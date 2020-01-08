DBB: Counter-Intuitive Start To The Year

We, therefore, remain bullish on DBB in the near term, with a price target of $16.50 per share for the first quarter (+6% from its current level).

The seasonality is favorable for base metals prices in Q1, especially for copper, as downstream buyers tend to restock after the Lunar New year.

The recent performance is counter-intuitive because the fundamentals are relatively stronger for copper and weaker for zinc and even more aluminum.

The slight positive performance in DBB is driven by aluminum and zinc, which are up around 2% each so far this year, while copper is marginally lower.

DBB is off to a slightly positive start to 2020, after a broadly flat performance in December 2019.

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminum, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

The recent performance is counter-intuitive, in our view. The fundamentals of copper are healthy and relatively stronger than that of aluminum and zinc. As such, we believe that copper should outperform its peers. The risk-off sentiment caused by the escalation of the US-Iran trade war could explain the copper price underperformance considering that the red metal is presently relatively more sensitive to macro-dynamics than its peers. This is evident in its higher correlation with the broad-based complex.

The seasonality is overall friendly for base metals prices in Q1. We, therefore, remain bullish on DBB in the near term, with a price target of $16.50 per share for the first quarter.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Recent price trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Copper has underperformed aluminum and zinc since the start of the year, which is counter-intuitive from a fundamental viewpoint.

Indeed, refined market conditions are weakening in zinc and aluminum, while strengthening moderately in copper. In addition, most analysts expect a robust deficit in the refined copper market but a refined market deficit for aluminum and zinc.

As a result, we expect copper to eventually perform better than its peers in the course of 2020. The bad news for copper at the moment is that the red metal is more sensitive to the macro environment than fundamental dynamics and as such, copper has reacted badly to the escalation of US-Iran tensions.

However, we believe that 1)the risk-off sentiment will be transient, 2)the stronger oil price will eventually lift commodity prices (including the copper price), and 3)the fundamentals, which were overlooked last year, could matter again this year. On the third point, we will monitor closely the cross-correlations across the base metals space.

Apart from geopolitical tensions, the macro is positive for base metals thanks to monetary/fiscal policy stimulus from China and looser financial conditions across the globe, most notably in the US.

Recent exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Global exchange inventories in copper have fallen significantly since September 2019, pointing to tighter refined market conditions. Global exchange inventories in zinc have dropped at a steady pace since May last year. The weak spot is for aluminium, where global inventories are rising and pointing to a surplus.

The signal from global exchange inventory flows in DBB’s is bullish.

Spec positioning

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The average net spec length in LME copper, aluminum, and zinc is long but firmly below its 2018 high of 1.5% of annual physical position.

Even if the net spec length were at 1.5% of annual physical consumption, this would still be relatively light. In contrast, the net spec length in CME copper reached a peak of 3% of annual physical consumption in October 2017, based on the CFTC statistics.

Should the financial community change positively its stance toward the outlook for industrial metals, financial demand could surge strongly and push base metals prices markedly higher in the process. Of course, this demand is not physical, inherently volatile, and bound to reverse. We would be cautious once the spec positioning becomes too heavily long.

DBB’s metals’ spec positioning offers a bullish signal.

Seasonality

Let’s take a look at the historical average price performance of copper, aluminum, and zinc (LME) per quarter.

Source: LME, Orchid

Q1 tends to be a positive month for base metals price performance, especially for copper (+4%). The friendly seasonality in Q1 is driven by a seasonal pick-up in demand conditions from China after the Lunar New Year. This year, the Lunar New Year holiday will occur over January 24-30, so the wave of restocking is likely to occur in the course of February. Demand could get a boost and prices could push higher, accordingly.

The seasonality is bullish for DBB’s metals.

Closing thoughts

Admittedly, we were too bullish on DBB last year. The industrial metals were hit by a lingering US-China trade dispute, which masked the healthy fundamentals across the space.

As the US-China trade dispute appears to have de-escalated (with the Phase 1 trade agreement likely to be signed this week), we think that macro fears will dissipate, and the solid fundamentals will drive the base metals pricing in near term. In this regard, we expect copper to be the strongest performer in the DBB fund.

We expect the positive seasonality in Q1 to push DBB higher, although we will carefully monitor signs of restocking around the Lunar New Year to see whether our "restocking wave" thesis plays for us.

Our Q1-20 target for DBB is at $16.00, 6% higher from its current level.

Happy New Year!

We wish our readers a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

