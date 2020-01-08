PSK: Do Not Expect Equity-Like Returns To Continue

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) as an investment option at its current market price. I recommended preferred shares for a while, although I began to limit my expectations on the sector towards the end of last year. This sentiment has carried over in to 2020, as we are now contending with lower absolute yields across the sector, due to numerous preferred shares being called early and reissued at lower rates. However, as treasury rates have declined, the relative yield for funds like PSK is still attractive, as it maintains a healthy spread over treasuries. Further, while PSK has suffered some recent income cuts, I see little risk this will continue in the new year. The Fed has indicated it is not planning to act again unless there are substantial changes to the market. As long as rates do not move lower from here, the incentive for corporations to call newly issued shares is minimized. Finally, while continuing to like PSK's Financial exposure, because large banks are reporting earnings growth, debt levels remain high. While manageable for now, this is something to carefully monitor.

Background

First, a little about PSK. The fund "seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index." This index holds preferred shares from investment grade companies, with a heavy emphasis on the Financials sector, as well as including a fair amount of exposure to Utilities and Real Estate. The fund currently trades at $44.31/share and has a current annual yield of 4.60%, based on its most recently monthly distribution. I had recommended PSK in the middle of last year, which, in hindsight, has been a profitable play. In fact, the fund has delivered a total return similar to the S&P 500 in the interim, as shown below:

Clearly, preferred shares, and PSK by extension, have wrapped up 2019 on a positive note. However, we have entered a new year, and I am reviewing all the funds and sectors I cover to see if I should alter my outlook going forward. While I still like PSK as an investment in 2020, I believe the total return will be less impressive this year. Therefore, I will maintain a "neutral" rating on the fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Why Buy Preferred Shares Right Now

To start the review, I want to discuss why investors would want to buy preferred shares right now. While my outlook is less bullish this year, I still expect a positive return. Risk in the financial performance among investment grade corporate issuers is low, and the yield above 4.5% is relatively attractive. Furthermore, I see limited call risk to the sector right now, which is a primary risk to the sector. This is because the interest rate outlook is much more neutral in 2020, which is a positive sign. Essentially, this should offer some consistency among many fixed-income sectors, which may provide more stable returns. In fact, for preferred shares, this could actually be disproportionately beneficial, as the sector tends to out-perform when rates remain steady.

And a neutral policy is what investors appear to be expecting, for now. According to data from CME Group, which tracks the futures market for sentiment on interest rate movements, investors are predicting that interest rates will indeed remain in neutral through at least the June 2020 Fed meeting, with a 73% probability, as shown below:

As you can see, the market is heavily predicting neutral rates, and this could bode well for PSK. Using history as a guide, preferred shares do perform well in this environment. For a recent example, if we look back at the beginning of 2019, the Fed maintained interest rates at the prevailing levels during the entire first quarter of the year. When the first quarter finished, preferred shares were actually the top performing fixed-income sector, as shown below:

Of course, as the disclaimer goes, this is not in any way a guarantee of short-term performance for the preferred share sector. It is however, a good example of a historical precedent investors could use to justify building a position in this asset class.

My final point is to reiterate that I believe the market is correct in predicting neutral rates for now. The Fed has signaled this is the most likely course of action, and recent statements by Fed officials appear to confirm this sentiment. A few weeks ago (on 12/18), New York Fed President John Williams was quoted as saying he believes Fed policy is in a "good place" and there would need to be a "material change" to the economic outlook for officials to either raise or lower borrowing costs, according to a report from Reuters. My takeaway is, until we see Fed officials express sentiment contradicting this sentiment, the current outlook for preferred shares is positive.

Investor Demand Has Been High

My second positive point for PSK is recent investor activity. Specifically, preferred shares have seen a large amount of interest in 2019, and that bullish momentum could help drive gains in the new year as well. In fairness, most fixed-income sectors pulled in a fair amount of funds last year. However, preferred shares stand out in isolation, as the sector attracted funds in almost every week of 2019. To illustrate, consider weekly ETF inflows for the preferred share sector, which had only one negative week for all of 2019, shown below:

My takeaway here is that it is pretty clear this is an asset class that investors are finding attractive right now. While there is no guarantee similar levels of inflows will continue, my expectation is economic growth, consumer spending, and employment rates will be similar in 2020, compared to last year. With a consistent macro-economic backdrop, I would forecast continued investor interest in the sector, and that should drive a positive return for PSK.

Call Risk Was Real, But Yield Remains Attractive

Up to this point, this article has painted preferred shares in a positive light. While I do believe PSK will perform well this year, it is true I am not as optimistic on the fund as I once was. The primary reason for this is the declining income stream for the fund. This was expected, as I have highlighted call risk to preferred shares in both my articles last year. Preferred shares are unique, when considering other fixed-income sectors, in that they have the added risk of being callable, which means that a corporation can "call" the shares (essentially retiring them), when they feel it is advantageous to do so. A reason for doing this would be if the company expects interest rates to decline, or if rates have already declined, to call the shares and then to reissue new shares at the prevailing, lower rates. This can cut in to investor returns, as funds like PSK then have to correspondingly lower their own distributions as the individual holdings within the fund see their yields drop.

