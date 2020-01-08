Best & Worst Performing Small Cap Stocks In 2019

The best and worst performing decile of stocks saw extreme returns as detailed herein, which may provide fodder for opportunistic stock pickers.

By examining the tails of the return distribution, we can gain improved insight into different portfolio return drivers.

While thoughts are obviously with those directly impacted by escalating tensions in the Middle East here in early 2020, I do want to finish a couple of reviews of market activity in 2019. In this article, I am detailing the stocks that populated the tails of the distribution in the small cap space. By examining the extremes of the return distribution, we can glean insights into the themes driving broader market returns. Similar to recent articles on the best and worst performing 50 stocks in the S&P 500 (SPY), this article looks at the best and worst performing decile of stocks in the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

In the table below, I have listed the 60 worst performing current S&P 600 constituents over the course of 2019.

The underperformance of my preferred small cap gauge, the S&P Smallcap 600, was its largest versus its large cap cousin, the S&P 500, since the tech-fueled run-up in 1998. Despite this relative underperformance, the small cap index still returned 22.8%, including reinvested dividends, in 2019. The tail of the distribution, however, looked much worse than in the large cap index. The equal-weighted decline of the 50 worst performing S&P 500 companies was just -10%; the worst performing decile of the S&P Small Cap 600 returned -44.5%.

Like in the larger cap gauge, the underperformance was driven by the Energy sector and retail. As seen in the table below, Energy was 5x more represented in the capitalization-weighted laggards list as its weight in the broader S&P 600. Consumer discretionary, which includes the battered retail names, was the most populated sector on the laggards list at 24%.

In a year where high yield bonds generated strong performance, but the lowest rated cohort lagged, it should not be surprising that some small-cap names succumbed to balance sheet problems that may force restructurings that subsume current equity values. Some of the worst performers in 2019 included deeply speculative grade names with corporate bonds trading at stressed or distressed prices. For those looking to find value in the underperformers in 2019, look for companies with a credible plan to address their debt profile and upcoming maturities.

While the laggards were shedding nearly half their value on average, the other side of the return distribution looked quite grand. The top performing decile of the S&P 600 more than doubled in value in 2019.

While small-cap stocks broadly underperformed the S&P 500, the best performing decile's 109% average return meaningfully bested the average 76% return from the best performing 50 stocks in the S&P 500.

It was technology that dominated the leaderboard for the S&P 500 winners. Given that the last time small caps underperformed large caps by the same amount was during a tech-fueled run-up, one might assume that tech also dominated the small cap leaderboard. While tech was overweight at nearly 20% of the capitalization of the top 60 stocks, it was Consumer Discretionary that was the big leader.

That might seem strange, since Consumer Discretionary was also the big laggard above. There were some Retail winners on the Leaders list, but homebuilders and home furnishing companies were also big winners within the Consumer Discretionary space, driving this large cap-weighting on the leaderboard.

The best performing stock in the small cap index was The Medicines Company (MDCO). The outsized perofrmance was driven by a takeover by Novartis that closed yesterday, and gave the Swiss drug giant access to a potential blockbuster cholesterol lowering therapy. The takeover target made Healthcare the third most popular sector among the small-cap leaders after zero Healthcare companies made the Leaders list for the large-cap index.

Small cap stocks posted their best year since 2016, and their worst relative year versus the large cap index since 1998. Within the small cap universe, a strange performance dynamic persisted. There was a large list of underperformers with roughly 28% of the small cap index posting negative returns. On the flip side, just over 20% of small cap index constituents returned more than 50%. For the stock pickers in the audience, the small cap arena might be the place where the macro dominates less and idiosyncratic risk can be a bigger driver of returns. That was certainly the case in 2019, and I hope this framing helps readers screen opportunities for 2020.

