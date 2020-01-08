Gold: A Time To Reap The Rewards

Gold is trading last at $1,569.50, up about 40 cents. One of the things that we do at the Equity Management Academy is use the proprietary algorithm, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to execute derivative, future, stock and ETF trades. We focus mostly on the metals markets, given their recent volatility with some major events in the Iran-US relationship. The algorithm is mathematical, so it does not take into account any fundamental developments. The VC PMI identifies the extreme levels of the supply and demand underlying the market, regardless of any fundamental political events or natural catastrophes. The VC PMI provides an analysis devoid of any emotion. The VC PMI creates a perfect five-level Fibonacci structure: the mean and two extreme levels above and two extreme levels below that mean.

The average price of gold was $1,574. Then, we can extrapolate the extreme levels above and below that level. The extreme level above that mean of Sell 1 is $1,586. The Sell 1 level has a 90% probability that if the price reaches that level and activates the trigger point, the market will revert back to the mean. The Sell 2 level of $1,603 has a 95% probability, if triggered, that the market will revert back to the mean from that level.

The chart shows in red a high probability area of the distribution of supply above the mean. The artificial intelligence shows visually where the supply can be identified. The market made a high yesterday of $1,590.90 and reverted right back down below that area. This means that the amount of buyers that took this price was not strong enough to meet the sellers or supply that came into the market at $1,590.90. The mere action of the price reaction to that supply was reflected in the low of $1,562. It pretty much activated the short trigger, and it met the targets on the VC PMI daily and also on the weekly numbers.

If you translate the artificial intelligence into an analysis, the market did not yet have enough buyers to hold the price at $1,590.90. An overwhelming level of supply came into the market, which brought the price down to the daily and weekly targets below.

Today, at 7:09 AM PST, the price has embraced trading around the daily mean of $1,574. There are no daily trades. We do not recommend trading around the daily average price, because it has a 50/50 standard deviation: it could go either way. We teach our subscribers to take the highest probability trades. Leave the rest of the 90% of traders who don't make a profit. The VC PMI tells you to wait for the extreme levels above the mean or for the market to come down to levels below the mean and activates a buy signal, as it did on January 3 at $1,545. That level also coincided with the weekly VC PMI average price. When the daily and the weekly levels are at or very near the same level, there is the strongest possibility of a profitable trade. We are now dealing with supply at these price levels. The daily signal is neutral. The weekly is telling us that, if it closes below $1,568, it would activate the weekly average of $1,541 as a target. It would also activate the daily targets of $1,557 to $1,545.

