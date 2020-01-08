There Is Value In BT, Despite Appearances

BT Group plc (OTCPK:BTGOF) has had a rough few years to cope with, and it has pummelled its share price as a consequence. However, the bad news obscures the strength of this telecommunications titan, and the reduced share price provides a value opportunity for prospective investors.

Such prospective investors have had plenty of news regarding the British blue-chip to make them wary of parking any money here. For starters, there is the ongoing fallout from the accounting scandal in BT's Italian unit that was exposed in 2017. The news that prosecutors want the unit and three former executives put on trial can only lead to more negative headlines for BT going forward, and potentially more legal costs as well.

Costs in general are something BT is focused on reducing, and the firm has been engaged in a restructuring program that will result in a leaner and more profitable firm. Inevitably, there has been pushback to this from unions, which is not surprising considering that 13,000 jobs are to be cut and 90% of BT offices in the United Kingdom are to be closed.

Though the restructuring program has been saving money, the 2020 half-year results reported figures of £11.38 billion ($14.88 billion) in revenue and £1.07 billion ($1.40 billion) in net income that BT clearly felt were less than impressive. BT pointed to a number of factors that explained these figures: "... increased spectrum license fees and content costs, and investment to improve our competitive positioning." was one such justification. Ongoing investment in fiber-optic broadband and pension obligations were a couple of other factors that were cited to explain these figures.

Needless to say, all of the above has been noted by Mr. Market, with the following result:

BT's share price is down 23% from the start of 2019. Image provided by the London Stock Exchange.

With a 23% drop in share price since the start of 2019, the ongoing fallout from the Italian accounting scandal, and labor disputes likely to continue as the restructuring program continues, it is small wonder that prospective investors would look warily at BT as a prospective investment - particularly since BT delisted from the NYSE with effect from September 24, 2019 and effectively terminated its ADR program. For American investors, this leaves two main options: invest in the Pink Sheets security using the ticker BTGOF, which is not sponsored, or invest directly on the London Stock Exchange.

In light of all this, why invest in BT?

Well, despite all of the above, the company retains pole position in the UK telecommunications market, with 40% of market share in landline telecommunications and 28% of market share in mobile operations.

Telecommunications Provider Market Share of Landline Telecommunications (%) BT 40 Sky (OTCPK:SKYAY) 20 Virgin Media 15 TalkTalk (OTCPK:TLKTF) 10 EE 5 Plusnet 3 Post Office 1 Vodafone (VOD) 1 Other 1 Don't know 2

Data collated from Statista.

Telecommunications Provider Market Share of Mobile Operations (%) BT (including EE) 28 O2 26 Vodafone 21 Three 12 Tesco Mobile (OTCPK:TSCDY) 6 Virgin Mobile 4 TalkTalk 1 iD Mobile 1 Sky 1

Data collated from Statista.

This market dominance is what BT intends to maintain through its restructuring program, and that dominance accounts for its profitability, as the revenue and net income figures for the past five years attest.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2015 17.85 billion 23.34 billion 2.14 billion 2.80 billion 2016 18.88 billion 24.68 billion 2.46 billion 3.22 billion 2017 24.08 billion 31.48 billion 1.91 billion 2.50 billion 2018 23.75 billion 31.05 billion 2.03 billion 2.65 billion 2019 23.49 billion 30.71 billion 2.16 billion 2.82 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on BT's investor relations page on the BT website.

While BT was clearly disappointed with the 2020 half-year figures given how many factors they pointed to in order to justify them, such figures are hardly anything to worry about. The firm has still been able to extract profit and deliver returns to shareholders, as the trailing twelve months operating income of 16.25% and trailing return on equity of 20.51% testify.

While not the monopoly it once was, BT still dominates the UK telecommunications sector. Image provided by the Telegraph.

BT's dominant market position domestically is also reassuring in light of one aspect of its balance sheet that is a concern: namely, its long-term debt of £21.53 billion ($28.15 billion). BT's total assets of £51.4 billion ($67.20 billion), minus its total liabilities of £41.11 billion ($53.75 billion), give it a net worth of £10.29 billion ($13.45 billion), which is half the amount of its long-term debt. However, the firm's profitability - due largely to the dominant domestic market position it holds and is not likely to relinquish any time soon - means that it is in a position to at least service this debt without much ado.

BT's short-term finances are in much better shape. Its total current assets of £10.19 billion ($13.32 billion) just slightly edge out its total current liabilities of £9.75 billion ($12.75 billion), and cash-on-hand worth £499 million ($652.37 million), short-term investments worth £3.73 billion ($4.88 billion), and total accounts receivable of £4.81 billion ($6.29 billion) all combine to ensure that its total current liabilities are in check. Once the restructuring program is complete, BT should find itself in better shape overall.

With these fundamentals in mind, the question of fair value for BT must now be raised. Currently, the stock trades on the London Stock Exchange with a share price of £1.93 ($2.52) and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, which is lower than its five-year average P/E of 13.70. BT also currently offers a dividend yield of 7.63%, which is higher than its five-year average yield of 5.13%. These aspects suggest that BT is currently undervalued - but is that so?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15, giving me a valuation ratio of 0.58 (8.74 / 15 = 0.58). I then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $4.35 (2.52 / 0.58 = 4.35). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.64 (8.74 / 13.70 = 0.64), and then divide the current share price by this ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $3.94 (2.52 / 0.64 = 3.94).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.67 (5.13 / 7.63 = 0.67), then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $3.76 (2.52 / 0.67 = 3.76). Finally, I average these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $4.02, or £3.07 (4.35 + 3.94 + 3.76 / 3 = 4.02). BT's stock, on the basis of this estimate, is therefore undervalued by 60%.

In summary, while BT's stock has taken a tumble due to the ongoing accounting scandal fallout and issues relating to the restructuring program, it is my belief that the accounting scandal will eventually be phased out entirely and the restructuring program will deliver handsome returns. In the interim, BT's pole position in the UK telecommunications market is not in danger, and the firm will remain profitable as a consequence. This is a buy at present, and one that offers a handsome dividend - and a sustainable one, given the 70.64% payout ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.