With interest rates on the decline last year, it was a reasonable expectation that PSK would see its income rate decline. When this was part of my forecast, I still advocated buying in to the sector, because I felt the relative yield would remain attractive. In hindsight, both of these forecasts seemed to play out. As a sector, preferreds continued to register gains, as illustrated by PSK's rising share price. But the sector also faced dropping income levels, as illustrated by the two distribution cuts PSK suffered to end 2019:

*Note: The final distribution of $.245/share paid on 12/27 was a special, year-end distribution. Therefore, this does not indicate a distribution increase to the monthly payout, and was not factored in to my annual yield calculation.

As you can see, the distribution level has declined by 15% to start 2020, compared to where it sat at the beginning on 2019. Therefore, my caution on call risk, and how that would impact PSK, appears well justified.

So, investors may be asking, why would I want to invest in a fund that has seen its income cut by 15%? This is a fair question, and could indicate this sector is not for everyone. However, I still believe PSK offers value, primarily because of its relative yield. Simply, preferred shares, and PSK by extension, were not the only sectors to see their income streams come under pressure. Treasury yields have declined, and corporations also rushed to issue new bonds to take advantage of lower rates, so yields have gone down broadly. As such, PSK's yield remains relatively attractive. To illustrate, consider the fund's current yield against some alternative fixed-income strategies, such as the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), and the iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ), as shown below:

Sector - Fund Current Yield PSK 4.60% Investment Grade Corporate Bonds - LQD 3.27% Aggregate Bond Fund - AGG 2.69% Agency Bonds - AGZ 2.31%

As you can see, PSK offers a competitive yield, especially when compared to bonds with similar credit risk. This does not mean there are not valid reasons to owning these other funds, even at the expense of PSK. Rather, it is meant to be illustrative of why PSK's income cut was not large enough for me to completely abandon this fund all together, and supports my "neutral" outlook.

Financials Performing Well, Less Indebted - But Debt Level Still Quite High

My final point relates to borrowing within the Financial sector, and how this impacts my outlook on PSK. My focus on this sector is important, because the Financials sector is the largest issuer of preferred shares, and it makes up the bulk of PSK's portfolio, as shown below:

Clearly, the fund's concentration in the Financials sector indicates the underlying performance of the companies within this sector will have a disproportionate impact on PSK. Fortunately, the largest banks in the country have been performing well, over the past few years and in recent quarters. To illustrate, consider some metrics from most recent quarterly earnings reports from three of the biggest financial institutions in the U.S., listed below:

Company YOY Change in Earnings Per Share (Through September 30) YOY Change in Revenue (Through September 30) Recent Dividend Increase JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 16.1% 5.3% 12.5% Wells Fargo (WFC) 11.7% Flat 13.3% Bank of America (BAC) 4.7% Flat 20%

As you can see, some of the top banks are performing quite well, and this is relevant for PSK because preferred share offerings from these three companies make up roughly 15% of total assets. If the underlying companies are earning more money, this presents a tailwind for the preferred shares, and PSK.

Also importantly, the Financial sector has taken on less debt, collectively, than the non-Financial sector, which makes the sector's preferred shares and bonds more attractive, in my view. Further, while non-Financial sector debt continues to rise in the short term, Financial sector debt has actually leveled off a bit over the past decade, as shown below:

My takeaway here is mildly positive, given the underlying earnings performance and debt levels for the Financials sector, in relative terms.

However, I must reiterate caution here. While we can view this relative story positively, I would caution investors from getting too bullish at this time. As the earnings chart illustrated, revenue gains have been limited in the short term, and that could pressure future profit. Similarly, while I noted that Financial sector debt is in a relatively better position, we do have to consider the debt level on absolute terms as well. While debt levels have been steady post-recession, they are still at a historically high level, when we consider past decades. Therefore, I would want to see this sector work to pay down some of this debt going forward. But with rates set to remain low in 2020, I do not see this happening, which means debt levels are going to likely remain elevated. This presents me from getting too optimistic on funds like PSK right now.

Bottom Line

My outlook for preferred securities is still positive in 2020, but I feel it is important to articulate some caution right now. Looking back since my first recommendation on PSK, the fund has delivered returns in-line with the S&P 500, which is unusual. Seeing preferred shares deliver double-digit returns in a half-year period is quite impressive, but it makes me cautious when determining future expectations. While this market continues to surprise me, I believe a repeat of 2019 is very unlikely, and would expect low single digit share price returns this year. Of course, with a current yield in the upper 4% range, this means there is still plenty of merit in buying PSK right now. But for investors considering new positions, I would caution against going too overweight on this sector at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.