Shake Shack: Finally, A Good Entry Point

The stock has better growth and margins than Chipotle and trades at a better valuation.

The buyout of Habit Restaurants (HABT) by Yum! Brands (YUM) should bring the market focus back to the restaurant sector, especially burger joints like Shake Shack (SHAK). The latter stock is trading at the most attractive multiples in a while warranting a second look here under $60. My investment thesis was muted on the stock back at the end of 2018, but the value has improved substantially over the year.

Habit Deal

Yum! Brands bought Habit Restaurants to compete in the burger space. The restaurant giant already owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell so expansion into the burger space makes sense.

The company only paid $14 per share in cash or ~$375 million for a company with analyst revenue targets in 2020 of nearly $500 million. As mentioned in the press release, The Habit Burger Grill is an award-winning fast-casual concept after winning the Best Regional Fast Food in USA Today's 2019 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The chain doesn't fit with the other QSR concepts owned by Yum! Brands. If anything, the acquisition by Yum! Brands suggests a shift towards competing with Wendy's (WEN), Jack in the Box (JACK) or Burger King (QSR) for the non-premium burger customer. Shack Shack will further stand out in the premium burger sector.

The company has 300 restaurants mostly in California with nearly untapped expansion plans considering these other chains have thousands of units. The move suggests Habit feels unable to compete in the fast-casual segment with Shake Shack, Five Guys and others. Habit shareholders are taking cash from Yum! and cashing out.

The Shack Advantage

Shake Shack is trading down below $60 on the news. The level is the lowest since crossing above $60 again last March and far below the highs above $105 only last September.

The biggest difference between the concepts' valuations is the profit picture. Shake Shack has far higher restaurant-level margins at over 23% while Habit is down below 17% targets for the year.

Without some extra costs in 2019, Shake Shack had margins closer to 26% in the prior-year period. The end result is Shake Shack generating Q3 net income of $10.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million. The concept is highly profitable despite some hits from growth and extra costs.

For these reasons, the stock should be compared to Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). In the last year, the Mexican concept is up nearly 100% and has now left Shack Shack in the dust on key valuation multiples.

Chipotle now has 21% margins and trades at 3.4x forward sales estimates while Shack Shack is down to only 2.5x forward sales. The market is now favoring the higher comp sales of Chipotle versus the higher margins of Shake Shack.

Data by YCharts

Shake Shack is even growing vastly faster with revenue growth targeted at 25.0% while Chipotle is only at half the rate near 12.5%. Chipotle has nearly 10x the revenue base of Shake Shack proving that the burger concept can easily scale much larger without running into growth constraints.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Shake Shack isn't a cheap stock here with a $2.2 billion market valuation and 2021 revenue targets of $900 million, but the stock isn't likely to get any cheaper trading at the lows for going on nearly a year now. The stock trades at a discount to Chipotle while offering better growth and restaurant margins.

The Habit Restaurants buyout should attract more interest to the space and Shake Shack is one of the best picks here at recent lows.

