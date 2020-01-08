Compass Diversified Holdings Appears To Be Projecting Bigger Bites In The Next Decade

The company's share price doubled in 2019. But, this type of appreciation is less a concern considering the projections for the next decade.

At a conference in early December, management revealed its intentions for the next decade. It expects EBITDA to quadruple.

Instead, it paid off debt resulting in a leverage ratio of 1.5X and a liquidity position of $1 billion. It appears Compass is poised for bigger bites regarding acquisition targets.

Compass Diversified hasn't yet reinvested the proceeds from two 2019 divestitures. It's sticking to its patient nature and isn't willing to overspend on an investment just to deploy capital.

At the end of every year, I provide my investment club a recap highlighting the best and worst individual company performance. Two of the top performers in our portfolio in 2019 were Apple (AAPL) and Target (TGT). Neither of those should necessarily surprise. A third top performer, which will likely be a pleasant surprise, was Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). Between share price appreciation from $12.45 to $24.86 and reinvested dividends, our total return in 2019 topped 100%.

Compass Diversified operates similarly to a business development company [BDC] or a private equity firm. Like a BDC, Compass is both the sole lender to its acquired businesses and the controlling investor who actively participates in the management of those businesses. But, it is not regulated as a BDC and required to distribute over 90% of its profits to shareholders. Unlike private equity firms with limited investment and divestment periods, Compass is not constrained by time limits on its holdings.

Compass Diversified's public offering executed in 2006, at which time it rolled together four companies. Since then, it has acquired 15 platform companies, added on 26 companies to those platforms and divested 11 companies.

2019 Developments

In 2019, Compass divested two platform companies – Manitoba Harvest and Clean Earth. Proceeds from the divestitures were $770 million and the realized gains totaled $328 million. Cash flow from the divestitures is expected to be net negative by only $8 million. But that estimate excludes the positive impact of lowering interest expenses by repaying debt.

Compass Holdings competes with private equity firms for acquisition opportunities. According to data provider Preqin, there was $1.62 trillion in global private equity firms available for investment in October 2019.

There's more capital chasing deals from every aspect of the capital structure.

With capital so plentiful, the demand has driven asset prices to historically high levels.

The average multiple for leveraged buyouts in the U.S. and Europe has oscillated around 11 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in recent years, above levels leading up to the global financial crisis, according to a Bain & Co. report earlier this year.

So, Compass Diversified has not yet reinvested the proceeds from these divestitures. It is sticking to its patient nature and is not willing to overspend on an investment just to deploy capital. In a move quite atypical for private equity firms, Compass opted to waive management fees.

To avoid penalizing the business – and in turn its shareholders – for its undeployed capital, Compass Group Management decided to waive a total of about $3.5 million in management fees that accumulated on unused cash during the second and third quarters. (emphasis added)

With undeployed capital on the books, it may have been surprising to see Compass issue its third preferred stock in November. The Series C (CODI.PC) paying 7.875% raised approximately $111 million. Compass paid off its term loan with the proceeds.

The only outstanding debt obligation is its $400 million unsecured bond used to refinance debt in 2018. Liquidity is now approximately $1 billion.

We want to be in a position with capital to move when asset prices come down to more reasonable levels. (emphasis added)

In association with improving its liquidity, the company publicly shared its leverage target for the first time. The leverage target range is 2.5X to 3.0X. Should the company reach a leverage ratio of 3.5X, it would serve as a trigger for a “deleveraging event.” As a result of these recent transactions, Compass Diversified's leverage target is now around 1.5X.

Compass Diversified's Acquisition Targets

Compass has historically targeted “highly-defensible” middle-market businesses.

We acquire controlling interests in and actively manage businesses that we believe (i) operate in industries with long-term macro economic growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) have strong management teams largely in place.

Compass is interested in businesses whose “absence from the market place would disrupt the category.” At the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference in early December 2019, it reiterated its targets.

We're looking for niche leaders and we're looking for companies that can be disruptors.

But, one of management's comments at the conference may have revealed far more about its future intentions.

If we're roughly $250 million of EBITDA today, it should be upwards of a $1 billion a decade from now. (emphasis added)

In the past decade, Compass Diversified tripled EBITDA from $74.9 million in 2010 to management's projection for 2019.

We expect the strong earnings momentum in the third quarter to continue into the fourth quarter and we expect pro forma 2019 full-year EBITDA to exceed the year-ago period. (emphasis added)

The EBITDA acceleration in 2019 is led by the performance of 5.11.

In the third quarter of 2019, 5.11 grew net sales by approximately 18% and EBITDA by 60%, a slight acceleration from the second quarter’s growth in revenue and EBITDA of approximately 10% and 43%, respectively. (emphasis added)

5.11 leads the market in the design and manufacture of “purpose-built” and “functionally innovative” tactical gear and clothing. At $400 million, the acquisition of 5.11 in August 2016 was Compass's largest to date.

Investment Considerations

Considering its current leverage ratio of 1.5X and liquidity position of $1 billion, Compass certainly appears set to target the acquisition of larger businesses than it has in the past. Its success with 5.11 could also be fueling its future intentions.

We continue to be pleased with the performance of 5.11 and maintain our view that this business will be our fastest growing subsidiary over the long-term and has transformational potential to the entire CODI business. (emphasis added)

And, Compass doesn't believe this performance was happenstance.

5.11’s impressive growth follows our restructuring of the business in 2018 and we believe is a direct result of actions taken at the time, along with continued investments in people, systems and logistics. (emphasis added)

Assuming Compass is purposely poising for bigger bites, bigger challenges, the doubling of its share price in 2019 is much less a concern looking forward. In other words, a new ballgame is starting in this next decade. As holders of both the common and Series A preferred shares, I expect my investment club will vote to hang tight.

