Opera Limited: Don't Get Too Excited With The Growth Rates - Unless You're A Credit Risk Investor

Opera Limited is a very interesting enterprise, but, in my view, currently, the risks outweigh the possible returns.

But investors should thoroughly analyse the actual mix of the business - I don't think Opera Limited is a "tech company" any longer.

Opera Limited (OPRA) has received a lot of attention recently for its massive revenue growth (e.g. 119% YoY in 3q19). With the stock price down some 30% since the 2q19 numbers, investors may conclude that this fast-growing company is undervalued.

However, I believe it is worth digging deeper into the constituents of revenue to understand the growth drivers - and thus the actual nature of the company and the inherent risks.

In this article, I first present an overview of the current and foreseeable sources of revenue for Opera Limited in order to draw a comprehensive picture of this operation. In the second step, I discuss revenue growth - both past experience and also prospects. Thereafter, I look at the profitability of key activities. I conclude with an overall assessment of the company.

My overall view on Opera Limited is "Cautiously Neutral".

Sources of Revenue

In the quarterly reports issued for fiscal year 2019, Opera Limited reported its revenue by 5 categories which are mapped to 4 "segments" (not to be confused, though, with IFRS Reporting Segments):

Source: Opera Quarterly Reports

I will first discuss revenue on an Item-by-Item basis, growth in revenue for those Items that I consider relevant for the company's future ([A] - [C]), and profitability for the corresponding Segments ([i] - [ii]). At this stage, margins are easiest discussed by Segment because expense information is provided at this level of aggregation.

So, first question: What is Opera Limited actually doing (the answer may be a bit of a surprise)?:

[A] Search (23% of 3q19 total Revenue)

Opera Limited's roots (as a company) lie in the development of a technically leading web browser (also called Opera). In certain regions of the world, Opera, the browser, is pre-installed to mobile phones and computers. The browser has an additional, more global, user base due to its historically gained reputation as a technologically leading product.

One thing that Opera Limited's browser has in common with its commercially dominating peers is that if you type a search term into the URL bar or search boxes embedded in the PC and mobile versions, the term is forwarded to a search engine that then displays its search result in the current browser tab.

This search-term-forward is the source of Opera Limited's search revenue: The company receives a fee from the search engine when the term is forwarded to, namely Yandex (YNDX) for users in Russia and Google (GOOG) for users in the rest of the World.

I have to admit that when I first read about this revenue source, I wasn't very excited because I asked myself: "Why does Google need Opera?" But I figured, this relationship is just the "back-end" of the referral industry, so I think it is totally logical for a browser company like Opera Limited that does not operate a search site itself to sell its search traffic (or at least the most convenient path for users) to the searchers - and for the searchers to pay for that traffic. As long as Opera Limited is able to keep some share of the browser market (see below), it seems fair to expect revenue from this source. And, by the way, according to the 2018 Year-End Report (the 20-F), the business relationships with the search engines go back as much as 15 years, so the model seems to work for all parties.

[D] Airtime and Handsets (6%)

This is essentially retail/e-commerce business with gross margins very close to zero. I find this element of Opera Limited's activities to be the least convincing, not only because of its low profitability. But it may contribute to increasing the brand awareness.

[E] Technology Licensing and Other Revenue (8%)

Recently, this revenue item is essentially just about licensing of self-developed technology to OPay, a technology company incubated by Opera Limited, which I will discuss in a bit more detail below. Here, it is relevant to note that because of the increasing independence of OPay, Opera Limited's management is expecting technology licensing revenue to decrease significantly (see, for example, the 3q19 Conference Call). Thus, going forward, this element is of limited relevance by itself, but OPay may contribute indirectly to revenue growth.

[C] Origination Fees and Interest (43%)

This is the revenue resulting from Opera Limited's micro-lending activities in Nigeria, Kenya, and India. Micro-lending means borrowing small amounts (on average about USD 50 in local currency). Sometimes, this just provides consumer credit, but in these countries, it is also used by small and medium enterprises (aka SMEs) for working capital purposes and the likes. There are different views regarding the effects (positive and negative) of micro-lending, but some believe it could be an important means for developing business in economically yet to be developed regions of the world.

Specifically, for Opera Limited, the borrowing is short term ("duration of loans, it's about the same with an average of about 2 weeks") and comes with substantial interest cost for the borrower: For example, in Kenya, loans are granted through the OKash App, and an "origination fee" of up to 1% per day is charged to the borrower.

This business is shown in the reporting segment called "Fintech". Now, let's be clear on one fact: While there is certainly more and more TECH-nology involved (eWallet used to make the transfer fast, mobile phones based application process with face recognition, etc., data analysis to better understand borrowers and their risks), this business is essentially FIN-ancial.

Or more bluntly: Opera Limited uses its own balance sheet to issue unsecured loans to subprime borrowers.

