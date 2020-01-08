Tanger's Tantalizing Yield And Track Record Make It A Buy

Tanger’s dividend is safe and currently generous; coupled with potential capital gains, this is stock is setup for massive long turn returns to investors who can ignore their emotions.

Introduction & Thesis

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) has been consistently pushed downwards since the spring of 2019 when the stock was trading in the low 20's, and over the course of 10 months is priced at $14.54 at the time of this writing. The ominous cry has been that brick and mortar retail is dead with some jumping to the conclusion that no mall REIT will be able to compete with the internet. Though other mall REITs such as Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) are struggling, not every mall REIT is like the other. SKT has a strong balance sheet, strong operations, and a proven ability to navigate choppy waters. SKT is a different creature when compared to the aforementioned mall REITs and is a strong buy with a more than generous dividend to be paid to the patient contrarian who can stand strong in the face of adverse opinions.

Brick & Mortar Retail is Dead (And the Sky is Falling)

While many are jumping to the conclusion that brick and mortar is a thing of past and bound to go the way of Dodo, they are using a broad brush to apply the theory to seemingly all mall REITs, with quality mall REITs such as TCO and SPG taking it on the chin along with SKT the past 12 months.

Looking at some metrics we have seen decreases such as FFO dropping from year-over-year from $1.83 to $1.72 when comparing FYTD 3Q and occupancy has dropped from 97% to 96%. While these are decreases, investors have somehow extrapolated that SKT has nowhere to go but down and that the company is doomed.

I strongly disagree with the market at this moment. While the numbers are lower, they are not crashing down uncontrollably and the FFO through Q3 already covers the annual dividend expense of $1.42 and leaves room for that likely increase going into next year. While brick and mortar retail are not in their heyday anymore, their death is not imminent and Tanger is a considerably strong operator in the space.

Tanger's Investment Grade Financials

Let's start with the fact that SKT has investment grade financials and is rated BBB by S&P and Baa1 by Moody's with strong ratios shown below.

Of the above metrics, the secured debt to adjusted total assets is remarkably strong at only 3% and the interest coverage is quite strong at 5x. Further no major debt payments exist until October of 2022, in which $600 million is due and the weighted average effective interest rate is only 3.5% and the weighted average years to maturity is at 5.7. The current debt schedule and financial condition of SKT give it a strong financial position with flexibility to endure any downturns as well as seize opportunities that may present themselves. Source

Looking further into Tanger's debt load we see that only 1% of the outstanding debt is at variable rates while the remaining 99% is at a fixed rate. While the Fed has signaled that rates are likely to stay flat in 2020, it's always nice to have interest rates locked in for cash flow predictability.

Additionally, Tanger has utilized only 1% of its line of credit and has only 6% of total square feet encumbered. This gives Tanger over $595 million in funding should it be needed, and should conditions worsen and access to attractive capital becomes more difficult, Tanger has a plethora of assets that can be used to secure financing at more attractive rates if needed. Source

Tanger's Dividend

Speaking of cash, the company's dividend is strongly supported by FFO as in 2018 the FFO payout ratio was 56%, leaving plenty of wiggle room. While I doubt Tanger will significantly raise their dividend, I also do not foresee a cut, even with yields approaching 10%. The company has increased its dividend each year since its IPO in 1993, meaning that even in the downturn over 10 years ago, Tanger increased its dividend. While it was small, it was still not a cut or elimination of the dividend. Tanger's strength of paying out a dependable dividend will reward investors through this rough patch the same as it did during the last market downturn and into the future. Source

Again, while I expect an increase, I don't expect any large increase (over 4%) this go around due to management's conservative approach. A small increase (~1.5%) would make me even happier as a shareholder as it shows management is playing it smart (and my yield on cost is already >9%). The last thing anyone would expect would be a cut in the dividend, which I severely doubt will occur.

Other Strengths and Opportunities

Going into the future, rents roll off at steady rates based on GLA and annual base rent - this stability is a result of a skilled management team who has the ability and foresight to execute strategies that provide SKT with strength and stability to deliver returns to its investors. This stable roll off prevents violent swings in occupancy rates as well as cashflow. Operationally, it prevents the stress and pressure from needing to fill large amounts of vacancies and allows the team to resign or fill vacancies at a smooth and steady pace, placing less stress on the team and the company, allowing both to be more effective.

Tanger also has an industry-leading tenant occupancy cost of just under 10%, ahead of other notable mall REITs such as Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman (TCO), and Macerich (MAC). This allows Tanger to be more able to pass through rent increases as tenants can sustain them. Additionally, Tanger will likely be able to resign tenants more easily with the low cost of occupancy resulting in higher occupancy rates, more cash coming in the doors, and less work to be done by leasing teams, meaning less expenditures on the part of Tanger.

While conditions may not be "the best", Tanger has multiple major development projects in progress in Charleston SC, Savannah GA, and Phoenix AZ and are conducting due diligence on a project in Nashville TN. Tanger takes the approach of placing projects in areas which are already densely populated with other attractions that bring customers into the area for experiences such as the Phoenix project which is near the State Farm Stadium (Formerly the Phoenix University Stadium).

Conclusion

While cracks may be showing in brick and mortar retail, impending doom is certainly not the case for all of those within the space. Strong operators such as Tanger are well equipped to face challenges as they come - and have come in the past. With a generous dividend that is secured, a strong balance sheet, proven track record of effective management, and future growth opportunities, Tanger is a strong buy and is a stock for contrarian investors who can stomach some volatility, ignore the noise, and stick with it for the long term.

