Natural Gas Storage: End-Of-Season Expectations Seem To Be Too Bearish

We anticipate to see a draw of 50 bcf, which is 31 bcf smaller than a year ago and 95 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending January 3), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) edged up by 4.4% w-o-w (from 139 to 145). Cooling demand remains too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. Despite higher HDDs, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 16.7% below last year's level and as much as 26.4% below 30-year norm.

This week

This week (ending January 10), the weather conditions are getting colder. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will jump by 9.6% w-o-w (from 145 to 159). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 114 bcf/d and 118 bcf/d, which is approximately 5.6% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 2.5% below last year's level and as much as 21.1% below the 30-year norm.

Next week

Next week (ending January 17), the weather conditions are expected to get colder yet again. The number of HDDs are projected to increase by 7.6% w-o-w (from 159 to 171). In annual terms, however, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is currently expected to drop by 8.9%, but the deviation from the norm should moderate to -13.5% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing below normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (January 8 - January 23). However, ECMWF 00z Ensemble was bullish vs. yesterday's 12z results. TDDs are generally trending higher, but projected consumption is below last year's level (primarily due to base effects). The ECMWF model is now "more bullish" than the GFS model (consumption-wise).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand is expected to average 123.1 bcf/d (some 12.3% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Canada - and also by robust LNG sales. In addition, total demand is spurred by very high coal-to-gas switching levels.

Non-degree-day factors have a bullish impact on natural gas consumption in both relative and absolute terms. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.0 bcf/d (0.9 bcf/d above last year's level and 1.2 bcf/d above 5-year average). Additionally, nuclear outages are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind, hydro and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, however, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2019). We estimate the net impact to be around +2.2 bcf/d (+0.4 bcf/d vs. 2019).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, in the week ending January 10, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance will be slightly tighter (vs. the same week in 2019) by -0.1 bcf/d. However, we expect the balance to loosen up in the week ending January 17 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 50 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 31 bcf smaller than a year ago and 95 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to expand by 49 bcf (in total) over the next 3 weeks (4 EIA reports): from +484 bcf today to +533 bcf in the week ending January 24.

Our latest end-of-season-storage index is at 1,748 bcf, 62 bcf below implied market expectations of 1,810 bcf.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.