[B] Advertising (20%)

Advertising combines many different services. Originally, Opera Limited started this revenue stream as described in the 20-F:

Through placement of shortcuts, or Speed Dials, and advertisements in our browsers and apps, we have the ability to direct traffic to the websites of both global and local partners that provide services to our users. These companies pay us either for referring traffic to them or for displaying their advertisements.

Meanwhile, various other services contribute to advertising revenue: In early 2018, Opera Limited launched its News service, which provides users in selected African markets AI-generated news selections. In terms of user reach, Opera News clearly marks a success, see the following statement from the 3q19 Conference Call:

Our stand-alone Opera News apps continues to scale and has 41 million monthly active users, up 136% versus a year ago. We're also including news users from our browsers. Our total Opera News user base is 169 million.

Also per the 3q19 call, this news service will be complemented by the option for local bloggers, etc. to include their content as well, which Opera Limited expects to make the service more locally relevant (referred to as Opera News Hub, launched in Nigeria).

But the extension of the advertising basis goes even further: In May 2019, Opera Limited launched Opera Ads, characterised in the press release as:

Based on user intent and contextual relevance, Opera Ads offers an intelligent advertising solution to digital agencies, publishers and brands to connect and engage with the Opera audiences at a global scale and with geo-targeting capabilities. The platform offers transparency, unique and controllable ad placements, reach and budget management based on the support of fixed and dynamic pricing models. Opera Ads is available in both traditional and programmatic buying models.

In order to grow interest and traffic to its offering (and thus further increase the basis for the Advertising business), Opera Limited launched two additional offerings, OLeads and OLists. The former is a tool for non-programmers to develop simple homepages. It is targeting small and medium businesses by reducing the barriers of entry into the web.

OLists is a service for online classifieds that was launched only in summer 2019 in Nigeria. During the 3q19 Call, management mentioned various other initiatives around this service. The only area where they got specific was by reference to the Nigerian Real Estate market. In my opinion, this is a very interesting initiative simply because these are financial transactions where Opera Limited would most likely be the broker (rather the risk taker as in its lending-business).

Opera Limited also incubated OPay, an app that provides ride sharing, food delivery, and other increasingly digitalised services. Opera Limited's direct share in the venture has been diluted to below 20% because management made the conscious decision to skip the latest financing round. But OPay may as well contribute to the Opera brand, as discussed below.

[Bottom-Line] What is Opera Limited about?

When I look at the latest numbers, this question is really hard to answer. The most natural conclusion would be to say:

Opera Limited is an internet bank in developing countries.

Probably not what tech investors want to hear... Opera Limited certainly also is a tech company, monetising the product it is most known for, Opera the Browser, by way of selling the search engine access (globally). And it wants to become an online portal, again predominantly in emerging markets.

If you find this a bit hard to grasp, you have probably found the reason why a fast-growing and profitable company like Opera Limited is valued at just 2 times forward revenues.

Thus, the obvious question is: What are management's plans with this bundle of activities and are we able to make sense of it?

In order to approach this fundamental question, let's look at how - and why - the key revenue lines are growing.

User and Revenue Growth

Let's look at the revenue growth in more detail:

Source: Opera Quarterly Reports, Calculation by Author

While the aggregate revenue growth is impressive, for a heterogeneous company like Opera Limited, it is more sensible to look at the constituents one by one. For the reasons discussed in the previous section, I will focus on revenue items [A] - [C].

[A] Search Revenue

Search revenue is fairly stable. And it is supported by decent growth of monthly active users of Opera Browser:

Source: Opera Quarterly Reports

We don't know the exact agreements with the search engines, so it is hard to tell if the most recent moderate uptrend in revenue is related to Opera Browser adding users. It would be the most likely guess, but macroeconomic aspects may be relevant, too. In any case, from the 20-F, we know that search revenue is split 80:20 between Google and Yandex.

Despite the current increase in user base for the Opera browsers, I don't see significant growth rates coming, but this revenue stream has proven to be very stable. A word of caution seems appropriate, however, given that any change of strategy at Google could have a significant impact on this income stream for Opera Limited.

[B] Advertising Revenue

Advertising revenue is increasing steadily (with seemingly some seasonality) - though currently at relatively modest rates. Nonetheless, in my opinion, this is the most interesting growth element within Opera Limited. It is low capital business, and once established technologically in certain countries, it can be rolled out elsewhere with moderate cost and technological risk. What I also like is Opera Limited's awareness of the infrastructure status quo in different countries. For example, see the following quote from the 3q19 Call regarding the employment of a specific data protocol optimised for regions with a lot of use of GSM mobile phones:

(…) an app that links directly to a protocol called USSD, which are really numeric codes that can be download from any mobile phone, allowing direct user engagement and which is very popular in regions like Africa. This is really reflecting how we're differentiating ourselves from some rather global ones and which is really appreciated by the biggest local advertisers.

