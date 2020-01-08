Gildan Activewear: Another Solid Value

This is a buy-and-hold trade. Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is a Montreal, Canada, based vertically integrated textile spinner and weaver, traded on the NYSE. Their major channels of distribution include wholesale, screen printers and embellishers, and retailers that sell via direct physical stores or Internet stores. Major products include activewear and underwear such as tee shirts, fleeces, socks, and other items, in cotton and acrylic blends. Their brands, including Gold Toe and Gildan, are sold in major retailers, including Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), in both North and South America, Europe, and parts of Asia. GIL financial reports are prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), reported in US dollars.

GIL sales revenue, just under $3.0 billion for 2018, is growing at an annual average rate of about 6.6%, and they consistently earn net income on average of about 12.8% on sales. The company is leveraged, so about $2 of every $5 invested in GIL's assets is obtained by debt, leading to a consistent return on equity capital of about 16.8%. The dividend payout has averaged only about 20.0% of net income over the last five years, leaving plenty of room for continuation of the dividend growth rate.

If sales revenue is projected using a straight-line trend (least squares method), expected sales for 2024 are about $3.8 billion, and net income at the 12.8% return on sales average should be about $490 million. If sales are projected by compounding the 5-year average sales growth rate of 6.6%, 2024 sales should be about $4.0 billion, and net income, again at 12.8% of sales, should be about $512. Both ways of projecting sales are acceptable statistical methods, and having two forecasts gives a range of possible net income figures for 2024.

GIL has a share buy-back plan in effect. Projected weighted average common shares outstanding, fully diluted, should be about 189,128,000 by 2024, so the low EPS for 2024 should be about $2.59, and the high EPS for 2024 should be about $2.71. Over the past five years (2014 through 2018), the P/E ratio supporting the annual high stock price has averaged 21.8 times earnings. The average P/E for the low annual stock price for each of the last five years was 16.9 times earnings. The low forecast EPS for 2024, times the low average P/E ratio, gives an expected low price for 2024 of about $44 per share, and the high forecast EPS for 2024, times the high average P/E ratio, gives an expected high stock price for 2024 of about $59 per share. Just an expected continued sales growth and continuation of the current successful management should produce a stock price in 2024 in the range between $44 and $59 per share. The current stock price is about $28 to $29 per share.

An additional driver of the stock price is the growing dividend. The current dividend of $.54 per share should double every three and one half years, given a continuation of the historic 20.0% dividend growth rate. At the 20.0% growth rate, keeping the payout ratio at 20.0%, the 2024 dividend should be about $1.34 per share.

Data for this paper are from Mergent Online, Yahoo Finance, NASDAQ and GIL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

