RPF Model Has S&P 500 Ending 2019 Overvalued By 8%

With increased interest rates already factored into valuation, earnings not interest rates will again drive the market in 2020.

The large gains were partially fueled by market recovery with 2018 ending with the S&P undervalued by as much as 17.7%.

The Risk Premium Factor Model shows that the S&P 500 may be overvalued by 8% but fairly valued based on forecasts for 2020 earnings.

In 2019, the S&P 500 increased by 28.8% to 3,230 with operating earnings increasing by just 4.3%. The Risk Premium Factor Model shows that the S&P 500 may be overvalued.

The Risk Premium Factor Model (RPF Model) can help understand the S&P 500's valuation to identify bubbles and opportunities. It is built on a simple constant growth equation where: P = E / (C – G) and explains S&P Index levels with good accuracy for 1960-present using only the risk-free rate, S&P 500 operating earnings and some simplifying assumptions. While most analysts acknowledge the important relationship between earnings and interest rates, the RPF Model qualifies it.

Understanding that these are the most important factors can help cut through much of the analytical noise to help investors focus on fundamentals. In the past, I've called this 'Moneyball' for the Stock Market.

I first developed the Risk Premium Factor Model (RPF for short) in 1999 and published it in the Journal of Applied Corporate Finance in 2010 and in a book published by Wiley in 2011. I'm pleased to report that nine years after publishing and nearly 20 years after conceiving the idea, it still works.

The RPF Model is used to determine the intrinsic value of the market and understand the implied value of the components that drive the market: earnings and long-term interest rates, which drive the cost of capital and embody expected inflation.

In short, the model says that:

Intrinsic Value of the S&P 500 Index = S&P Operating Earnings/(Long-Term Treasury Yield x 1.48 - 0.6%)

The model shows that equity prices (via the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY)) move inverse to yield. In the equation, 1.48 is the Risk Premium Factor and 0.6% is the difference between long-term expected growth and real interest rates. It is a perpetuity formula that values the index based on current earnings using a cost of capital driven by interest rates. I've written about the model numerous times, so rather than repeat my entire overview of the model, you can read about it on Seeking Alpha.

To adjust for the Fed's artificially depressing long-term rates, the model uses normalized yields on Treasuries of 4.0% and 4.5% from August 2011 through the present. This also implies that a 4.0%-4.5% long-term rate is already factored into prices.

The chart below illustrates how the model has performed historically:

Source: S&P Earnings, Yahoo Finance, Stephen D. Hassett Analysis

As of December 31, 2019, the market is overvalued by 8.0% based on trailing earnings and the normalized 4.0% yield on 10-year Treasury or 3.3% based on 4.5%. Whether the right yield is 4.0%, 4.5% or some other rate depends on your outlook for inflation. 4.0% long-term rates implies 2% inflation and 2% real interest rate, which seems reasonable.

Earnings Are The Key To 2019… And Every Year

The market may currently be overvalued with forward earnings projections suggesting that the market has limited upside. The table below shows the actual predicted value for the S&P 500 based on S&P's estimates for operating earnings. If earnings forecasts are accurate, then the market will be flat in 2020.

S&P 500 Operating Earnings % Chg. Earnings Index Actual % Chg. Index Index Predicted @ 4.0% Index Predicted @ 4.5% 31-Dec-15 100.45 2,044 1,888 1,658 30-Dec-16 106.24 5.8% 2,238 9.5% 1,997 1,753 31-Dec-17 124.51 17.2% 2,673 19.4% 2,340 2,055 31-Dec-18 151.60 21.8% 2,507 -6.2% 2,850 2,502 31-Dec-19 158.13 4.3% 3,230 28.8% 2,972 2,609 31-Dec-20 175.52 15.8% Estimated 3,299 2,896

Source: S&P Earnings, Yahoo Finance, Stephen D. Hassett Analysis

While earnings forecasts are often considered optimistic, it is interesting to note that forecast earnings for 2018 exceeded the S&P forecast by 11.2 which is largely due to the corporate tax reduction that had not yet been factored into earnings forecasts at the beginning of 2018 but came in below the 2019 forecast of 171.74 at the beginning of this year.

If you’ve read my past articles, going back to 2010, you’ll know that I don’t forecast earnings. If you read the comments, you’ll see many comments suggesting that earnings forecasts are wildly optimistic, the market is in a bubble (yes, they said that in 2010), and global risks will cause a recession.

Of course, at some point, we will hit another severe recession and earnings will decline. The question is when? If you exited the market in 2011, you would have missed out on a 250+% gain. If you exited in 2015, you’d have missed a 58% upside, not even including dividends. Market timing is hazardous. Don’t fear a correction.

Higher Interest Rates Are Already Factored In

By rearranging the RPF equation and using the year-end S&P 500 Index value and estimated year-end 2018 earnings, the RPF model can calculate an implied interest rate - the interest rate where predicted value equals actual value. At year-end, the implied rate for 10-year Treasuries is 3.71%, which continues to suggest, if earnings hold up, significant ability for the market to absorb additional rate increases.

Likewise, if long-term Treasuries stay below 4%, earnings will again be the long-term driver in 2020.

My advice at the end of 2019 was:

“As you evaluate your investment opportunities based on unfolding world events during 2019, thinking about them through the lens of the RPF Model will help you focus with one simple question. Will an event lead to a change in forecast earnings or interest rates. If so, develop a view on the impact, if not, ignore it.”

The same holds for 2020.

