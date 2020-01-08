Overstock: A Speculative Buy With Significant Upside

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) with a market cap of $312 million is one of the more head-scratching corporate stories in the market. The company which pioneered home goods e-commerce more than twenty years ago has been something of a sinking ship with recurring losses over the past couple of years. In August of 2019 founder and now former-CEO Patrick Byrne was forced to resign following a bizarre revelation that he was associated with a convicted Russian spy while also making salacious statements with political undertones. The stock is down 47% over the past year and 70% from its 52-week high. Still, getting past some of the dysfunctional recent history, we think the stock has value given progress in stabilizing the retail segment and the potential that it's blockchain initiatives gain market traction. This is a high-risk stock, but has potential to be a big winner over the next year if management is able execute effectively. This article takes a look at some recent developments and our view on where OSTK is headed next.

(source: Finviz.com)

Financials Background

The core Overstock business continues to be the retail segment that generated $341 million in revenues in Q3, down 22% year over year. The revenues here are based on affiliate sales primarily of home furnishing and related goods. In many ways, the story here is a general defeat against competition from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and home goods segment leader Wayfair Inc (W) consolidating market share while Overstock fell behind on investments and customer service.

(source: Company IR)

Nevertheless, Overstock has been able to retrench and at least slow the bleeding as of Q3 with an adjusted EBITDA loss of just $600k improving from a $20 million loss in Q3 2018. The company highlights how there is a direct connection between its marketing spending that drives customer website traffic for sales conversion. Steps to improve marketing efficiency and cost savings initiates have at least made some progress. The contribution margin improved to 10.2% compared to 6.9% in Q3 2018. Management still thinks it can reach profitability eventually.

(source: Company IR)

The company ended the quarter with $84 million in cash and $134 million in total current assets against $187 million in current liabilities. This implies a negative working capital. The company has relied on regular share issuance since 2018 to fund its operation while avoiding financial debt. The future is being bet on the blockchain technology initiatives.

Data by YCharts

Medici Ventures

The real intrigue with Overstock is the Medici Ventures segment. This is the future of Overstock as its primary strategic focus. These are a collection of businesses focusing on the advancement of blockchain technologies for various applications across capital markets, identity, supply chain, and land titling. Some of these ventures are partnerships or Overstock only holds a minority interest.

(source: Company IR)

tZero in particular is the "crown jewel" of the group with its cryptographically secured distributed ledger technology. The security token has been trading since its initial offering back in 2018. The company is bullish on the potential applications of the security token across various digital assets including real estate, financial products, and others.

(source: Company IR)

Thus far, the Medici Venture businesses remain in a startup stage with limited revenues contributing approximately $7 million total in the last quarter while generating negative adjusted EBITDA of $17.5 million. The theme here is that even while retail has shown progress in stabilizing, the blockchain initiatives are still highly speculative.

(source: Company IR)

Series A-1 share and Digital Dividend

The other major development recently was the issuance of a new Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock, OSTKO. The idea here is for a parallel share class tied to Overstock that trades on the company's own tZero based technology exchange. From the press release:

OSTKO will be traded on the PRO Securities ATS, an SEC registered alternative trading system operated by PRO Securities, a tZERO subsidiary and a broker-dealer, and powered by tZERO’s new security token trading technology. OSTKO became available for trading on the PRO Securities ATS on Thursday, June 27, 2019 -- the same platform on which tZERO’s security tokens began to trade among accredited investors earlier this year.

The next step is a digital dividend that will be part of a proxy vote in February. If successful, shareholder of OSTK will be issued shares of OSTKO on a 1:10 basis to trade freely on the exchange. The hope is that the issuance of speeds up the adoption of the tZero platform with the large group of regular overstock investors. A positive rollout and traction in market trading would be seen as a success for the company as a near term catalyst.

(source: Company IR)

OSTK Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The value in Overstock simply comes down to its optionality. There's the upside potential that management can turn around the retail business while even the most bears would at least acknowledge the possibility that some part of the Medici Ventures and tZero initiatives can gain traction. The exit of former CEO Patrick Bryne is a positive in that the new management team gets a fresh start in 2020 and able to move away from distractions.

The main consideration here is how much the retail business may be worth, and if we can justify the implied price for Medici Ventures. At the current market cap $312 million, the stock is trading at approximately 0.176x trailing twelve months sales. This level has some precedence if we consider an apparel retailer like Express Inc (EXPR) for reference which coincidentally has some similar metrics. EXPR with a market cap of $340 million currently trades at a price to sales multiple of 0.17x while it posted a higher gross margin of 28% in the last quarter compared to 21% for OSTK. Express Inc revenues fell by 5% year over year in the past quarter while OSTK declined by 21%. In some ways, Overstock with its tech focus deserves some premium.

Data by YCharts

Discounting Overstock's retail business to 0.13x multiple on the $1.541 billion in total revenues over the past year, the retail segment could be worth $200 million leaving $112 million for Medici Ventures. We think these measures are at least reasonable. It's possible the retail operation retrenches to find some balance with more efficient online marketing driving future profitability.

On one hand, the extreme bearish argument is that both the retail business and Medici Ventures are worthless with a never-ending cash losses and dubious commercial potential. The most bullish view would have the tZero worth "billions" as a future leader in the emerging digital fintech space. Our take is that the current stock price likely has upside at current levels even with much more humble potential. A scenario where sentiment in the broader crypto currencies complex recovers, and Bitcoin rallies again towards previous highs, would likely drive bullish momentum in shares of Overstock. A lot can happen with risks tilted to the upside in our opinion.

Risks here beyond a complete collapse of the retail operation, include any setback to the ongoing development of the tZero platform and broader Medici Venture initiates. Competing technologies or regulatory roadblocks could also risk future progress and be negative for the company as a going concern.

Takeaway

We rate shares of OSTK as a buy acknowledging the financial weaknesses and operational challenges but see value at the current level. This is a highly speculative stock but there is the potential for significant upside. There are some positive trends with the company making progress stabilizing the retail operation which could improve going forward. While Medici Ventures has shown little in terms of commercial success, the possibility of any single initiative gaining traction supports a bullish outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.