While advertising business is certainly highly exposed to the macroeconomic environment - and thus by no means comparable to a SaaS-like revenue model underlying many actual tech stocks - the sheer size of the market in Sub-Sahara Africa, India, and South-East Asia are without a doubt very promising.

One final comment on the growth rate of the advertising revenue: With all the recent initiatives and their impressive user growth, some investors may wonder why the actual revenue is not growing faster. Management made clear during the 3q19 call that in the initial phase, a lot of traffic generated by some of its offerings is used to direct users to other Opera Limited offerings in order to promote these:

For instance, how we are able to grow our fintech that fast is because we feel instead of giving the traffic to somebody else, there are actually more that could do that very fast to be able to utilize those traffic. So that's why we actually go straight into the transaction itself. We don't have our own effect even though that's based on building up that -- the base on user, our strategy must raise.

As a long-term investor, I really like this kind of thinking which may also involve OPay. Consequently, I am optimistic that advertising revenue will grow at an increasing pace going forward. And, in my opinion, this is by far the strongest element of a bull case for Opera Limited.

[C] Origination Fees and Interest

Lending revenue is increasing at the fastest pace, mainly due to Opera Limited's recent market entry in India, with its 1+ billion population and an established micro-financing market. Management cautioned against slowing growth rates - but I am not even sure that "caution" is the right term here: This lending business is the hardest bite in the offering of Opera Limited. It doesn't fit well with tech investors, and it doesn't align too much with the advertising business. Admittedly, there are links between all of them, but from a financial risk profile, the lending business is substantially different.

If things go south in this area, they are likely to go south big time for Opera Limited. That could be the result of an economic downturn or bad underwriting of loans. And the business could also affect the reputation of Opera Limited as a whole, considering the interest rates the company charges of up to 1% per day(!). While these rates are not uncommon in the markets it serves, I would not rule out that e.g. European browser users find them unethical, thereby indirectly damaging the browser's reputation.

In other words, this business - and, in particular, its foreseeable growth - is making me hesitate to see Opera Limited as a buy stock. I need to be able to assess risk management better.

[Bottom Line] Where is Opera Limited growing to?

Opera Limited is growing both user base and revenue. I very much like the integrated approach management is taking to build an online platform for various services like advertising and brokerage. At the very best, this will develop into some kind of "ecosystem" under one Opera umbrella brand. However, this business is more prone to macroeconomic developments than your typical SaaS-business.

I am more sceptical about the micro-lending business. First, because of the financial risk profile it has and also because of the limited visibility of the margin to be expected from this business.

I will discuss historic margins in the last part of this article:

Profitability

Margins for the main two "segments" have developed as shown here:

Source: Opera Limited Quarterly Reports, Calculation by Author

The presentation in the table above follows the notion of "direct expenses" as used in the 2019 quarterly reports. Data for 4q18 was reported differently, so we will have to wait for the 4q19 numbers for apples-to-apples time series.

[A] Fintech Margins

This business started only in 2019. During the current year, margins have come down substantially. This seems to be related a change in business mix (India became the largest market in 3q19 per the latest call): Interest rates are different in the various market (India has stricter regulations here), and management stated that in newly entered markets, the underwriting is based on less local data (implying that defaults - i.e. credit losses - should come down as a relative share going forward).

It is this decline in margins - and, in particular, the increase in credit losses as a percentage of interest income - that is posing the main risk. Even simple quantitative models for Opera Limited show that the value of the company is substantially linked to the gross margin of the lending business.

Investors are also advised to include the interest cost for the provided funds used in the Fintech business.

[B] Browser and News Margins

These margins have come down, too, but this I find much less concerning. This is simply reflecting the investment into the ecosystem of advertising - including management's decision to direct a substantial part of the traffic generated by the current Opera Limited offerings to other Opera Limited offerings, thereby pushing those new initiatives.

I believe that in the medium term, this segment can get back to 70+% gross margins.

Overall Conclusion

Opera Limited is a mixed bag. While its roots are in Tech, I hesitate to call it a tech company. In fact, the main risks and opportunities seem to lie in lending and advertising (tech-enabled, though). This is not per se a bad thing, but investors must be aware of the specific risks of this business. In particular, Opera Limited is not targeting a SaaS-like revenue model.

In addition to the rather qualitative analysis presented in this article, I developed a high-level valuation model for Opera Limited. I may discuss this model (and its inputs, of course) at a later stage only because it is not sound enough for publication yet.

In any case, my gut feeling right now is that the risks still outweigh the interesting upside that the company undeniably has. Thus, for an investment, I need to understand the margins in the lending business better - or get a lower entry point than the current market price (USD 9.00-9.50 while drafting this article).

But for investors with a good understanding of the micro-lending business and more confidence in its prospects, even the current levels could provide for an interesting entry point.

All that said, Opera has a spot very much on the top of my watch list and I will focus my research related to this company on the micro-lending market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OPRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.