predictions in an ongoing way over time." Without making guarantees of any sort, they believe placing artificial intelligence investing strategies into an ETF wrapper offers investors the best chance of obtaining persistent alpha at a reasonable cost. And while there are reasons for skepticism, the performance of AIEQ and AIIQ versus relevant index benchmarks makes this a story worth watching in the coming years.

Topics Covered

2:30 - Given your very different backgrounds in tech and finance, how did you end up starting this company together?

4:15 - After years of smart beta indexes and academic approaches to investing, what does AI bring to the table that is new?

8:45 - Welcome to the Machine: Zeroing in on the stock selection process for AIEQ and AIIQ

14:30 - Why roll this out as a low-cost ETF and not as an 'over-priced' Hedge Fund?

16:45 - Are capital markets too dynamic for AI and machine learning at this stage?

21:00 - As AI strategies proliferate, will they not reach a point where they mimic the human investing experience, with some beating the market and others not?

23:30 - How did Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Toyota (TM) become the top holdings in your two funds?

25:45 - Factoring in "Black Swan" risks to your models

29:45 - How can you call an AI managed fund "actively managed"?

33:15 - Is there a set number of holdings in these funds or is it open-ended?

38:00 - What about things like annual turnover and tax management?

41:45 - What has AIEQ gathered so much more in the way of assets than AIIQ?

45:00 - What does the future hold for EquBot?

