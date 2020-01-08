The Cooper Companies: Expensive, But Worth Watching

The shares trade at a lofty valuation but should they pull back could become an attractive holding for a growth portfolio.

The company has a large share of the market it operates in and should continue to benefit due to aging population trends.

Source

The Cooper Companies (COO) has remained off the radar of many investors despite being a steady growth machine. The company operates in primarily two divisions, surgical and vision, which offer a prestigious brand of products relied upon by professionals every day. The company continues to grow and expand its market share in the contact lens market and should benefit from a growing problem of worsening vision and an aging population. While the market share the company has in daily contact lenses is strong, it is less than that of its monthly lenses. The company has identified this as an additional opportunity for it to grow its revenue for years to come. For investors looking for a medical device company with a reasonable valuation and plenty of growth prospects, the Cooper Companies may be an ideal fit for your portfolio. However, at this time and given the growth Cooper is experiencing, I would wait for a pullback before starting a position in the stock.

Performance

The Cooper Companies recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw revenue growth of 6.2% driven by double digit growth in the multifocal and daily contact divisions. As we will see below, the company is driving growth in every category of the vision space it operates in.

Source: Earnings Release

Additionally, the company is seeing strong demand for its products outside of the Americas and in other parts of the world which make up for a well-diversified revenue stream by geography.

Source: Earnings Release

The company has been able to grow above the market growth around the world by having strong product demand and a well-diversified product offering for common vision issues.

As the global market continues to experience strong growth, Cooper should benefit as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has a proportionally smaller share of the international market than domestically. This leaves plenty of room for growth.

This should be viewed as a positive for two reasons.

Source: Investor Presentation

Not only is global demand for the company's products increasing year after year, the company is able to stay above the growth in the category year after year. This is helping the company drive market shares gains against some formidable competitors.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company gains market share, its products gain stickiness to the consumer end use, and is likely to generate stronger recurring revenues. As the company sees its demand for use of dailies and its market share to comparable levels from the monthly lenses, the company should see a steady stream of earnings growth.

In fact, the Americas has the most room for potential for growth in this category.

Source: Investor Presentation

With dailies being far from the product of choice for a majority of the population, this could change in time as people realize the healthier benefits from using this type of product.

The company also benefits strongly from growth in its surgical division.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has seen much success in the adoption of its IUD products. The continued growth in trend from drug form of birth control to device use is a tailwind for the company. The limited side effects have been seen as a plus and continue to lead users to its products. Currently the product Paragard commands a respectable 17% of the market. In coming years this may continue to increase as rising costs of hormonal treatments make it an easier option for the consumer.

As we can see below, the trends of the markets the company operates in continue to benefit the company financially.

Source: Investor Presentation

With revenue and earnings growing at an impressive rate, shares should trade at a premium to the competition. Cooper Companies has proven it can grow its top and bottom line at attractive rates and operates in segments that will continue to not only have demand but growing demand.

Valuation

Adding Cooper Companies shares to our portfolio means finding a fair price to pay first.

Data by YCharts

Compared to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the market leader in the space, Cooper Companies trades at a premium. While this is fine, it should be noted JNJ also offers a dividend and a rather large portfolio of diversified products that enable its portfolio to better withstand competition. While it is not a pure play on the space like JNJ, it stands to better gain market share due to its name and leading brands in several other categories. Being very well funded also helps when using a sales force to win business from eye physicians. Competitor Alcon (ALC) trades at a larger premium on a forward P/E basis and offers no dividend either.

Looking at the 5 year historical valuation for shares of Cooper Companies, we can see if the shares offer value compared to their own history.

Source: Morningstar

As we can see the company trades above its average P/S, P/B, forward P/E, and PEG ratio for the last 5 years. This signifies that shares may be overvalued at this time and could pull back.

Lastly, looking at DCF valuation, we can see if the shares trade at a premium or discount based on estimated growth in earnings.

Source: Moneychimp

From what we can see with 7% EPS growth estimated for the next 3 years, and 5% thereafter, the shares have a DCF valuation of $272.66. This implies shares are 19% overvalued at the moment and do not offer a meaningful discount or upside potential.

With earnings slated to grow about 3-6% this year, the 7% growth implies some upside potential.

Source: Investor Presentation

While this growth is attractive, it does not deem the premium shares currently trade at to the DCF valuation or the 5 year average valuation. If there was expected growth above these levels, then it would be a bit more justified.

Conclusion

The Cooper Companies operates in attractive markets with attractive fundamentals. While the growth is expected to continue in terms of demand for both vision products and birth contraceptives, paying a fair value for shares is still a must. At this time I prefer to continue to hold JNJ in my portfolio as a play in the space, but would look to add shares of the Cooper Companies at the right price. Simply for the fact that the company is almost a pure play and could potentially be an acquisition target down the road. The #2 competitor Alcon, spun off from Novartis (NVS) and may look to make such a move to better compete with JNJ. The shares would become attractive to me at about a 10% discount to DCF value or about $250. While this seems like quite the drop, it would put shares back towards their 52 week low. Another market correction like we had at the end of 2018 could provide such an opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.