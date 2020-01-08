Core Labs' Problems Could Metastasize To Oil States International

Oil States CEO Cindy Taylor. Source: Tudor Pickering

I have been bearish on the U.S. economy and cyclical names like Oil States International (OIS) for a while now. Sometimes it has come at my own detriment. Things could be changing. Core Labs (CLB) recently cut its Q4 earnings forecast. Its comments on the "near-term continued volatility in the U.S. land market" could be of interest to OIS bulls:

Blaming declines in the U.S. rig count and slower-than-expected progress in client discussions for large international and offshore projects, Core Labs said it projected fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents to 38 cents a share on sales of $154 million to $156 million. The company said it expects first-quarter 2020 earnings of 39 cents to 41 cents a share and revenue of $159 million to $164 million. The company also said it planned to reduce its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 55 cents a share because of modest growth in international markets and the "near-term and continued volatility in the U.S. land market."

The North America land drilling market has been facing headwinds since the second half of 2018. Budget exhaustion may have set in. Revenue for firms with major exposure to the region was uneven for most of last year. The warning from Core Labs implies that volatility could define the market for the foreseeable future.

Oil States reported Q3 revenue of $264 million, flat sequentially. The Offshore segment generated modest revenue growth, while the other segments were stagnant to declining.

Wellsite Services reported $116 million in revenue, flat Q/Q. The segment helps clients with the completion of wells, and its prospects are closely tethered to land drilling and the rise and fall of the rig count. Downhole Technologies fell in the high-single-digit percentage range due to declining pricing power and lower land-based customer activity.

Wellsite Services And Downhole Technologies represented a combined 60% of the Oil States' total revenue. Halliburton (HAL) receives over half its revenue from North America; Schlumberger (SLB) receives about 33% of its revenue from the region. These large players may decide to cut pricing in order to maintain market share. If a price war ensues, then it could have an outsized impact on smaller players like the Oil States and Core Labs.

Deteriorating pricing in the region was one other issue that led to Weatherford's (OTCPK:WFTLF) demise. Weatherford could not compete with companies with more scale and stronger balance sheets. The rig count recently slipped by 9, implying E&P in the oil patch remains stagnant. Future E&P could be driven more by demand than OPEC supply cuts, which sounds rather foreboding. That implies future E&P could depend on economic growth. That sounds foreboding.

Battle Of The Balance Sheets?

A price war in the oil patch favors larger players like Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes (BKR). However, Oil States has a proven ability to contain costs amid a diminution in the oil patch. It generated Q3 EBITDA of $33 million, which equated to a 12% EBITDA margin. Its margins pale in comparison to that of Halliburton and Schlumberger, yet, it still has about $230 million in operating expenses that management could potentially cut into.

Through the first nine months of 2019, Oil States generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $70 million. The company also had over $300 million of working capital. Its sizeable working capital should serve as a buffer against a downturn. Core Labs only had working capital of $111 million, giving it less cushion if things turn sour. Oil States' positive FCF could portend that working capital could improve over time. Debt of $265 million was paltry compared to its EBITDA. The company has a solid balance sheet, which could be a competitive advantage amid any price war in the oil patch.

Conclusion

With an enterprise value of $1.2 billion, OIS trades at 12 times last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA, which is too robust for cyclical name. Sell OIS.

