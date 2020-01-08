The 10.8% Distribution Yield Of Sunoco LP Is Not As Risky As You May Think

While such high yields usually signal the risk of a distribution cut, I have repeatedly stated that the distribution of SUN is safe in the absence of a deep recession.

Sunoco LP (SUN) is offering a 10.8% distribution yield, which is undeniably attractive, particularly given the suppressed interest rates prevailing right now. However, when a stock offers such an abnormally high yield, it usually signals that the distribution is at the risk of being cut. Nevertheless, in the last two years, I have repeatedly stated that the distribution of the MLP can be considered safe and my thesis has played out well so far. In this article, I will reiterate that the exceptional yield of Sunoco LP is safe in the absence of a major downturn, such as a deep recession.

Business overview

Sunoco LP is the largest independent fuel distributor in the U.S., distributing fuel brands across 30 states. In contrast to most energy companies, which are greatly affected by the swings of the prices of oil and refined products, Sunoco LP earns a fairly stable margin from its gasoline sales, around $0.10 per gallon. If the price of gasoline rises or falls, Sunoco LP passes this change to its end customers. It thus enjoys fairly predictable and reliable cash flows, regardless of the swings of commodity prices.

Moreover, Sunoco LP benefits from favorable trends in its business. Between 2016 and 2018, the demand for U.S. gasoline was the highest on record, at 9.3 million barrels per day, with consumption expected to remain around its all-time highs in 2020. The demand for gasoline is expected to remain strong thanks to the continuing preference of consumers towards large vehicles and the healthy underlying economic growth. Furthermore, the consumption of diesel is expected to grow 1% in 2020. Sunoco LP enjoys wider margins in diesel than it does in gasoline.

In the third quarter, Sunoco LP sold a record high 2.11 billion gallons, which was 5% higher than the volume sold in the third quarter of prior year. The MLP posted a strong margin of 11.6 cents per gallon and covered its distribution 1.30 times. This distribution coverage is certainly healthy and provides a wide margin of safety to the distribution.

Debt

The main reason behind the abnormally high distribution yield of Sunoco LP is its elevated debt load, which has led the market to value the stock with caution. The net debt of Sunoco LP (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $4.3 billion. As this amount is 170% of the market cap of the stock and 17 times the free cash flows in the last 12 months ($250.9 million), it is only natural that it has led the investing community to be cautious in its valuation of the stock.

Moreover, the leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) of Sunoco LP currently stands at 4.51, which is in line with the long-term target of management. Although this leverage ratio is somewhat high, it is not likely to decrease anytime soon, as it is within the target zone (4.50-4.75) of management. This is a point of concern, as this leverage ratio is above the comfort limit (4.0) of most MLPs.

However, interest expense consumes only 42% of the operating income. While this percent is not negligible, it indicates that the debt of Sunoco LP is manageable. In addition, it is critical to realize that Sunoco LP enjoys much more reliable and predictable cash flows than most MLPs thanks to its stable, fee-based model. As a result, it can tolerate a higher level of leverage without facing any problems. Therefore, although investors would like to see a stronger balance sheet, Sunoco LP is not likely to have any problem servicing its debt and maintaining its current distribution for the foreseeable future.

It is also important to note that the MLP does not have any debt maturities until 2023.

Consequently, its distribution can be considered absolutely safe for another three years and nearly safe thereafter, in the absence of a major downturn, such as a deep recession.

Risks

A threat for Sunoco LP could be the expansion of electric vehicles. However, the use of electric vehicles is not likely to significantly reduce the consumption of gasoline over the next few years. Instead it is likely to somewhat limit the growth in the consumption of gasoline in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, in the long run (beyond this decade), the expansion of electric vehicles is a risk factor to keep in mind.

Another potential risk factor is a deep recession, which might lead Sunoco LP to cut its distribution, as it would reduce the volumes sold by the company and exert some pressure on its margins. However, while it is impossible to predict the time of the next recession, there are no signs of an upcoming recession in the near future. Even in such an adverse scenario, a 50% distribution cut would result in a still attractive 5.4% yield.

Final thoughts

Sunoco LP carries a significant amount of debt but has a strong distribution coverage ratio of 1.30 and enjoys markedly reliable cash flows, thanks to its fee-based model. As a result, its 10.8% distribution yield can be considered essentially safe for the foreseeable future, particularly for the next three years, in which the MLP has no debt maturities. Overall, the risk/reward profile of the stock should be attractive for most income-oriented investors.

